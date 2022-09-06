Palace‘s fifth instalment of its Fall/Winter 2022 collection takes a more subtle approach than its fourth, with a distinct focus on cozy streetwear staples. Offering a mix of neutral shell jackets, logo-embossed fleeces and sweatshirts, the standout pieces of drop five are quite clearly the reflective co-ords. Available in a newly-debuted white and blue plaid fabric, the co-ord consists of a jacket and shorts, each complete with a high-vis reflective stripe. Completing the look is a plaid print bucket hat, also finished with the reflective taping.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 10 DAYS AGO