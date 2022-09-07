ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

northernpublicradio.org

Rockford church is rebuilding after damage

A Catholic church in Rockford is working on rebuilding after a recent fire. St. James Church is the oldest Catholic church in Rockford. Penny Wiegert is a spokesperson for the diocese of Rockford. She said on the morning of Aug. 8 lightning struck the roof of the church and started...
ROCKFORD, IL
northernpublicradio.org

Statewide: Investigation delays often leave victims' families in fear

It’s not unusual for murder investigations to last weeks or months. In the meantime grieving families are left desperate for justice, and often, desperate for safety from people who have already shown they’re willing to murder. We hear one family's concerns while they wait. This week:. * WBEZ's...
ILLINOIS STATE
northernpublicradio.org

State Week: Abuse inside a state-run mental health center

A new investigative collaboration between Capitol News Illinois, Lee Enterprises Midwest and ProPublica has found hundreds of reports of abuse inside the Choate Mental Health and Development Center in Anna, Illinois. For years, this abuse has gone unreported — and Choate employees have rarely been held responsible for the harm...
ILLINOIS STATE
northernpublicradio.org

NIU total enrollment falls 3% but freshmen class grows steadily

Northern Illinois University's total enrollment is 15,649 students. That’s an overall 3% decrease from last year. But freshman enrollment grew for the sixth consecutive year. The freshman Huskie class increased 7% year-over-year and is described as the most diverse in school history. A university release highlighted the new cohort's...
DEKALB, IL
FOX 2

Worker crushed and killed at Swansea, Illinois business

SWANSEA, Ill. – A worker was killed at Century Castings Corporation in Swansea, Illinois Friday morning. The Swansea Police Department said a 59-year-old man was crushed by hydraulic machinery at approximately 6 a.m. Police said officers arrived at the scene within one minute of the emergency and “ran towards the victim and the large machinery. […]

