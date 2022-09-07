PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has died after a shooting at a strip mall in north Phoenix Saturday afternoon. It happened north of Bell Road and 19th Ave just after 4 p.m. According to the Phoenix Police, two men were in an argument in the parking lot of the strip mall when one of the men fired a gun hitting the other man and a woman who just happened to be in the area. Police say the shooter left on foot from the parking lot before their officers got to the scene. Police say the man died at the scene, he was 18 years old. Phoenix Fire crews took the woman to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 10 HOURS AGO