DCS: Neglect found following 3-year-old boy’s drowning at Phoenix home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A recent report from the Department of Child Safety shows the agency was called to a Phoenix home four times before a 3-year-old boy drowned in January. The drowning near 21st Avenue and Bell Road was the first child drowning of 2022. A neighbor of the boy said he tried to tell his parents they needed to keep a better eye on the children.
'We loved each other a lot': Widow of Arizona man shares loving message after husband dies hiking in extreme heat
PHOENIX — The widow of a Phoenix man who died tragically while hiking with a group near Cave Creek earlier this week to share a message with others about the importance of heat safety. Originally from Oregon, Dishion came to Phoenix to pursue his medical dream at Barrow Neurological...
1 teen dies, 3 others injured in Queen Creek crash
QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — One teenager was killed and three more were injured when the car they were driving in crashed into a wall of electrical equipment at Rittenhouse and Riggs road in Queen Creek early Saturday. The vehicle took a curve badly, a Pinal County sheriff's spokeswoman said...
Man wielding samurai sword dies after being shot by Phoenix police
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man armed with a samurai sword was shot by Phoenix police outside of the Cactus Park precinct near 39th Avenue and Cactus Road Saturday afternoon. Police say a man with a samurai sword was seen outside the precinct banging the weapon against the gate of the fencing surrounding the facility. As officers approached the man they told him to drop the sword but they say he still came at them. That’s when officers fired at the man hitting him, no officers were injured. The man was given medical treatment but he died from his injuries.
Former maintenance man at Chandler apartment complex accused of molesting 7-year-old boy
Department of Child Safety says neglect led to child drowning in Phoenix
An 18-year-old man is dead after a shooting at a strip mall in north Phoenix
Woman shot while staying at short-term rental in south Scottsdale, police say
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Scottsdale police are investigating after a woman was apparently shot multiple times while staying at a short-term rental near Old Town Scottsdale early Friday morning. Officers responded around 4 a.m. to a home near Hayden and McDowell roads and when they arrived, they found that...
Tempe Healing Fields remembers the victims of Sept. 11
Multiple people injured after a shooting at a strip mall in north Phoenix
Scottsdale Police Department offering pay bump for officers
Arizona man killed in ATV wreck
A man was killed and his wife was injured when their side-by-side all-terrain vehicle rolled about 500 feet in the Imogene Basin southwest of Ouray on Monday, authorities said. Tory Coonrod, 52, of Mesa, Arizona, was driving up a steep spur road in an area known as the Chicago Tunnel near Imogene Pass when the trail ended and he tried to back up or turn around. He called for his wife to jump out,…
Man in critical condition after stabbing at Tempe apartment complex
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is fighting for his life after he was stabbed at an apartment complex in Tempe Saturday afternoon. Maricopa County Sheriff Deputies were called to a Tempe apartment complex near Baseline Road and Interstate 10 at around 2 p.m. after a reported assault. When they arrived, deputies discovered a man had been stabbed. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
3 students detained after shooting scare at Phoenix's Central High School
Strong storms brought heavy rain and wind to the West Valley, which flooded streets in Glendale. New construction at Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix hopes to make it easier for all the fans coming to the Valley for the game. During the last Super Bowl in 2015, airport spokespeople say a record of 175,000 passengers flew out of Sky Harbor the day after the game.
Woman injured during early morning shooting in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting that happened in west Phoenix on Saturday. Phoenix police say they responded to an aggravated assault report near Campbell Road and N. 59th Avenue around 6 a.m. When officers arrived, they found several adults inside of a car. One woman had been injured after a bullet grazed her shoulder.
One dead, one injured after a shooting in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has died after a shooting at a strip mall in north Phoenix Saturday afternoon. It happened north of Bell Road and 19th Ave just after 4 p.m. According to the Phoenix Police, two men were in an argument in the parking lot of the strip mall when one of the men fired a gun hitting the other man and a woman who just happened to be in the area. Police say the shooter left on foot from the parking lot before their officers got to the scene. Police say the man died at the scene, he was 18 years old. Phoenix Fire crews took the woman to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
One injured after officer involved shooting in west Phoenix
Arrest made weeks after boy lured away from Chandler bus stop, molested
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a maintenance worker who is now accused of luring a 7-year-old boy away from his bus stop and molesting him two months ago in Chandler. Police arrested Jesus Jorge Delcampo at his Peoria home on Thursday afternoon and claim DNA links him to the crime. Delcampo was working as a maintenance man at the Alante at the Islands community in Chandler.
Two dead after murder-suicide in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man and woman are dead after a murder-suicide that happened late Friday night in Phoenix. Police responded to a report that shots had been fired in an apartment complex around 10:15 p.m. near Dunlap Road and I-17. When officers arrived, witnesses told them they heard gunshots coming from inside one of the apartments. A man then walked out onto the balcony of the apartment and began waving a gun in the air. He went back inside, and then another gunshot was heard. Officers went into the apartment and found a woman, later identified as Traci Thurman, and a man, later identified as Ian White, inside. Both had gunshot wounds and died at the scene.
Widow heartbroken over husband who died while hiking near Cave Creek
