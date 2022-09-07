Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee child abduction, $100K ransom; man sentenced
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for his role in a 2020 child abduction on the city's south side. Daryl Childress, 20, pleaded guilty to kidnapping in February. As part of a plea deal, one count of fleeing/eluding officers was dismissed. According to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings: 6 people wounded in 4 separate incidents
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating four separate non-fatal shooting incidents in which six people were wounded late Friday, Sept. 9 into Saturday, Sept. 10. First, three people were shot and wounded near 86th and Joyce around 8:30 p.m. Friday. The 19, 20, and 22- year-old Milwaukee men were conveyed to a hospital. They are expected to survive. Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown gunman.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Hilton Milwaukee shooting, attempted robbery case dismissed
MILWAUKEE - The case against two Milwaukee men accused in a shooting and attempted robbery at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center was dismissed without prejudice Tuesday, Sept. 6. Eric Burrell and Muse Mohamed, both 21, were charged after the incident on June 28, 2021. Mohamed had been charged with attempted...
CBS 58
As mother mourns hit and run victim, another is killed
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Saturday morning, on Sept. 10, a mother is still mourning after her son was killed by a hit and run driver late last month. At her son's funeral Saturday, she was also thinking about the latest hit and run victim. "When I heard there was an...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Family searches for answers after homicide of 50-year-old Milwaukee man
A family is pleading for answers after a 50-year-old man was shot and killed outside of a Milwaukee bar this Tuesday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pedestrian struck, dies: Milwaukee man now charged in crash
MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of striking a pedestrian on Teutonia near Roosevelt. That pedestrian died from her injuries. The accused is Christdon Gordon – and he is now charged with a single count of knowingly operate motor vehicle without a valid license-cause death. According to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine teen accused; possessing 'Ghost Glock,' other guns, marijuana
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine teenager is accused of illegally possessing firearms – including what officials described as a "Ghost Glock." The accused is Jeontae Snow – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent (four counts) Receiving stolen firearm. Possession with...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
21st and Cherry fatal shooting; Milwaukee police seek gunman
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown gunman following a fatal shooting near 21st and Cherry on the city's north side late Friday, Sept. 9. The shooting happened just before midnight. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Hart Park arrests; Wauwatosa police respond to fight at football game
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Four people, including three juveniles, were arrested Friday evening, Sept. 9 following a report of a fight at the football game at Hart Park in Wauwatosa. Officials say around 8 p.m. Friday, officers responded to Hart Park. In addition to the reported fight, there was also a report of a person with a gun in the stands.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Somers shots fired, man arrested: sheriff
SOMERS, Wis. - The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said a man was arrested Saturday morning, Sept. 10 after allegedly firing shots toward someone. Authorities were called to the Market Place Apartments in Somers where a caller said the man – identified by the sheriff's department as 24-year-old Jacob Sellers – had fired a gun at him during a confrontation. The caller was not hit.
CBS 58
Car crashes into apartment building, driver flees
WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- West Milwaukee police say a car being pursued by the Milwaukee Police Department crashed into an apartment building near Burnham and Miller Park Way around 12:51 a.m. this morning, Sept. 9. Police say no injuries were reported and that the driver of the car...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Hit-and-run surveillance video
Surveillance captured a vehicle driving seconds before the hit-and-run that killed Tasha Davis early Saturday morning in Milwaukee. FOX6 is not showing the moment she was hit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha police pursuit; vehicle reaches 100 mph, suspect arrested
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A police pursuit involving Waukesha police reached speeds of 100 miles per hour early Saturday, Sept. 10. Officials say just before 2:30 a.m., officers attempted to stop a vehicle on E. Main Street and Nike Drive in Waukesha. The vehicle increased its speed and failed to yield.
FBI needs your help finding info after cop shoots Milwaukee suspect to death
The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team (MAIT) and FBI are requesting the public's help gathering any media documenting an incident in which an officer shot and killed a man near Edison and Juneau.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police shooting; 'digital media' wanted for investigation
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team and FBI are asking the public to submit any "digital media" that could be helpful in the investigation of what led to the police shooting of accused killer Ernest Blakney. Blakney was shot and killed by police in Milwaukee's downtown bar district after...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine girl shot near Horlick Field as football game let out
RACINE, Wis. - A 16-year-old girl was shot and wounded in Racine Friday night, Sept. 9 as a high school football game was letting out at Horlick Field. One area resident's surveillance camera captured the sound, and another's Ring camera captured video of police at the scene. "I was just...
CBS 58
Police investigate 27-year-old man shot and killed overnight near 21st & Vliet
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred just before midnight on Friday, Sept. 9 near 21st and Vliet Streets. The victim is a 27-year-old Milwaukee man who succumbed to his injuries at the scene. This investigation is ongoing and Milwaukee Police continue...
Car crashes into Milwaukee apartment building, hunt for driver
A car crashed into an apartment building in Milwaukee near Miller Park Way and Burnham early Friday morning, and police are searching for a suspect.
Suspect in Wisconsin parade attack withdraws insanity plea
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others by driving an SUV through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin last year withdrew his insanity plea Friday. Darrell Brooks Jr., 40, appeared in Waukesha County Circuit Court where he’s facing nearly 80 charges, including six homicide counts, in connection with the Nov. 21 incident in Waukesha. Brooks had changed his not guilty plea to not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect in June. Brooks offered little explanation for his decision when questioned by Judge Jennifer Dorow, saying, “I have my own reasons why.” He confirmed he had discussed the change with his attorneys. After the announcement on the plea change, the defense asked that the jury status hearing for Friday be rescheduled. The judge agreed and pushed the hearing to Sept. 19.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police pursuit involving stolen vehicle, 2 girls arrested
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police were involved in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle Friday morning, Sept. 9. Two girls, ages 12 and 15, were arrested. According to police, around 2:21 a.m. officers observed a vehicle that matched the description of a reported stolen auto. They attempted to make a stop; however, the driver fled and a vehicle pursuit ensued.
Comments / 2