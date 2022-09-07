ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Florida woman arrested for allegedly 'twerking on' teen at Christian school prom

A Florida woman was arrested on allegations that include lewd conduct with a student after a teenager alleged she rubbed against him at his prom when she was a teacher. Julie Kinsey Hoover was jailed based on an arrest warrant that alleges she was an authority figure who solicited or engaged in lewd conduct with a student and contributed to the delinquency of a minor who attended a private school in Perry, where she was employed, authorities said.
PERRY, FL
Two deputies killed while serving a warrant in suburban Atlanta

ATLANTA — Two deputies were killed Thursday night while serving a warrant in a suburb near Atlanta, and a suspect remained barricaded in a home, authorities said. The sheriff’s office in Cobb County tweeted initially that the two deputies had “died in the line of duty” and that a SWAT team and other law enforcement officers remained at the scene.
ATLANTA, GA
