Stepmother of missing girl Harmony Montgomery wanted after missing court appearance
An arrest warrant has been issued for the stepmother of Harmony Montgomery, the New Hampshire girl last seen in 2019 who investigators believe was murdered, after she failed to appear in court Thursday. Kayla Montgomery, 32, was due to appear in Hillsborough Superior Court Northern District in Manchester, New Hampshire,...
Louisiana state official arrested over alleged drug deal near fast-food restaurant
A Louisiana state official was arrested this week after, authorities alleged, she was caught in the middle of a drug transaction with a wanted man as police were closing in to arrest him. Bridgette Hull, the executive secretary of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners, was arrested Tuesday...
5 people, including 3 children, found shot to death inside Maryland home
Sheriff's deputies found five people, including three children, fatally wounded inside a Maryland home on Friday after a man called 911 to report four gunshot victims, officials said. While authorities did not immediately reveal if the killer was among the dead, Cecil County Sheriff Scott Adams said “there is not...
Florida woman arrested for allegedly 'twerking on' teen at Christian school prom
A Florida woman was arrested on allegations that include lewd conduct with a student after a teenager alleged she rubbed against him at his prom when she was a teacher. Julie Kinsey Hoover was jailed based on an arrest warrant that alleges she was an authority figure who solicited or engaged in lewd conduct with a student and contributed to the delinquency of a minor who attended a private school in Perry, where she was employed, authorities said.
After a Black man is fatally shot in bed by officers, Ohio police change policy on late-night warrants
Less than two weeks after an officer in Ohio fatally shot a Black man who was in bed while executing an arrest warrant, the Columbus police chief on Thursday issued a policy change about warrants served late at night. Chief Elaine Bryant is directing the Columbus Division of Police to...
Two deputies killed while serving a warrant in suburban Atlanta
ATLANTA — Two deputies were killed Thursday night while serving a warrant in a suburb near Atlanta, and a suspect remained barricaded in a home, authorities said. The sheriff’s office in Cobb County tweeted initially that the two deputies had “died in the line of duty” and that a SWAT team and other law enforcement officers remained at the scene.
California sheriff's deputy accused of killing married couple
Devin Williams, Jr., 24, surrendered hours after allegedly shooting a couple to death inside their Dublin home. KNTV's Cheryl Hurd reports.Sept. 8, 2022.
After video of violent arrest in Arkansas goes viral, several victims come forward to allege similar abuse from sheriff’s deputies
Two more people have come forward to allege excessive force was used against them by one of the Crawford County Sheriff's Department deputies involved in the violent arrest of a man in Mulberry, Arkansas, last month. Polly Risenhoover, 67, and Sarah Trammell, 44, each said they were forcibly handled during...
NBC News
Watch: Police dash cam shows man flees police on airport luggage carrier
Police dash camera footage captured the moments Sebastian Rios Sierra led New Mexico police on a slow-speed chase after authorities say Sierra stole a baggage tractor from the Lea County Regional Airport in Hobbs. KOB reports.Sept. 9, 2022.
Politician accused of Las Vegas journalist's murder was upset over reporting; his DNA was found at the crime scene, police say
The man accused of killing a Las Vegas investigative journalist was upset over stories the reporter wrote about him, and his DNA was found at the crime scene, authorities said Thursday. Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was being held without bail, booked on a charge of open murder, after...
Watch: Video shows shooter in Phoenix fire multiple rounds in rampage that killed 2
Surveillance video and police body camera footage captured the moments when a man opened fire on police and bystanders in Phoenix which ended in two people dead and multiple others injured. The footage was edited and released by the Phoenix Police Department which included the blurring, highlights and details of the incident.Sept. 10, 2022.
Nevada politician accused of murdering investigative journalist
Investigators say evidence shows Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles stabbed Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German to death.Sept. 8, 2022.
