Firefighter will be charged with pumping gas into personal vehicle with department’s fuel card, police say

A volunteer assistant fire chief faces criminal charges after he allegedly used taxpayer money to buy hundreds of dollars worth of gasoline.

Slate Belt Regional police Chief Jonathon Hoadley said Wednesday he would charge Logan J. Kocher, 25, early next week with theft and fraudulent use of an access device after Wind Gap Borough Council asked police to do so.

Council voted 6-1 Tuesday night, with Steve Bender dissenting, on a motion to have police file charges against Kocher, of Wind Gap Volunteer Fire Company.

Council met Sept. 1 in a one-hour executive session to review charges presented by Hoadley, council President George Hinton said. In addition, council heard from borough Manager Louse Firestone, who originally caught the discrepancy in the fuel charges, and its solicitor, Ron Karasek.

“So that’s the point we’re at right now,” Hinton said during Tuesday’s meeting. “Do I hear a motion based on that, from the executive session?”

Council member Alex Cortezzo III moved to press the charges, and Patrick Webber seconded it. No other public discussion ensued before the vote.

Kocher’s name was not mentioned during the meeting; Hinton previously identified him as the fire official who was being investigated.

Hoadley said last month that an investigation determined the theft of $815 worth of regular fuel occurred between May and August. Firetrucks typically run on diesel fuel, he said.

Kocher told investigators he used the card to replenish fuel at a Slate Belt pumping facility while he was undergoing firefighting training in Bethlehem, Hoadley said. But the police chief said there were “other issues” to the case that he declined to elaborate last month.

Neither Kocher nor fire Chief Kyle Reinert could be reached for comment.

Fuel cards are in the fire company’s name, but Wind Gap pays the bill with taxpayer dollars, Hinton and Firestone previously said.

Kocher’s social media page says he lives in Pen Argyl and formerly served with the North Bangor Fire Company in Upper Mount Bethel Township.

