Lehigh County, PA

Woman dies after being hit by car outside Dieruff High School

By Leif Greiss, The Morning Call
 4 days ago

NEW STORY: Woman, 25, who died after being hit by car outside Dieruff High School is identified

A woman died after she was hit by a car Tuesday morning, according to the Lehigh County coroner.

Allentown police responded to a call Tuesday at 6:42 a.m. after a pedestrian was hit near N. Irving Street & Andre Reed Way, near Dieruff High School. The pedestrian, a 25-year-old woman, was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died.

Allentown police, the Lehigh County district attorney’s office and the Lehigh County coroner’s office are investigating. Daniel A. Buglio, the Lehigh County coroner, said more details including the name of the woman would be released Wednesday. Allentown police did not release any additional information Tuesday.

Police asked anyone with information about the accident to contact police Sgt. Eric Stauffer at 610-437-7732, Ext. 2326. Information can also be submitted at the police nonemergency number, 610-437-7751, or through the Tip411 application available on the APD website .

