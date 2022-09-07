Danville police requesting volunteers to aid in search for missing man

UPDATE: The Silver Alert was canceled Wednesday after Charles Adkins was found in a cornfield about a mile south of his home .

DANVILLE — The Danville Police Department, Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office and Danville Fire Department are asking for the community’s help.

At 10 a.m. on Wednesday, the police department is asking for volunteers to assist in the search of missing 69-year-old Charles “Larry” Adkins.

Starting at 10 am public safety officials will be at the entrance to 1150 East CR 350 North.

This search will be primarily in fields and rural outlying areas and searchers will be paired with public safety officials. Adult volunteers need to be aware of the terrain and dress for the weather (sunscreen, etc.) and be physically capable and stay hydrated.

Adult volunteers will need to park in the field west of this address. Volunteers must check in with public safety upon arrival and check out with public safety prior to leaving.

This is the ONLY official search party, according to the police department.

A Silver Alert was issued for Adkins Sunday morning.

He was reported missing after last being seen about 7:30 p.m. on Monday, according to the Hendricks County Sheriff's Office. A statewide Silver Alert was declared about 11:30 p.m.

Adkins may require medical assistance, according to police.

Adkins is described as about 6 feet, 1 inch tall and 176 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact the sheriff's office at 317-745-4052.