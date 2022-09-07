Read full article on original website
Texas A&M Soccer Match Preview: South Alabama
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies look to get back in the win column as they continue a season-long, four-match homestand with Sunday’s 1 p.m. contest against the South Alabama Jaguars at Ellis Field. The Maroon & White were on the wrong end of...
Aggie Gameday: App State vs Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - KBTX Media’s award winning Texas A&M Football pregame show, Aggie Gameday, aired from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. on the CW8 Aggieland. It looked ahead to the Aggies match up against App State on Sep. 10, 2022. Attached to this story are the segments...
App State uses 2 turnovers to stun No. 6 Texas A&M 17-14
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) - Chase Brice threw for 134 yards and a touchdown and Appalachian State took advantage of two turnovers to stun No. 6 Texas A&M 17-14 on Saturday. Appalachian State won a week after scoring six touchdowns and 40 points in the fourth quarter in a 63-61 opening loss to North Carolina.
:50 From the 50: Demani Richardson
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Waxahachie, Texas native, Demani Richardson joined the Texas A&M football team in 2019 and made an immediate impact. As a Freshman, the defensive back played in 12 games, making 11 starts. He was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team, voted on by the league’s head coaches and finished third on the team with 71 tackles.
Kats fall to NAU in home opener
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston could not break through offensively against a stout Northern Arizona defense in a 10-3 loss in the home opener Saturday at Bowers Stadium. The Bearkats (0-2) finished with just 252 yards of total offense and turned the ball over twice. The Lumberjacks (1-1) also...
A sweet spot returns to A&M’s campus
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Along with the newly renovated Aggie Park comes a new sweet spot. Texas A&M’s former campus creamery was a sentimental location for the Moore family. “A perfect spot for our family. My wife and I graduated from A&M, our three kids graduated from A&M,...
TCU beats Texas A&M in top 25 showdown 2-1
COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies dropped Thursday night’s match, 2-1, against the No. 16 TCU Horned Frogs on Ellis Field. The Maroon & White (4-1-2) struck first when Quinn Cornog was fouled setting up a free kick from 19 yards out. Maile Hayes used the free kick to send the ball into the back of the net past the keeper diving to the left post. Hayes became the 12th Aggie to score this season.
Waco Connally defeats Cameron Yoe on the road
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) -The Connally Cadets (2-0) go home with a 45-40 win against the Cameron Yoeman on Friday night. The 4A Cadets scored first making it a 8-0 game. The 3A Yoeman answered when Braylan Drake connected with Charlie Mayer for a touchdown putting 6 points on the board.
Texas A&M Rodeo Team host 103rd annual All Aggie Rodeo
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An event that’s been a part of the community for over a century is back for another year. The Texas A&M Rodeo Team held a rodeo for the community ahead of their competitive season. The All Aggie Rodeo is a special kickoff event for former...
College Station beats Temple on Senior Night
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team beat Temple 45-35 Friday night at Cougar Field for their Senior Night. Cougar quarterback Arrington Maiden had four total touchdowns (two passing and two rushing). The Cougars’ defense sealed the win in the fourth quarter when Chantz Johnson intercepted Temple’s Reese Rumfield for a pick-six. The Wildcats put some pressure on in the third quarter with 21 points, but College Station never gave up the lead in the second half.
No. 10 Bellville shuts out 7th ranked Navasota 35-0
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The 10th ranked Bellville Brahmas (3-0) top number 7 Navasota 35-0 Friday night at Rattler Stadium. The Brahmas got an interception early from Conner Gaines and turned it into points on a 3 yard touchdown run by Sam Hranicky as Bellville grabbed a 7-0 lead. The...
Aggies Earn 11th Straight United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award
KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The Texas A&M Aggies were honored for their scholastic endeavors, earning the United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award as the organization announced its list of honorees for the 2021-22 school year. Texas A&M head coach G Guerrieri’s squad merited the award for the 11th consecutive...
A&M Consolidated suffers first loss of season
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After starting the season with a couple blow out wins, A&M Consolidated suffered their first loss of the 2022 football season. Lufkin beat Consol 31-14 at Tiger Field Friday night. The Tigers were the third ranked team in class 5-A Division I entering the week.
Fisher says Haynes King is Aggie offense’s last line of defense
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In Haynes King’s first game back since suffering a season ending leg injury against Colorado nearly a year ago the Texas A&M sophomore quarterback had a record setting performance. throwing for 364 yards and 3 touchdowns against Sam Houston. The issue from last Saturday’s...
Rockdale falls to 1-2 with loss to Lexington
ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - The Rockdale Tigers lost their second consecutive home game with a 33-18 loss tonight against the Lexington Eagles. The game started off slow, with three fumbles in the first quarter and little to no movement for either team. Lexington picked it up in the second with a pair of touchdowns, and Rockdale never recovered.
College Station looks to make it back to back wins as it host Temple Friday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Cougars (1-1) were able to pick up their first win of the year last Friday against Nolan Catholic. The 52-7 victory was pretty one sided and while the Cougars played well, they will get a pretty good idea of just how good they are as unbeaten Temple (2-0) comes to town.
Caldwell Hornets come up short in home opener against the Jarrell Cougars
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) -After falling to Groesbeck and Robinson in the first two games of the season the Caldwell Hornets we’re looking to pick up find the win column for the first time this year in their home opener against the Jarrell Cougars. The visiting Cougars drew first blood....
The Thr3e: Jatrissa Wooten
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Jatrissa comes to The Thr3e with a BIG personality and is always down for a good laugh. A city girl at heart, Jatrissa was born and raised in Boston, MA but made her way down south by ways of Georgia and Louisiana. After a short stint, she hit the road again, going to California, and now Texas. She began her career as a reporter/producer and is now a proud co-host of The Thr3e right here in Bryan.
Free Music Friday: Lindsey Fish
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Singer and songwriter Lindsey Fish joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday. She performed her song “Today’s Not Someday.”. The Dallas native is a student at Texas A&M University, a member of Chi Omega, and a worship leader with Young Life.
