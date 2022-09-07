ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeannette, PA

Enrico’s Bakery in Jeannette dealing with inflation impact after 102 years in business

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05bVyc_0hkmHqVz00

JEANNETTE, Pa. — Talk about withstanding the test of time — Enricos has done that. They’ve been around for more than a century and despite inflation hitting them hard the last two years, they’re still serving customers every day.

Enrico’s Bakery on Lowery Avenue has called Jeannette home for decades. The bakery has been around for 102 years.

“I got to witness the glory years, the great years and it’s hard to understand this. What’s going on now, if my parents were here they’d be — I couldn’t imagine how they’d do it,” said Rob Enrico, the current owner.

Rob Enrico took the bakery over from his late father and before then, his grandfather, who settled the bakery here after World War II. It’s been tough navigating the bakery through the pandemic, but maybe even tougher is the rapid rise of inflation.

“Oh everything’s doubled. Including utilities doubled. And it’s hard to get some supplies because my supplier can’t get it,” he explained.

Today, Rob ordered 20 bags of flour and only got 9, but instead of pushing much of the cost onto his customers, he’s just had to adapt.

“You take it off yourself, you have to eat it. You can only raise so much because so did the competition,” he said.

Enrico says the one thing that saved him is that he didn’t come into the bakery ownership with any debt, or he believes he wouldn’t have made it through the pandemic.

“All we’re doing now is basically paying the bills. There’s hardly anything left but for the love of business, I wouldn’t be in this,” Enrico said.

Enrico is the last generation, and he says he plans on staying open for as long as he can.

Pennsylvania Business
pghcitypaper.com

5 Places to buy mooncakes for Mid-Autumn Festival

The Mid-Autumn Festival, or Moon Festival, is upon us! This holiday celebrates the moon when it is believed to be at its fullest or brightest on the 15th day of the eighth month of the lunar calendar, which falls on Sat., Sept. 10 this year. Chinese people will know this day as the Mid-Autumn Festival, but it is celebrated in other places such as Korea (Chuseok), Japan (Tsukimi), and other Asian countries. On Mid-Autumn Fest, people eat mooncakes, pastries usually filled with sweet paste to celebrate the moon. Sometimes you’ll get a mooncake with an egg yolk inside to symbolize the moon. If you get one with egg yolk, it’s considered good luck!
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Penguins’ co-founder accused of concealing assets to avoid paying $800K judgment

WILLIAMSPORT-A co-founder of the Pittsburgh Penguins has been accused in a civil suit of concealing assets to avoid paying a more than $800,000 judgment. DR Bank, with headquarters in Darien, Conn., alleges in a suit filed Thursday in U.S. Middle District Court that Jack E. McGregor has violated Pennsylvania’s Voidable Transactions Act by fraudulently transferring various assets.
PITTSBURGH, PA
