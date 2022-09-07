Enrico’s Bakery in Jeannette dealing with inflation impact after 102 years in business

JEANNETTE, Pa. — Talk about withstanding the test of time — Enricos has done that. They’ve been around for more than a century and despite inflation hitting them hard the last two years, they’re still serving customers every day.

Enrico’s Bakery on Lowery Avenue has called Jeannette home for decades. The bakery has been around for 102 years.

“I got to witness the glory years, the great years and it’s hard to understand this. What’s going on now, if my parents were here they’d be — I couldn’t imagine how they’d do it,” said Rob Enrico, the current owner.

Rob Enrico took the bakery over from his late father and before then, his grandfather, who settled the bakery here after World War II. It’s been tough navigating the bakery through the pandemic, but maybe even tougher is the rapid rise of inflation.

“Oh everything’s doubled. Including utilities doubled. And it’s hard to get some supplies because my supplier can’t get it,” he explained.

Today, Rob ordered 20 bags of flour and only got 9, but instead of pushing much of the cost onto his customers, he’s just had to adapt.

“You take it off yourself, you have to eat it. You can only raise so much because so did the competition,” he said.

Enrico says the one thing that saved him is that he didn’t come into the bakery ownership with any debt, or he believes he wouldn’t have made it through the pandemic.

“All we’re doing now is basically paying the bills. There’s hardly anything left but for the love of business, I wouldn’t be in this,” Enrico said.

Enrico is the last generation, and he says he plans on staying open for as long as he can.

