Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Uvalde Community Not Impressed with Security ChangesLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Parents of the Uvalde Shooting Protest Outside of the Governor's HomeTom HandyUvalde, TX
Mayor Turner: "Our children deserve better", after federal judge blocks law prohibiting handguns for young adultshoustonstringer_comUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Chief Pete Arredondo Fired by School BoardLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Beto says, "12 weeks and no real action from the governor to prevent another mass shooting"Ash JurbergUvalde, TX
Related
foxsanantonio.com
Abbott deploys state troopers to 'anti-gang effort' in Uvalde after Thursday's shooting
Gov. Greg Abbott is deploying Department of Public Safety officers to combat what he called gang violence in Uvalde after local police said two juveniles were shot there Thursday. The governor’s immediate call for a statewide response comes as the state police force continues facing criticism for the delayed reaction to the deadly school shooting in Uvalde earlier this year.
Exclusive: Texas DPS chief rejects claims of cover-up in Uvalde investigation and denies telling his captains 'no one is losing their jobs'
Brownsville, Texas (CNN) — Texas' top cop Col. Steven McCraw vowed Thursday to fire any member of his Department of Public Safety who did not do their job the day a gunman massacred 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. His pledge came after CNN tracked...
foxsanantonio.com
Critics frustrated after governor blames gangs for new Uvalde shooting
UVALDE, Texas — Governor Abbott has sent more state troopers to Uvalde following a shooting there Thursday evening. The governor said gang violence is what sparked it -- but critics say guns are the problem. The shooting at Uvalde’s Memorial Park left two people wounded enough to be airlifted...
Texas Is Home to the Most Dangerous Highway in the United States
It's no surprise to anyone who grew up in Texas that we have some of the worst drivers known to mankind. What's worse is that we also have the most dangerous highway in the United States: I-45 Houstonia Magazine reported in 2021 that I-45 was the most dangerous road in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greg Abbott Saying Uvalde Shooting 'Coulda Been Worse' Resurfaces in Ad
The advertisement, running across the state through October, represents some of the most significant outside spending in the race so far.
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo ISD police chief among 3,300 Texans on leaked Oath Keepers list
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo ISD's police chief is among the 3,301 Texans who appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism...
2 injured, 4 suspects in custody after shooting in Uvalde, Texas
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Police have multiple suspects in custody after a shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left two people injured Thursday evening. The Uvalde Police Department said two juveniles were being treated at hospitals in San Antonio following the shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park at 5: 30 p.m. Thursday. The conditions of the victims were not immediately known.
foxsanantonio.com
REPORT: 4 police chiefs and over 3,000 other Texans were members of Oath Keepers
More than 3,000 Texans — including four police chiefs, two county sheriffs, two constables and two county commissioners — have been members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group that played a prominent role in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, according to an analysis of leaked membership rolls.
RELATED PEOPLE
2 Most Wanted fugitives captured in the Austin area, Texas DPS says
AUSTIN, Texas — Two of the state's "Most Wanted" fugitives were recently arrested in the Austin area, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Tuesday. DPS said 54-year-old William Eugene Bird was arrested by the Austin Police Department following a traffic stop on Aug. 24. The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) assisted in the arrest.
Abbott: More than 10,000 migrants bused to sanctuary cities; D.C. declares public health emergency
In a statement Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott said Texas has sent more than 10,000 migrants to sanctuary cities through Operation Lone Star.
foxsanantonio.com
Texas Secretary of State releases informational video ahead of Nov 8 general election
TEXAS — In preparation for the November 8, 2022 General Election, Secretary Scott today released the first episode of "SOS 101," a series of videos designed to inform voters about the state's election procedures. He discusses how eligible Texans can register to vote, how county voter registrars handle voter registration requests, and how voter rolls in each of Texas' 254 counties are accurately maintained.
After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Same
A bus that usually drives passengers from state to state --Photo by Ant Rozetsky on Unsplash. Last week the first bus of migrants was sent to Chicago on the orders of Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
Police chiefs, sheriffs among 3,300 Texans found on Oath Keepers membership list
A new report analyzing the membership rolls of the extremist Oath Keepers found that there are more than 3,300 Texans who have had ties to the group. And a dozen of those Texans are either elected officials or law enforcement leaders. The Anti-Defamation League — a nonprofit organization that studies...
Governor Abbott Passed House Bill 1925 that Only Creates More Problems
Dallas resident helping the homelessScreenshot from Twitter. At first look, Texas House Bill 1925 makes sense. On the other hand, it will cause a big problem for many cities in Texas.
Houston mayor calls on Texas lawmakers to reverse permitless carry law
HOUSTON — On Wednesday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston Police Chief Troy Finner called on Texas lawmakers to pass what they're calling "common sense gun laws." Turner said not a single state law has changed in the nearly 100 days since the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde.
KSAT 12
4 in custody after shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park leaves 2 people injured, police say
UVALDE – Two people are hospitalized in San Antonio after being shot at Uvalde Memorial Park Thursday evening, according to Uvalde police. Four suspects are now in custody. The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at the park, located at 401 E. Main Street, about two miles from Robb Elementary School.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How does Texas' '3 strikes' rule work?
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — Court records show that the man charged with murder after a deadly car crash in Galveston had been paroled just hours beforehand after serving a portion of his jail time for his third DWI conviction. Galveston police said they think alcohol played a factor in...
foxsanantonio.com
Texas attorney general warns of e-mail scam spoofing his name, office
AUSTIN -- The Office of the Texas Attorney General is warning about a new scam targeting Texans. Attorney General Ken Paxton says scammers are trying to use his name, signature and the Office of the Texas Attorney General seal to get your personal information. Scammers are sending a phishing e-mail...
16 Uvalde fourth graders waited an hour with wounded teacher
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Elsa Avila slid to her phone, terrified as she held the bleeding side of her abdomen and tried to stay calm for her students. In a text to her family that she meant to send to fellow Uvalde teachers, she wrote: “I’m shot.”
The Newest Invasive Species in Texas: Not Feral Pigs, But Super Tasty
They look scary, but according to a viral TikTok video posted last week, the newest nuisance to Texas is also very good to eat. The problem is that like feral pigs, this animal has very few natural predators in the state of Texas. Invasive Species in Texas. The population of...
Comments / 1