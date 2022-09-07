ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

Abbott deploys state troopers to 'anti-gang effort' in Uvalde after Thursday's shooting

Gov. Greg Abbott is deploying Department of Public Safety officers to combat what he called gang violence in Uvalde after local police said two juveniles were shot there Thursday. The governor’s immediate call for a statewide response comes as the state police force continues facing criticism for the delayed reaction to the deadly school shooting in Uvalde earlier this year.
UVALDE, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Critics frustrated after governor blames gangs for new Uvalde shooting

UVALDE, Texas — Governor Abbott has sent more state troopers to Uvalde following a shooting there Thursday evening. The governor said gang violence is what sparked it -- but critics say guns are the problem. The shooting at Uvalde’s Memorial Park left two people wounded enough to be airlifted...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Killeen, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Uvalde County, TX
UPI News

2 injured, 4 suspects in custody after shooting in Uvalde, Texas

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Police have multiple suspects in custody after a shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left two people injured Thursday evening. The Uvalde Police Department said two juveniles were being treated at hospitals in San Antonio following the shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park at 5: 30 p.m. Thursday. The conditions of the victims were not immediately known.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amerie
Person
Busbee
KVUE

2 Most Wanted fugitives captured in the Austin area, Texas DPS says

AUSTIN, Texas — Two of the state's "Most Wanted" fugitives were recently arrested in the Austin area, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Tuesday. DPS said 54-year-old William Eugene Bird was arrested by the Austin Police Department following a traffic stop on Aug. 24. The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) assisted in the arrest.
foxsanantonio.com

Texas Secretary of State releases informational video ahead of Nov 8 general election

TEXAS — In preparation for the November 8, 2022 General Election, Secretary Scott today released the first episode of "SOS 101," a series of videos designed to inform voters about the state's election procedures. He discusses how eligible Texans can register to vote, how county voter registrars handle voter registration requests, and how voter rolls in each of Texas' 254 counties are accurately maintained.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Lawsuits#Texas Rangers#Homeland Security
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Special Education
KHOU

How does Texas' '3 strikes' rule work?

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — Court records show that the man charged with murder after a deadly car crash in Galveston had been paroled just hours beforehand after serving a portion of his jail time for his third DWI conviction. Galveston police said they think alcohol played a factor in...
foxsanantonio.com

Texas attorney general warns of e-mail scam spoofing his name, office

AUSTIN -- The Office of the Texas Attorney General is warning about a new scam targeting Texans. Attorney General Ken Paxton says scammers are trying to use his name, signature and the Office of the Texas Attorney General seal to get your personal information. Scammers are sending a phishing e-mail...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy