KSAT 12
32-year-old man in critical condition after South Side shooting, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two men in their 30s are hospitalized after being shot on the city’s South Side Saturday morning. At 2:30 a.m., SAPD officers were called to the 5000 block of Aquarius for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to...
KSAT 12
Man killed in shooting at West Side apartment, 4 suspects on the run, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead following a shooting inside an apartment on the city’s West Side late Thursday night, San Antonio police said. Officers were called around 11:45 p.m. to an apartment in the 2500 block of Westward Drive, not far from Lackland Air Force Base and near Highway 90, just inside Loop 410.
KSAT 12
Man arrested after deputies find over $187K worth of narcotics in West Side home, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – A man is behind bars after Bexar County deputies found over $187,000 worth of illegal substances, cash and guns in his West Side home. Ryan Harper, 29, was arrested Sept. 8 after deputies executed a warrant out of Arizona for money laundering at his residence in the 200 block of Mallow Grove.
foxsanantonio.com
Bexar County Sheriff's Office and community residents team up for trash cleanup
SAN ANTONIO - After many complaints from nearby neighbors of a homeless camp on the city's westside, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office hosted a community cleanup project Saturday morning. It took place at the Marbach Village which is located off Marbach Oaks near Marbach Rd. Many deputies and cadets gave...
KSAT 12
Men arrested for stealing laser machine worth $100,000, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested two men accused of stealing a laser machine worth $100,000 and hauling it across town in the bed of a pickup truck. Justin Hill, 47, and Morocco Campbell, 44, took the machinery during a burglary at 6:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of W. Bitters Road, near Blanco Road, police said.
news4sanantonio.com
Police searching for San Antonio teenage girl who's been missing for nearly a week
SAN ANTONI0 - Police are searching for a teenage girl who's been missing for nearly a week from the West Side. Gabrielle Ibarra-Rice, 15, was last seen on Sept. 1 off Resurrection Street near U.S. Highway 151. Ibarra-Rice is 5 foot, 1 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds with brown eyes...
KSAT 12
String of missing people, bodies found in Bandera County has community on edge
BANDERA COUNTY – Four people have been reported missing since April in Bandera County. The Bandera County Sheriff’s Office believes they have recovered the bodies of three of those missing people so far. Bandera County Sheriff Daniel Butts tells us the cases are not connected and that there...
KSAT 12
Woman struck by vehicle in hit-and-run crash on West Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 44-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital after being struck in a hit-and-run crash early Friday morning, San Antonio police said. The crash occurred around 2 a.m. on South General McMullen Drive near Weir Avenue and Highway 90 on the city’s West Side.
KSAT 12
2 more teens arrested in carjacking, assault of 15-year-old outside Seguin Walmart, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two additional teenage suspects wanted in the assault and carjacking of a 15-year-old boy in a Walmart parking lot have been arrested, according to Seguin police. Police said 18-year-old Chase Shearin and 19-year-old Caden Searin were both apprehended by Port Neches police on Thursday evening. Kendrick...
KSAT 12
Teen arrested for killing 15-year-old after he was lured from Northwest Side home, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A teenager was arrested for fatally shooting a 15-year-old boy in what appeared to be an act of revenge for a drug robbery, according to San Antonio police. Victor Nathaneal Rivas, 17, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with murder, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.
KSAT 12
SAPD arrests suspected serial vehicle thief; police say he may be linked to more cases
SAN ANTONIO – A suspected serial car thief was arrested on the West Side following a brief chase with San Antonio police, according to authorities. Mark Allen McPherson was taken into custody and is facing charges of vehicle theft and unauthorized use of a vehicle, SAPD public information officer Jennifer Rodriguez said.
KTSA
SAPD: Man killed in crash between car and 18-wheeler on northeast side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is reporting the death of a man killed in a crash between a sedan and an 18-wheeler. Investigators say the crash happened Friday before 2:30 a.m. on North Weidner in the area of Wurzbach Parkway and Interstate 35. Police say the car was heading west on the I-35 access road as the semi-truck was going north on Weidner. Police say the 18-wheeler then went through the intersection on a green light, and that is when the crash happened with no sign the driver of the car tried to stop.
KSAT 12
32-year-old woman walking on Highway 46 South towards New Braunfels hit, killed by vehicle
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A Cibolo woman walking on Highway 46 South towards New Braunfels was hit and killed by a vehicle late Wednesday night. Officers were called around 8:45 p.m. to Highway 46 South near Krause Lane, after receiving word of a traffic accident involving a pedestrian. According...
KSAT 12
4 in custody after shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park leaves 2 people injured, police say
UVALDE – Two people are hospitalized in San Antonio after being shot at Uvalde Memorial Park Thursday evening, according to Uvalde police. Four suspects are now in custody. The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at the park, located at 401 E. Main Street, about two miles from Robb Elementary School.
San Antonio Police looking for missing teen
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are currently searching for a missing teen who has not been seen since August 17. Jeremiah Lopez, 15, was last seen in the 5700 block of Golf Heights. He is described as being 5'10", weighing 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
KSAT 12
Armed man threatens employee, robs Lowe’s on Northwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man who robbed a Lowe’s on the Northwest Side and threatened an employee with a gun. The incident took place at noon on Aug. 17 at the store located in the 7900 block of Callaghan Road, near Interstate 10.
foxsanantonio.com
Suspects arrested after Illegally Dumping mattresses & box springs, investigators say
SAN ANTONIO – Two suspects have been arrested for illegally dumping their mattresses and box springs on the side of the road. Investigators received photos showing 61-year-old Rhonda Dutton and 64-year-old Larry Donell Williams illegally throwing out mattresses and box springs. Both Dutton and Williams were booked into the...
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Police seeking suspect who robbed a Lowes store
SAN ANTONIO – The Police are searching for a suspect who stole several items from a Lowes store. The robbery happened August 17, around noon at a Lowes towards the Northside of town on Callaghan Road. Police say the suspect placed multiple items in the shopping cart and attempted...
Police recover $100,000 stolen machine used for medical procedures, arrest two suspects
SAN ANTONIO — Police officers were at the right place at the right time Thursday afternoon, when they overheard reports of a stolen botox machine on their radio. Officers pulled over and arrested two men who had the $100,000 machine in the back of their pickup truck. No word...
KENS 5
Third missing Bandera resident found dead
SAN ANTONIO — A missing 63-year-old Bandera resident is dead, according to the woman's daughter. On Tuesday, Norma Espinoza's body was discovered near her home. She disappeared on August 12. Law enforcement did not respond to KENS 5's requests for more information. It's not yet clear whether sheriff's deputies...
