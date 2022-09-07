ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KTSA

SAPD: Man killed in crash between car and 18-wheeler on northeast side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is reporting the death of a man killed in a crash between a sedan and an 18-wheeler. Investigators say the crash happened Friday before 2:30 a.m. on North Weidner in the area of Wurzbach Parkway and Interstate 35. Police say the car was heading west on the I-35 access road as the semi-truck was going north on Weidner. Police say the 18-wheeler then went through the intersection on a green light, and that is when the crash happened with no sign the driver of the car tried to stop.
news4sanantonio.com

REWARD: Police seeking suspect who robbed a Lowes store

SAN ANTONIO – The Police are searching for a suspect who stole several items from a Lowes store. The robbery happened August 17, around noon at a Lowes towards the Northside of town on Callaghan Road. Police say the suspect placed multiple items in the shopping cart and attempted...
KENS 5

Third missing Bandera resident found dead

SAN ANTONIO — A missing 63-year-old Bandera resident is dead, according to the woman's daughter. On Tuesday, Norma Espinoza's body was discovered near her home. She disappeared on August 12. Law enforcement did not respond to KENS 5's requests for more information. It's not yet clear whether sheriff's deputies...
BANDERA COUNTY, TX

