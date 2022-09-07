Read full article on original website
Tall City Memorial Stair Climb Takes Place in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — Participants walked up and down steps in the astound broadband stadium for the Tall City Memorial Stair Climb; this was done to simulate the one hundred and ten steps that firefighters had to climb during 9/11. The turnout for the event included not only firefighters, current...
Odessa and Midland set to host pet adoption events
MIDLAND, Texas — Odessa Animal Shelter and Midland Animal Services will both be hosting adoption events on Saturday morning, and there is no shortage of animals in need. The Odessa Animal Shelter currently has over 50 animals in its possession. At Midland Animal Services, they are full, with 190 dogs and 66 cats.
New Business In Odessa Celebrates Their Revitalizing Grand Opening This Weekend
We are always excited to share about new businesses opening in our area and we love to support local businesses, especially if they are in the business of making us feel better. Revitalize Health and Wellness will be hosting its grand opening at its location in Odessa tomorrow. Revitalize Health...
Sky High for Kids set to host two fun events for a great cause
MIDLAND, Texas — Sky High for Kids is a nonprofit that helps fund research to end childhood cancer. They will be hosting two fundraising events in the Midland area this week. The first is a banquet and auction on Thursday from 6 p.m. to midnight at Green Tree Country...
What Are The 10 Best Places to Get the Best French Fries in Midland/Odessa?
Love those fries? Well here are the 10 best places to get the best fries in Midland and Odessa. You just can't go wrong with crinkle fries and Bob's Better Burger located at 3417 Thomason Dr. in Midland has the best. Permian Basin Burger Company in Odessa. Love those fresh-cut...
New Basin PBS docu-series tells stories of Midlanders past and present
MIDLAND, Texas — Basin PBS is debuting a new four past docu-series all about Midland and the people who live there. "Midland: Our City, Our Stories" will premiere Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. and run every Thursday through September. The series will feature 15 African American and Hispanic leaders...
Hungry for a Great Burrito? Here Are My 5 Best Places To Get a Burrito in Midland/Odessa
If you are looking for the best burrito in Midland-Odessa, there are plenty of places to go and get a great one but here are five of my favorites. My favorite at Jumburrito is the stew meat burrito with avocado. It is especially significant if you are having a bad day, this burrito will also get you back in a good mood and fill your belly. Jumburrito has several locations in Midland and Odessa.
Midland Animal Services hosts adoption event
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland Animal Services is hosting a new adoption event, Top Dog or Cat on Sept. 10 starting at 10 a.m. and lasting until 1 p.m. The event will be held at the Midland Animal Services located at 1200 N Fairgrounds Rd. in Midland.
New local cafe opens, offers drinks and some unique snacks
Big news for coffee and smoothie fans! A cafe just opened in Odessa that’s bringing some new options to West Texas. Cafe De Luna is now open in Santa Fe Square on 42nd Street near Grandview. As soon as you walk in, you’ll notice that it’s something you may see Los Angeles. “We created it […]
Literacy Coalition of the Permian Basin launches new campaign to improve literacy rates
MIDLAND, Texas — In honor of September being National Literacy Month, the Literacy Coalition of the Permian Basin (LCPB) is launching a new initiative to teach West Texans to read. As of now, 1 in 3 Permian Basin adults read below a 3rd grade level which is considered to be low literate.
Job Fairs Now hosting large oil and gas job fair
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Job Fairs Now is hosting a Large Midland Oilfield and More Job Fair tomorrow. Job Fairs Now’s Kim Delapena says candidates have had great success at events in the past, as they allow people the opportunity to enter into the oil and gas industry almost immediately.
Casa de Amigos hosting Mexican Independence Day celebration
MIDLAND, Texas — Casa de Amigos will be celebrating Mexican Independence Day as part of the second annual Familia Fest. The event will be held at 1101 Garden Lane in Midland on Sept. 16 starting at 5 p.m. Live Mariachi and HCC Midland Folklorico dancers will be performing a...
Six New Texas Restaurants Named Best In The Country And Two Are A Short Drive From Midland-Odessa
New restaurants are popping up all over the world on a daily basis. Most of us love when we get a new restaurant in the area. Bon appetit, a food newsletter, and website have found the 50 top new restaurants in the United States and six of these restaurants are right here in the great state of Texas and only a few hours away for most of us. Here are the six Texas restaurants that made Bon Appetit's top 50 New Restaurants in the United States:
Keep Midland Beautiful hosts 26th Annual Trio of Gardens
MIDLAND, Texas — Keep Midland Beautiful will be hosting the 26th Annual Trio of Gardens event on Sept. 11. During the event, people will have the opportunity to view three of the city's most beautiful gardens. They can also learn gardening and landscaping tricks from Master Gardeners. The tour...
Meet Chewy, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week
MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Chewy, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Chewy is a one year old, 50 pound pit bull terrier mix. He was rescued with another dog named Han Solo out in the county. This big guy loves playing and getting...
RECAP: Midland suffers first loss, falling to Amarillo
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland High School football team lost 27-8 to Amarillo on Thursday night at Astound Broadband Stadium. It was Midland’s (2-1) first loss of the season. Watch the video above for a recap of the game.
How the Permian Basin and ‘magic fuel’ powered America in WWII
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - When AIRSHO takes off on Sept. 10-11, a lot of people’s minds will be on the planes and the history of World War II. That conjures up images of places like Germany, Japan, Hawaii, or England. But perhaps they should think of the Permian Basin as well.
Basin Bites: Get a taste of the Caribbean at Jammin Nyaminz
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – If you’re looking for a taste of the Caribbean, you don’t need to look any further than Midland! Jammin Nyaminz is a food truck serving up authentic Jamaican cuisine using spices imported straight from the Caribbean. “Once you come to Jammin Nyaminz, you’re getting something different and unique and flavorful, and […]
One of West Texas oldest Catholic churches turns 140-years-old
STANTON, Texas (KOSA) -Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Stanton, recently turned 140 years. San Angelo Bishop Michael Sis says there are older churches located in El Paso, but St. Joseph’s is the oldest Catholic church in the Permian Basin.. Bishop Sis says the church was started back in...
Midland Community Theatre presents 'A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum'
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Community Theatre will soon be presenting its newest show, "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum." This show is a musical comedy that features a Greek setting, music by Stephen Sondheim and hilarious shenanigans. The show will run Fridays and Saturdays from...
