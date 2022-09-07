ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

NewsWest 9

Tall City Memorial Stair Climb Takes Place in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — Participants walked up and down steps in the astound broadband stadium for the Tall City Memorial Stair Climb; this was done to simulate the one hundred and ten steps that firefighters had to climb during 9/11. The turnout for the event included not only firefighters, current...
NewsWest 9

Odessa and Midland set to host pet adoption events

MIDLAND, Texas — Odessa Animal Shelter and Midland Animal Services will both be hosting adoption events on Saturday morning, and there is no shortage of animals in need. The Odessa Animal Shelter currently has over 50 animals in its possession. At Midland Animal Services, they are full, with 190 dogs and 66 cats.
Odessa, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Hungry for a Great Burrito? Here Are My 5 Best Places To Get a Burrito in Midland/Odessa

If you are looking for the best burrito in Midland-Odessa, there are plenty of places to go and get a great one but here are five of my favorites. My favorite at Jumburrito is the stew meat burrito with avocado. It is especially significant if you are having a bad day, this burrito will also get you back in a good mood and fill your belly. Jumburrito has several locations in Midland and Odessa.
NewsWest 9

Midland Animal Services hosts adoption event

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland Animal Services is hosting a new adoption event, Top Dog or Cat on Sept. 10 starting at 10 a.m. and lasting until 1 p.m. The event will be held at the Midland Animal Services located at 1200 N Fairgrounds Rd. in Midland.
cbs7.com

Job Fairs Now hosting large oil and gas job fair

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Job Fairs Now is hosting a Large Midland Oilfield and More Job Fair tomorrow. Job Fairs Now’s Kim Delapena says candidates have had great success at events in the past, as they allow people the opportunity to enter into the oil and gas industry almost immediately.
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Six New Texas Restaurants Named Best In The Country And Two Are A Short Drive From Midland-Odessa

New restaurants are popping up all over the world on a daily basis. Most of us love when we get a new restaurant in the area. Bon appetit, a food newsletter, and website have found the 50 top new restaurants in the United States and six of these restaurants are right here in the great state of Texas and only a few hours away for most of us. Here are the six Texas restaurants that made Bon Appetit's top 50 New Restaurants in the United States:
NewsWest 9

Keep Midland Beautiful hosts 26th Annual Trio of Gardens

MIDLAND, Texas — Keep Midland Beautiful will be hosting the 26th Annual Trio of Gardens event on Sept. 11. During the event, people will have the opportunity to view three of the city's most beautiful gardens. They can also learn gardening and landscaping tricks from Master Gardeners. The tour...
NewsWest 9

Meet Chewy, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Chewy, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Chewy is a one year old, 50 pound pit bull terrier mix. He was rescued with another dog named Han Solo out in the county. This big guy loves playing and getting...
cbs7.com

RECAP: Midland suffers first loss, falling to Amarillo

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland High School football team lost 27-8 to Amarillo on Thursday night at Astound Broadband Stadium. It was Midland’s (2-1) first loss of the season. Watch the video above for a recap of the game.
cbs7.com

How the Permian Basin and ‘magic fuel’ powered America in WWII

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - When AIRSHO takes off on Sept. 10-11, a lot of people’s minds will be on the planes and the history of World War II. That conjures up images of places like Germany, Japan, Hawaii, or England. But perhaps they should think of the Permian Basin as well.
ABC Big 2 News

Basin Bites: Get a taste of the Caribbean at Jammin Nyaminz

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – If you’re looking for a taste of the Caribbean, you don’t need to look any further than Midland! Jammin Nyaminz is a food truck serving up authentic Jamaican cuisine using spices imported straight from the Caribbean. “Once you come to Jammin Nyaminz, you’re getting something different and unique and flavorful, and […]
KLTV

One of West Texas oldest Catholic churches turns 140-years-old

STANTON, Texas (KOSA) -Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Stanton, recently turned 140 years. San Angelo Bishop Michael Sis says there are older churches located in El Paso, but St. Joseph’s is the oldest Catholic church in the Permian Basin.. Bishop Sis says the church was started back in...
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

Odessa and Midland local news

