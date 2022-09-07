ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

NBC San Diego

Family, Neighbors Hold Prayer Vigil After Woman Beheaded in San Carlos

A community held a prayer vigil and called for justice in San Carlos Friday, after a mother of two was beheaded allegedly by her estranged boyfriend. Friends, neighbors and San Carlos community members, who attended the vigil described Karina Castro, 27, as a beautiful person, who lived for her children and did everything she could to keep them safe.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kprl.com

Mexican Fruit Fly Quarantine in San Diego 09.09.2022

A 77-square-mile area of San Diego county has been placed under quarantine to guard against a Mexican fruit fly infestation. The California Department of Food and Agriculture reported that six fruit flies and one larva were detected in and around Valley Center. The Mexican fruit fly can infest more than 50 types of fruits and vegetables, which could severely impact agricultural exports.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Killing at El Cajon nursing home

The killing of a resident at an El Cajon nursing home raises questions about why the facility admitted a patient with a long history of severe psychiatric illness and allowed him to stay even though he had reportedly assaulted other residents. In other news, how San Diegans are mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth. Plus, we have some weekend arts events worth checking out.
EL CAJON, CA
KPBS

San Diego police arrest homeless people but no convictions

For months, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria has touted efforts to clear sidewalks of homeless encampments that he says pose a hazard to public health and safety. Sanitation crews have swept through encampments and thrown away hundreds of tons of trash and property, potentially violating court orders in the process. Police have increasingly used illegal lodging and encroachment — a city law that was intended to prohibit trash cans from blocking a sidewalk — to ticket and arrest people who refuse to go to a shelter. It led to a dramatic spike in arrests.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Homicide puts further scrutiny on troubled El Cajon nursing home

Editor's Note: This story contains graphic descriptions that some readers may find disturbing. This is part two of a two-part series. Read part one here. The warning to Sally Renee Johnson-Komzelman could not have been more ominous or prophetic. A social worker at Sharp Grossmont Hospital’s emergency room cautioned Johnson-Komzelman...
EL CAJON, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

ADVANCING HEALTHY COMMUNITIES: METHAMPHETAMINE USE AMONG OLDER ADULTS CONTINUES TO RISE

September 8, 2022 (San Diego) -- Methamphetamine use impacts every part of our society. While often viewed as a misuse disorder that affects younger adults, people over the age of 65 are increasingly using methamphetamine in San Diego County and it has definitely become an issue for the Aging and Independence Services Department, according to officials. The rise in meth use is among both chronic users with a history of drug abuse and new users who have been introduced to meth by caregivers in their home.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
justia.com

Q: Hi, I am a homeless street performer in san diego. I am being harrassed by police they have taken everything i own inclu

A: You need a good civil rights lawyer to help you with this. There are many good civil rights lawyers in San Diego. You can do a Google search, or you can go to the San Diego County Bar Association's website and look for their Lawyers Referral Service (LRS), then ask for their help in referring you to some good civil rights lawyers. You should not delay in getting the help you need, because there are very strict deadlines which must be met in order to protect your rights.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

New COVID-19 boosters that target multiple strains now available

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The new COVID-19 bivalent boosters have arrived in San Diego County and limited supplies are now available at vaccination locations across the region, including pharmacies and medical providers. The new bivalent boosters were developed to generate an immune response from the original COVID-19 virus,...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

Two men sentenced to prison for participating in nationwide grandparent scam

Timothy Ingram of North Hollywood, California, and Joaquin Lopez of Hollywood, Florida, were sentenced in federal court to significant prison terms – nine years and two years in prison, respectively – for their roles in a large-scale criminal enterprise that engaged in extortion and fraud to swindle about $2 million from more than 70 elderly victims across the nation. Ten elderly victims who resided in San Diego County lost over $300,000 to the fraud.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

San Diego residents find little relief from the heat at city pools

SAN DIEGO — Update: The city has announced it will be keeping the cool zones open as high temperatures continue in the region. Here is a link to all of the cool zones now open citywide: https://www.sandiego.gov/sites/default/files/cool_zones_7-22_revision_0.pdf. As temperatures soar for the sixth straight day in San Diego, residents...
SAN DIEGO, CA
