Several events throughout San Diego County to remember those lost on 9/11
SAN DIEGO — As the nation mourns the loss of 2,977 people who perished 21 years ago in the terrorist attacks on 9/11, several organizations around San Diego County will hold memorials and remembrances this weekend. Downtown San Diego. Events begin Saturday at 8 a.m. with the 2022 San...
New homeless shelter to open Monday
A new shelter for people experiencing homelessness in San Diego is scheduled to open Monday in the Midway area.
NBC San Diego
Family, Neighbors Hold Prayer Vigil After Woman Beheaded in San Carlos
A community held a prayer vigil and called for justice in San Carlos Friday, after a mother of two was beheaded allegedly by her estranged boyfriend. Friends, neighbors and San Carlos community members, who attended the vigil described Karina Castro, 27, as a beautiful person, who lived for her children and did everything she could to keep them safe.
kprl.com
Mexican Fruit Fly Quarantine in San Diego 09.09.2022
A 77-square-mile area of San Diego county has been placed under quarantine to guard against a Mexican fruit fly infestation. The California Department of Food and Agriculture reported that six fruit flies and one larva were detected in and around Valley Center. The Mexican fruit fly can infest more than 50 types of fruits and vegetables, which could severely impact agricultural exports.
Killing at El Cajon nursing home
The killing of a resident at an El Cajon nursing home raises questions about why the facility admitted a patient with a long history of severe psychiatric illness and allowed him to stay even though he had reportedly assaulted other residents. In other news, how San Diegans are mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth. Plus, we have some weekend arts events worth checking out.
San Diego police arrest homeless people but no convictions
For months, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria has touted efforts to clear sidewalks of homeless encampments that he says pose a hazard to public health and safety. Sanitation crews have swept through encampments and thrown away hundreds of tons of trash and property, potentially violating court orders in the process. Police have increasingly used illegal lodging and encroachment — a city law that was intended to prohibit trash cans from blocking a sidewalk — to ticket and arrest people who refuse to go to a shelter. It led to a dramatic spike in arrests.
Homicide puts further scrutiny on troubled El Cajon nursing home
Editor's Note: This story contains graphic descriptions that some readers may find disturbing. This is part two of a two-part series. Read part one here. The warning to Sally Renee Johnson-Komzelman could not have been more ominous or prophetic. A social worker at Sharp Grossmont Hospital’s emergency room cautioned Johnson-Komzelman...
City of Chula Vista mourns loss of Deputy Attorney Simon Silva
The City of Chula Vista is mourning the loss of Deputy City Attorney Simon Silva who passed away on Saturday, Sept. 3
ADVANCING HEALTHY COMMUNITIES: METHAMPHETAMINE USE AMONG OLDER ADULTS CONTINUES TO RISE
September 8, 2022 (San Diego) -- Methamphetamine use impacts every part of our society. While often viewed as a misuse disorder that affects younger adults, people over the age of 65 are increasingly using methamphetamine in San Diego County and it has definitely become an issue for the Aging and Independence Services Department, according to officials. The rise in meth use is among both chronic users with a history of drug abuse and new users who have been introduced to meth by caregivers in their home.
Q: Hi, I am a homeless street performer in san diego. I am being harrassed by police they have taken everything i own inclu
A: You need a good civil rights lawyer to help you with this. There are many good civil rights lawyers in San Diego. You can do a Google search, or you can go to the San Diego County Bar Association's website and look for their Lawyers Referral Service (LRS), then ask for their help in referring you to some good civil rights lawyers. You should not delay in getting the help you need, because there are very strict deadlines which must be met in order to protect your rights.
Sheriff Searching for Man in Snow Boots Who Used Ax to Rob Lemon Grove Store
San Diego County Sheriff‘s deputies are searching for a man who threatened a store clerk with an ax on Saturday. The suspect was last seen about 4:30 p.m. Saturday near the 3200 block of Lemon Grove Avenue, a watch commander said. He allegedly tried to steal items from the...
Sheriff searching for man who threatened Sprouts worker with ax
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is searching for a man wanted for robbing a store in Lemon Grove after threatening an employee with an ax, authorities said.
Mexico cancels Amber Alert for California siblings found safe after mother is shot dead
The California siblings, ages 2 and 6, had gone missing on Sunday night when, according to family and friends, their mother was shot and killed in Tijuana.
New COVID-19 boosters that target multiple strains now available
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The new COVID-19 bivalent boosters have arrived in San Diego County and limited supplies are now available at vaccination locations across the region, including pharmacies and medical providers. The new bivalent boosters were developed to generate an immune response from the original COVID-19 virus,...
Some San Diego County events cancelled due to Kay, others continued rain or shine
SAN DIEGO — Concerts and events in San Diego County have been postponed due to initial extreme weather concerns from Tropical Storm Kay. Alicia Keys cancelled her sold out show at San Diego State University on Friday night due to impending weather. The Cruisin' Grand Escondido Classic Car Show...
CA Medical Board seeks to suspend license for Chula Vista labor and delivery doctor who appeared on Amazing Race
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The California Medical Board has accused a Chula Vista labor and delivery doctor who finished 7th on Season 27 The Amazing Race, of committing gross negligence in three instances, one of which resulted in a stillbirth and two others that involved the infants suffering major injuries.
43 years later, siblings from Cardiff seek answers in brother's unsolved murder at Torrey Pines State Beach
Adam Ashley, 14, was found murdered in 1979 at Torrey Pines State Beach
Several rural San Diego school districts closed or to close due to stormy weather
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Due to the high winds and rainfall in San Diego County Friday, the San Diego County Office of Education announced the closure of the Spencer Valley School District at 11:30 a.m. Additionally, no after-school activities will be held in the district Friday. Julian Union...
Two men sentenced to prison for participating in nationwide grandparent scam
Timothy Ingram of North Hollywood, California, and Joaquin Lopez of Hollywood, Florida, were sentenced in federal court to significant prison terms – nine years and two years in prison, respectively – for their roles in a large-scale criminal enterprise that engaged in extortion and fraud to swindle about $2 million from more than 70 elderly victims across the nation. Ten elderly victims who resided in San Diego County lost over $300,000 to the fraud.
San Diego residents find little relief from the heat at city pools
SAN DIEGO — Update: The city has announced it will be keeping the cool zones open as high temperatures continue in the region. Here is a link to all of the cool zones now open citywide: https://www.sandiego.gov/sites/default/files/cool_zones_7-22_revision_0.pdf. As temperatures soar for the sixth straight day in San Diego, residents...
