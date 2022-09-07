A: You need a good civil rights lawyer to help you with this. There are many good civil rights lawyers in San Diego. You can do a Google search, or you can go to the San Diego County Bar Association's website and look for their Lawyers Referral Service (LRS), then ask for their help in referring you to some good civil rights lawyers. You should not delay in getting the help you need, because there are very strict deadlines which must be met in order to protect your rights.

