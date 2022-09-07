Read full article on original website
Jackson leads Knights to shootout title
PERRYSBURG — Otsego won the third Northern Buckeye Conference girls golf shootout at Crosswinds Golf Course Thursday, shooting 192 to defeat second place Rossford (198), the host. Medalist Elizabeth Jackson shot a 39 to lead Otsego while Lake golfer Sarah Patrick shot 44. Rossford golfer Haley Hogan, Woodmore golfer...
Notre Dame coach still has Bowling Green in her blood
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — New University of Notre Dame head women’s golf coach Caroline Powers-Ellis still has Bowling Green in her blood. The All-Big Ten Golfer of the Year at Michigan State and brother of Bowling Green State University men’s golf coach John Powers had humble beginnings.
Kenneth Delmar Schoeni
Kenneth Delmar Schoeni, 91, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away peacefully on September 8, surrounded by his loving family. Ken was born on January 1, 1931 in Columbiana County, Ohio to the late Frederick and Laura (Grove) Schoeni. He married Rita Mae Edgerton on October 22, 1950 and she survives in Bowling Green.
Celebrating 105 years
Margaret Neifer, who turned 105 on Tuesday, waves to a passing car with well wishers during a “drive-by” celebration at Heritage Corner in Bowling Green. Parishioners with St. Mark’s Lutheran Church waved and handed out birthday cards to Neifer during her birthday celebration. The Toledo native graduated from Waite High School and Bowling Green State University, she retired from teaching in 1977 at the former Weston Elementary building.
Local briefs: 9-10-2022
There have been 35,812 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday Ohio Department of Health update. There have been 183 cases in the last seven days. There have been three hospitalizations in the last seven days. There have been 374 deaths in Wood County since March 2020, according...
Jackets overcome pressure to down Bobcats, 4-1
PERRYSBURG — Emotions were running high when Perrysburg and Bowling Green faced off in a girls tennis match Thursday. In tennis mental mistakes often make the difference between winning and losing, and it was visibly obvious players on both teams wanted to win. In the end, Perrysburg won the...
Frank Dick
ADRIAN – Frank Dick, devoted husband and father, proud veteran, and generous philanthropist died Monday morning, September 5, 2022, at Charlotte Stephenson Manor at the age of 96. Frank was born March 8, 1926, on the family farm in Cygnet, Ohio, the son of the late Earl and Edith...
Strong smell over east Toledo Friday night isolated to Toledo Refining Company
OREGON, Ohio — Multiple people in the Toledo area reported a strong smell of gasoline or natural gas on Friday night, especially near the Toledo Refining Company oil refinery near the border of Oregon and east Toledo. Reports of the odor began around 11 p.m. The Oregon Fire Department,...
Vocal crowd sees Falcons, Spartans play to 1-1 draw
In front of 1,605 fans at Cochrane Soccer Stadium Friday, Bowling Green State University outshot Michigan State, 27-10, including a 13-2 advantage in the opening half, but played to a 1-1 draw. It is the second time in as many matches that BGSU controlled the match for nearly all 90...
Moving BG forward: Downtown initiative will identify priorities
Bowling Green leaders want to respect the city’s heritage and reimagine its future. Mayor Mike Aspacher said Downtown Forward will identify community priorities for downtown and develop detailed plans for implementation. A press conference was held Tuesday to announce the collaborative initiative to enhance downtown. The city and Bowling...
Senior events: 9-9-2022
The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center. To register for any of the following programming, call the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net. To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by...
Robert C. Beard
Robert C. Beard (89) of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away peacefully at Bridge Hospice, surrounded by family on September 6, 2022. He was born in Bryan, Ohio to Wilbur and LaRue (Maze) Beard on January 25, 1933. Bob graduated from Montpelier High School in 1951, where he was class president...
Mayor and Toledo-Lucas County Plan Commission Announced Launch of Forward Toledo
Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and the Toledo-Lucas County Plan Commission announced the launch of Forward Toledo, a comprehensive land-use plan which will guide land development goals in Toledo for the next 10-20 years. It is our community's collective statement on who we want to be and how we would like to grow as a city.
Metroparks asks Toledo City Council for $1 million for east Toledo community center
TOLEDO, Ohio — Metroparks Toledo is asking for funding from the city of Toledo to create a new community center in east Toledo. Metroparks wants the city to contribute $1 million to create the Glass City Enrichment Center in a former car dealership at 815 Front Street next to the metropark that opened in 2020.
Transfers: 9-8-2022
The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 333 Maple St., Bowling Green, residential, from Melba Conway, to Jahnna and Samantha Ludeman, $148,500. 418 W. Water St., North Baltimore, residential, from Bart Ferguson, et. al., to Kristen Lang and Shawn McCellan, $130,000. 5945 Cover...
Venue change for Rockets away game
Due to a sink hole in the middle of their football field, the Toledo Bowsher vs Oak Harbor Rockets football game scheduled for Sept. 16 will be played at Toledo Rogers Stadium. The address is Toledo Rogers High School, 222 McTigue Dr., Toledo, Ohio 43615. The game will start at...
Pemberville hosts Autumn Brew Hop
PEMBERVILLE — An evening of beverages, food, shopping, live entertainment, and children’s activities in downtown \ will be held Sept. 17 from 6-9 p.m. as Pemberville hosts its first Autumn Brew Hop. Participants will purchase a commemorative “Autumn Brew Hop” mug for $16 and receive a ticket that...
Falcons hope for offensive magic against Spartans
At Cochrane Soccer Stadium tonight, the question will be can Bowling Green State University men’s team score its first goal?. The Falcons are 0-2-2 but have not scored. At the same time, they have only given up two goals, one of them on a penalty kick. Tonight, Bowling Green...
Topical Tuesdays continues with presentation on voting rights
PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library and the League of Women Voters of the Perrysburg Area welcome Jen Miller, executive director of the League of Women Voters of Ohio, on Tuesday at 7 p.m. for a presentation on voting rights. The presentation is part of the library’s Let’s Talk About...
13abc Football Friday: Week 4
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Week 4 edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday includes coverage from the BCSN Game of the Week featuring Dexter at Bedford. League/conference play begins in the TRAC, NLL, NBC, NWOAL, among others. Justin Feldkamp has scores, highlights, post game interviews, the cheerleaders of the...
