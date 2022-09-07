ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

sent-trib.com

Jackson leads Knights to shootout title

PERRYSBURG — Otsego won the third Northern Buckeye Conference girls golf shootout at Crosswinds Golf Course Thursday, shooting 192 to defeat second place Rossford (198), the host. Medalist Elizabeth Jackson shot a 39 to lead Otsego while Lake golfer Sarah Patrick shot 44. Rossford golfer Haley Hogan, Woodmore golfer...
PERRYSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

Notre Dame coach still has Bowling Green in her blood

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — New University of Notre Dame head women’s golf coach Caroline Powers-Ellis still has Bowling Green in her blood. The All-Big Ten Golfer of the Year at Michigan State and brother of Bowling Green State University men’s golf coach John Powers had humble beginnings.
SOUTH BEND, IN
sent-trib.com

Kenneth Delmar Schoeni

Kenneth Delmar Schoeni, 91, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away peacefully on September 8, surrounded by his loving family. Ken was born on January 1, 1931 in Columbiana County, Ohio to the late Frederick and Laura (Grove) Schoeni. He married Rita Mae Edgerton on October 22, 1950 and she survives in Bowling Green.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Celebrating 105 years

Margaret Neifer, who turned 105 on Tuesday, waves to a passing car with well wishers during a “drive-by” celebration at Heritage Corner in Bowling Green. Parishioners with St. Mark’s Lutheran Church waved and handed out birthday cards to Neifer during her birthday celebration. The Toledo native graduated from Waite High School and Bowling Green State University, she retired from teaching in 1977 at the former Weston Elementary building.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Local briefs: 9-10-2022

There have been 35,812 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday Ohio Department of Health update. There have been 183 cases in the last seven days. There have been three hospitalizations in the last seven days. There have been 374 deaths in Wood County since March 2020, according...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Jackets overcome pressure to down Bobcats, 4-1

PERRYSBURG — Emotions were running high when Perrysburg and Bowling Green faced off in a girls tennis match Thursday. In tennis mental mistakes often make the difference between winning and losing, and it was visibly obvious players on both teams wanted to win. In the end, Perrysburg won the...
PERRYSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

Frank Dick

ADRIAN – Frank Dick, devoted husband and father, proud veteran, and generous philanthropist died Monday morning, September 5, 2022, at Charlotte Stephenson Manor at the age of 96. Frank was born March 8, 1926, on the family farm in Cygnet, Ohio, the son of the late Earl and Edith...
ADRIAN, MI
sent-trib.com

Vocal crowd sees Falcons, Spartans play to 1-1 draw

In front of 1,605 fans at Cochrane Soccer Stadium Friday, Bowling Green State University outshot Michigan State, 27-10, including a 13-2 advantage in the opening half, but played to a 1-1 draw. It is the second time in as many matches that BGSU controlled the match for nearly all 90...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Moving BG forward: Downtown initiative will identify priorities

Bowling Green leaders want to respect the city’s heritage and reimagine its future. Mayor Mike Aspacher said Downtown Forward will identify community priorities for downtown and develop detailed plans for implementation. A press conference was held Tuesday to announce the collaborative initiative to enhance downtown. The city and Bowling...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Senior events: 9-9-2022

The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center. To register for any of the following programming, call the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net. To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Robert C. Beard

Robert C. Beard (89) of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away peacefully at Bridge Hospice, surrounded by family on September 6, 2022. He was born in Bryan, Ohio to Wilbur and LaRue (Maze) Beard on January 25, 1933. Bob graduated from Montpelier High School in 1951, where he was class president...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Transfers: 9-8-2022

The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 333 Maple St., Bowling Green, residential, from Melba Conway, to Jahnna and Samantha Ludeman, $148,500. 418 W. Water St., North Baltimore, residential, from Bart Ferguson, et. al., to Kristen Lang and Shawn McCellan, $130,000. 5945 Cover...
PERRYSBURG, OH
Beacon

Venue change for Rockets away game

Due to a sink hole in the middle of their football field, the Toledo Bowsher vs Oak Harbor Rockets football game scheduled for Sept. 16 will be played at Toledo Rogers Stadium. The address is Toledo Rogers High School, 222 McTigue Dr., Toledo, Ohio 43615. The game will start at...
OAK HARBOR, OH
sent-trib.com

Pemberville hosts Autumn Brew Hop

PEMBERVILLE — An evening of beverages, food, shopping, live entertainment, and children’s activities in downtown \ will be held Sept. 17 from 6-9 p.m. as Pemberville hosts its first Autumn Brew Hop. Participants will purchase a commemorative “Autumn Brew Hop” mug for $16 and receive a ticket that...
PEMBERVILLE, OH
sent-trib.com

Falcons hope for offensive magic against Spartans

At Cochrane Soccer Stadium tonight, the question will be can Bowling Green State University men’s team score its first goal?. The Falcons are 0-2-2 but have not scored. At the same time, they have only given up two goals, one of them on a penalty kick. Tonight, Bowling Green...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Topical Tuesdays continues with presentation on voting rights

PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library and the League of Women Voters of the Perrysburg Area welcome Jen Miller, executive director of the League of Women Voters of Ohio, on Tuesday at 7 p.m. for a presentation on voting rights. The presentation is part of the library’s Let’s Talk About...
PERRYSBURG, OH
13abc.com

13abc Football Friday: Week 4

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Week 4 edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday includes coverage from the BCSN Game of the Week featuring Dexter at Bedford. League/conference play begins in the TRAC, NLL, NBC, NWOAL, among others. Justin Feldkamp has scores, highlights, post game interviews, the cheerleaders of the...
TOLEDO, OH

