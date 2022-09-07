ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

Speeding woman on cocaine kills drunk driver high on meth in North Las Vegas, police say

By David Charns
 4 days ago

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KLAS) — A speeding woman is accused of driving under the influence of cocaine and alcohol when she crashed into another car, killing its driver who was under the influence of methamphetamine, police said.

Summer Butler, 37, faces charges of DUI resulting in death, reckless driving and being in possession of a controlled substance in connection with the fatal crash in January, court documents obtained by the 8 News Now I-Team said.

On Jan. 14, North Las Vegas police reported a two-car crash near Cheyenne Avenue and Civic Center Drive. Police said a car was making a U-Turn in a center lane, causing the front of another car, which Butler was driving, to collide with it. The driver and the passenger in the first car were both ejected from the vehicle, police said.

Butler’s car traveled about 150 feet before it stopped in some landscaping, police said. All three people involved were taken to the hospital. There, police said Butler “was acting erratic [and] had to be sedated by medical staff,” a report said.

On Jan. 14, North Las Vegas police reported a two-car crash near Cheyenne Avenue and Civic Center Drive. (NLVPD/KLAS)

While a trauma paramedic was attending to Butler’s injuries, “a small baggie containing a white substance fell out of the left side of her bra,” police said. Police confirmed the substance was cocaine.

Nearly two weeks after the crash, blood tests confirmed Butler had cocaine and cannabinoids in her system. The blood draw also found Butler had an alcohol level of .102, which is above the legal limit.

Summer Butler, 37, faces charges of DUI resulting in death, reckless driving and being in possession of a controlled substance in connection with a fatal crash in January, court documents said. (LVMPD/KLAS)

The victim who died in the crash had a blood alcohol level more than three times above the legal limit. The person also had a substantial amount of methamphetamine in their system, police said.

Data from Butler’s car showed she was traveling 70 mph just seconds before the collision, police said. One second before impact, Butler was driving at 73 mph, data from her car showed, according to police.

The speed limit in the area is 40 mph.

The driver and the passenger in the first car were both ejected from the vehicle, police said. (NLVPD/KLAS)

A records check revealed Butler had previously pleaded guilty to DUI in Omaha, Nebraska, in 2017.

Police issued a warrant for Butler’s arrest in June. A judge released her on $15,000 bail on Aug. 29, ordering her to stay away from all drugs and alcohol.

Records show Butler remained at the Clark County Detention Center as of Tuesday. The victim’s name was not readily available.

