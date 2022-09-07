Read full article on original website
Southern California’s Fairview Fire has exploded in size, burning nearly 20K acres and forcing evacuations
The deadly Fairview Fire burning in Southern California has upended the lives of many Riverside County residents who said they felt blindsided by the flames that have been spreading rapidly since Monday. Norman Nielsen, 65, told CNN Thursday he and his wife were going to bed when the sheriff came...
Trailers offer temporary home as flood victims plan future
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) — David Stephens’ children romped around the small patch of grass they’ve turned into a makeshift playground, running and laughing — seemingly without a care in the world. Their father, though, is gripped by worry about the future. And he marvels at his...
UAW workers go on strike at Stellantis plant in Indiana
DETROIT (AP) — United Auto Workers union members have gone on strike at the Stellantis casting plant in Indiana. They cite health and safety issues, specifically the company’s alleged refusal to replace the plant’s air conditioning and heating system. The 35-acre plant in Kokomo makes parts used in the power trains of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM vehicles. A long-term strike could thus affect vehicle assembly lines across North America. The strike at the 1,200-worker plant began Saturday. Stellantis says production had not been scheduled for this weekend and it hoped to resume negotiations as soon as possible on a local contract with striking UAW Local 1166.
‘That’s torture’: Parents furious after Amador County students were forced to eat outside
JACKSON, California (KCRA) — Parents in Amador County are upset after they say their kids were forced to sit outside in the heat on Tuesday when record-high temperatures were seen across Northern California. “There’s no reason to have them out in the heat like that. As far as I’m...
Bushka, Sturtz spark Butler to 45-10 romp over Taylor
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bret Bushka threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score, Adam Sturtz returned an interception 75 yards to the end zone and Butler breezed to a 45-10 victory over NAIA-member Taylor. Butler took the lead for good in the second quarter on a pair of 3-yard TD runs — by Brody Reder and Joey Suchy. The Bulldogs added AJ Deinhart’s 26-yard scoring run and Sturtz’s pick-6 in the third quarter for a 35-7 lead. Bushka hooked up with Johnny O’Shea for a 12-yard score three seconds into the final period.
