Audition for Black Box Theatre’s ‘All Is Calm’
The Black Box Theatre has announced auditions for its December production of ‘All Is Calm.”. The all a cappella-sung musical is written by Peter Rothstein with vocal arrangements by Erick Lichte and Timothy C. Takach and tells the story of The Western Front in World War I, Christmas, 1914. Out of the violence a silence, then a song. A German soldier steps into No Man’s Land singing “Stille Nacht.” Thus begins an extraordinary night of camaraderie, music, peace. A remarkable true story, told in the words and songs of the men who lived it. ‘All Is Calm’ will be music directed by Ron May and staged by Lora Adams.
Crooked Cactus Band plays Music on the Mississippi
Enjoy live music and dancing on select Monday evenings from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at the Ben Butterworth East Shelter, located at Old River Dr. and 55th St. in Moline. Bring your own lawn chairs or blankets to this all-ages event by Moline Parks and Recreation. Please note that with the closure of River Dr., Ben Butterworth East Shelter is only accessible via 4th Ave. and 55th St.
Public invited to grand opening of new library building
The East Moline Public Library invites the public to join community and library leaders for a celebration of the opening of a new library building. The ceremony will be September 12 for the Louis E. Woodworth Public Library Building located in downtown East Moline. There will be brief remarks, an official ribbon cutting and reception in the Geraldine Baecke Meeting Center. According to a release, the new building has more than doubled the square footage of the previous building at nearly 22,000 square feet. The East Moline Public Library hosts over 100,000 patrons yearly, and the additions created new space that is expected to increase annual attendance by an additional 25%.
Arsenal commemorates 21st anniversary of 9/11
As the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks approaches, dozens gathered on the Rock Island Arsenal for the annual remembrance ceremony. The event included speeches, music and a 21-gun salute. For more updates from the Rock Island Arsenal, click here.
Big plans for Hispanic Heritage Month
Daisy Moran and Sergio Mendoza joined Local 4 News This Morning on Thursday discuss Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs September 15 to October 15. They also discussed the Mexican Independence Day Parade and Fiesta, which will take place Sunday, September 18 in East Moline. Moran is the president of LULAC...
Authorities rescue 23 cats from Muscatine home
Twenty-three cats were rescued from a Muscatine residence September 8. On Thursday, September 8, a Muscatine Animal Control Officer (ACO) responded to a complaint regarding multiple cats in a residence. Investigation determined there was a large number of cats at the home on Abrams Dr. living in unsanitary conditions, which was putting their health at risk. A search warrant for the property was obtained, and members of the Muscatine Animal Control, Muscatine Humane Society and Muscatine Police Department assisted in the operation. A total of thirteen live cats were rescued from both inside and outside the residence, and an additional ten cats were turned over by a neighbor who had been capturing the animals for safekeeping. One dead cat was located on the property.
Muscatine plans Moment of Silence, stair climb on Sunday, 9/11
The Muscatine Fire Department, Muscatine Police Department, and the City of Muscatine invite area residents to visit the Muscatine Firefighters Memorial on the corner of Fifth and Cedar, where a Moment of Silence will be held at 7 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 11. “We remember the citizens who died, the 343...
Highlights: Rock Island 47, Alleman 6
The Rocks roll to a Western Big 6 win. See the highlights from Alleman and Rock Island in the video above. Join us for the Local 4 Locker Room every Friday night during high school football season on Local 4 News at 10. Follow Local 4 Sports on Twitter and Facebook.
QC health department begins new booster clinic
The Rock Island County Health Department will be offering the new bivalent (Omicron) Pfizer booster. Beginning Friday, September 9, the booster will be available 9:00 a.m. – noon and 1:00-4:00 p.m. The department has 300 doses, but more are expected the following week. No appointments are necessary, but attendees should be prepared to wait. Masks are required.
Augustana to host high school robotics competition
Augustana College will host the FIRST Tech Challenge Kickoff for Western Illinois and Eastern Iowa. The FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Tech Challenge (FTC) is a worldwide robotics competition to engage students in STEM. More than 20,000 high school students design and build robots for head-to-head competitions and to earn a chance to compete at the FTC World Championship.
Moline man gets 20 years for homicide
A two-year-old homicide case that involved the U. S. Marshals has ended in a 20-year sentence for a 37-year-old Moline man. On Wednesday, Brandon Motton, who appeared in Rock Island County Court with his attorney, was sentenced to 20 years in prison and will be given credit for time served.
Highlights: Moline 34, Quincy 20
The Maroons came up with a Western Big 6 win on Friday. See the highlights from Quincy and Moline in the video above. Join us for the Local 4 Locker Room every Friday night during high school football season on Local 4 News at 10. Follow Local 4 Sports on Twitter and Facebook.
QC child care issues challenge workforce
Child care can often be a major drain on a family budget– and too often it’s just too difficult to even find quality care. It’s a real frustration for parents, and for businesses too, since some workers didn’t return to the workforce after COVID-19 because of it.
Six teens arrested after school vandalized
Six teenagers were arrested and charged with felonies in connection with vandalism at an area school. The Muscatine Police Department and Muscatine Fire Department responded to Madison Elementary School for a fire alarm around 3:10 a.m. on August 5. But when officers arrived, they found the school had been entered and there was substantial damage inside the school.
Scott County voters will receive ballot information in the mail
Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins has announced her office will mail a voting notice to each Scott County household with at least one registered voter. The notice informs voters on how to request ballots by mail and options for in-person early voting, including in the Auditor’s Office and at various satellite locations, a news release says. The notice includes QR codes with links to the auditor’s webpage for absentee ballot requests and general election information.
Trooper: Driver drove more than 120 mph with marijuana in car
An 18-year-old Moline man faces a felony charge after Iowa State Police say he drove more than 120 mph as he eluded law enforcement. Davion Hicks, faces a felony charge of eluding and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of controlled substance – marijuana – first offense, court records say.
Police: Suspect on probation shot at least 8 times at car
A 34-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges after police say he shot at least eight times at an occupied vehicle. Darnell Hodges Sr. faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon – injure/provoke fear, going armed with intent and control of a firearm by a felon, court records say.
Highlights: North Scott 31, Assumption 14
The Lancers slayed the Knights on Friday night. See the highlights from North Scott vs. Assumption in the video above. Join us for the Local 4 Locker Room every Friday night during high school football season on Local 4 News at 10. Follow Local 4 Sports on Twitter and Facebook.
Highlights: Sterling 48, Galesburg 21
The Golden Warriors walked away with a victory in Galesburg. See the highlights from Sterling vs. the Silver Streaks in the video above. Join us for the Local 4 Locker Room every Friday night during high school football season on Local 4 News at 10. Follow Local 4 Sports on Twitter and Facebook.
Woman killed, deputy injured, in 2-vehicle crash Thursday
A woman was killed early Thursday in a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 78, just south of County Highway 22 in Henry County, according to a news release. A 2020 silver Ford Utility was traveling south and a 2009 silver Ford Escape was headed north on Illinois Route 78 shortly before 5 a.m., the release says.
