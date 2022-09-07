Read full article on original website
After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Samejustpene50
I am obsessed with this drink from Green Joe Coffee in SchaumburgChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
DeKalb Kite Fest on 9/11Adrian HolmanDekalb, IL
Chicago Bears to hold new stadium meeting on 9/8Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Blood drive at USF on 9/6Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
WSPY NEWS
Friday's Sandwich Fair attendance best in recent years says ticket office
Friday's Sandwich Fair estimated attendance was up compared to last year, according to Nancy Rex who heads the ticket office. Friday saw 36,037 fair goers, up by 6,205 over last year's attendance. Rex says it's the best Friday attendance in recent years. A big draw was the Trace Adkins concert...
wgnradio.com
Geneva’s Festival of the Vine is happening this weekend
Laura Rush, communications director for the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about how you can savor the flavor in Geneva this weekend at the Festival of the Vine. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
At least one person shot in Phillips Park in Aurora
AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- At least one person was shot Saturday evening in Phillips Park in Aurora.Aurora police rushed to Phillips Park – known as the "crown jewel" of Aurora parks – for a report of shots fired.A short time later, somebody with a gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital. As of 10 p.m. Saturday, there was no word on the victim's condition.Police asked the public to avoid the area.The investigation was ongoing late Saturday.
fox32chicago.com
How Illinois schools prepare for mass shootings Pt. 3
CHICAGO - In the past two nights, FOX 32 Chicago has gone over what happens when a threat comes into a school, who handles it and where it goes. But what if the threat is real and becomes a reality?. In part three of "Students Under Fire," we take a...
Books Between Bites will return to Batavia Library Sept. 15
Batavia Public Library’s popular monthly noontime book-review program, Books Between Bites, announces its 34th season. It will begin Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Library, 10 S. Batavia Avenue in Batavia, from noon to 1 p.m. The public is invited. Admission and parking are free. Programs are presented September through...
fox32chicago.com
Pritzker announces new improvements to I-55 in Joliet, Shorewood
JOLIET, Ill. - Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a new series of improvements to Interstate 55 through Joliet and Shorewood. The centerpiece of the project involved the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) building a new bridge to convert the I-55 interchange with Illinois 59 into a full-access, diverging-diamond design. The $93...
Reader’s Commentary: Celebration of Deligiannis couple: 60 years Sept. 10
We received an amazing telephone call from City Hall in Aurora, Ill.. In the State of Illinois, Aurora is the second largest city (Population: 177,070) after Chicago. With a unanimous vote, Aurora mayor Richard C. Irvin and the Aurora City Council officially have approved to name South Root Street in an honorary manner to our parents, James and Dena Deligiannis, for their ongoing contribution and volunteer efforts spanning six decades towards the good of the community-at-large, their neighborhood and Saint Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church since 1962.
Aurora police investigating shots fired at Phillips Park, as a gunshot victim arrives at a hospital
AURORA, Illinois - Aurora police said they are investigating a report of shots fired at Phillips Park, as a gunshot victim arrived at a hospital. Aurora police said on Facebook that officers were at the park interviewing witnesses on Saturday night. They asked the public to avoid the area. Meanwhile,...
ABC7 Chicago
Child, 10, on bike injured in Naperville hit-and-run
NAPERVILLE, Ill. -- A 10-year-old boy riding a bicycle was struck by a driver who continued without stopping Thursday morning in suburban Naperville. The child was seriously injured but expected to survive after being hit by the car around 8 a.m. at Bailey Road and Coach Drive, Naperville police said.
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter For Saturday, September 10th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 52-year-old Jesse Heiser for domestic battery. He was transported...
I am obsessed with this drink from Green Joe Coffee in Schaumburg
I now have a new obsession. This obsession is for this particular drink at a relatively new coffee shop in Schaumburg. Iced Lavender MachaPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing. The name of the coffee shop is Green Joe’s coffee In Schaumburg.
fox32chicago.com
'War zone full of criminals': Orland Park mayor rips Chicago's public safety
ORLAND PARK, Ill. - A resolution was unanimously approved by the Orland Park Village Board Tuesday over the new Safety Accountability and Fairness Equity Today (SAFE-T) Act. The resolution demands that state legislators work with public safety representatives and community stakeholders to fix problems with the SAFE-T Act, including:. Unreasonably...
Eighth annual Hip Hop Festival in downtown Aurora
thefirstward.net
Those Elgin Community College progressives strike again!
Every single progressive education fad of the past 30 years has hurt poor black children. – Shelby Steele. And the First Ward “flip-it test” is such an easy one to apply, too. All you have to do is substitute the potentially problematic word with “black,” “interracial,” “white,” or something similar and any underlying social issue will become glaringly apparent.
Thanks for help in Yorkville
Thank you, Yorkville, for supporting your Yorkville Public Library by attending and purchasing books, puzzles, CDs, and DVDs at the Friends of the Library 14th Used Book Sale held over Labor Day weekend. All proceeds go directly to support and promote programs and services at the Library. With your help, the Friends raised more than $8,000.
Fall 2022: Pumpkin Patches, Haunted Houses and More Things to Do in and Around Chicago
As cooler temperatures return and leaves start to shift colors throughout the area, things are falling into place for autumn — and there are countless ways to rake in the season in Chicago. From pumpkin patches, to apples orchards, to haunted houses, local businesses have set the stage for...
