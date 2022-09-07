ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgnradio.com

Geneva’s Festival of the Vine is happening this weekend

Laura Rush, communications director for the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about how you can savor the flavor in Geneva this weekend at the Festival of the Vine. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
GENEVA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Aurora, IL
Government
City
Aurora, IL
Local
Illinois Cars
CBS Chicago

At least one person shot in Phillips Park in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- At least one person was shot Saturday evening in Phillips Park in Aurora.Aurora police rushed to Phillips Park – known as the "crown jewel" of Aurora parks – for a report of shots fired.A short time later, somebody with a gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital. As of 10 p.m. Saturday, there was no word on the victim's condition.Police asked the public to avoid the area.The investigation was ongoing late Saturday.
AURORA, IL
fox32chicago.com

How Illinois schools prepare for mass shootings Pt. 3

CHICAGO - In the past two nights, FOX 32 Chicago has gone over what happens when a threat comes into a school, who handles it and where it goes. But what if the threat is real and becomes a reality?. In part three of "Students Under Fire," we take a...
PLAINFIELD, IL
The Voice

Books Between Bites will return to Batavia Library Sept. 15

Batavia Public Library’s popular monthly noontime book-review program, Books Between Bites, announces its 34th season. It will begin Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Library, 10 S. Batavia Avenue in Batavia, from noon to 1 p.m. The public is invited. Admission and parking are free. Programs are presented September through...
BATAVIA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pritzker announces new improvements to I-55 in Joliet, Shorewood

JOLIET, Ill. - Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a new series of improvements to Interstate 55 through Joliet and Shorewood. The centerpiece of the project involved the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) building a new bridge to convert the I-55 interchange with Illinois 59 into a full-access, diverging-diamond design. The $93...
JOLIET, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Mobile#Illinois State Police#State#Ildistrict84 Com
The Voice

Reader’s Commentary: Celebration of Deligiannis couple: 60 years Sept. 10

We received an amazing telephone call from City Hall in Aurora, Ill.. In the State of Illinois, Aurora is the second largest city (Population: 177,070) after Chicago. With a unanimous vote, Aurora mayor Richard C. Irvin and the Aurora City Council officially have approved to name South Root Street in an honorary manner to our parents, James and Dena Deligiannis, for their ongoing contribution and volunteer efforts spanning six decades towards the good of the community-at-large, their neighborhood and Saint Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church since 1962.
AURORA, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Child, 10, on bike injured in Naperville hit-and-run

NAPERVILLE, Ill. -- A 10-year-old boy riding a bicycle was struck by a driver who continued without stopping Thursday morning in suburban Naperville. The child was seriously injured but expected to survive after being hit by the car around 8 a.m. at Bailey Road and Coach Drive, Naperville police said.
NAPERVILLE, IL
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter For Saturday, September 10th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 52-year-old Jesse Heiser for domestic battery. He was transported...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
fox32chicago.com

'War zone full of criminals': Orland Park mayor rips Chicago's public safety

ORLAND PARK, Ill. - A resolution was unanimously approved by the Orland Park Village Board Tuesday over the new Safety Accountability and Fairness Equity Today (SAFE-T) Act. The resolution demands that state legislators work with public safety representatives and community stakeholders to fix problems with the SAFE-T Act, including:. Unreasonably...
ORLAND PARK, IL
thefirstward.net

Those Elgin Community College progressives strike again!

Every single progressive education fad of the past 30 years has hurt poor black children. – Shelby Steele. And the First Ward “flip-it test” is such an easy one to apply, too. All you have to do is substitute the potentially problematic word with “black,” “interracial,” “white,” or something similar and any underlying social issue will become glaringly apparent.
ELGIN, IL
The Voice

Thanks for help in Yorkville

Thank you, Yorkville, for supporting your Yorkville Public Library by attending and purchasing books, puzzles, CDs, and DVDs at the Friends of the Library 14th Used Book Sale held over Labor Day weekend. All proceeds go directly to support and promote programs and services at the Library. With your help, the Friends raised more than $8,000.
YORKVILLE, IL
The Voice

The Voice

Aurora, IL
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
262K+
Views
ABOUT

The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy