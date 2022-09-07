We received an amazing telephone call from City Hall in Aurora, Ill.. In the State of Illinois, Aurora is the second largest city (Population: 177,070) after Chicago. With a unanimous vote, Aurora mayor Richard C. Irvin and the Aurora City Council officially have approved to name South Root Street in an honorary manner to our parents, James and Dena Deligiannis, for their ongoing contribution and volunteer efforts spanning six decades towards the good of the community-at-large, their neighborhood and Saint Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church since 1962.

