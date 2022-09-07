Sunny skies will be with us again tomorrow, after some more patchy fog in the morning. Highs will reach the lower to middle 80s with comfortable levels of humidity. Most of Saturday will be dry, with more clouds than sun for tailgating and the home opener at Notre Dame Stadium. Temperatures will reach the 80s. Rain showers move in late at night and stick around Sunday and Monday. Highs will be in the upper 70s Sunday, but barely make it to 70 Monday. Rain will end Tuesday morning, keeping temperatures cool on Tuesday as well.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO