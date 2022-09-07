Read full article on original website
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Accounting Firm Opens New Office in La PorteBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
abc57.com
Celebrate the Monarch butterflies' migration with Save the Dunes
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- On September 18, from 1:00 PM to 4:30 PM, join Save the Dunes as they celebrate the journey and migration of the Monarch butterfly through our region with music and food at Michigan City’s Brewery Lodge & Supper Club. A portion of the proceeds will...
abc57.com
Annual March to the Memorial starts at 9:11 a.m. on 9/11
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The annual 9/11 March to the Memorial begins at 9:11 a.m. on Sunday at the Martin's on Ireland Road. The annual march honors the lives lost in the terror attacks in New York, Washington DC and Pennsylvania. The 21-mile walk begins at Martin's, 926 Ireland Road,...
abc57.com
Tailgate Traditions: Saturday morning mass and Victory March
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - When head coach Marcus Freeman first visited Notre Dame's campus as a recruit 20 years ago, one thing that made an impression on him was Saturday mass held at the Basilica prior to kickoff. Though mass was switched to Fridays during Brian Kelly's time with...
abc57.com
Save the Dunes partners with Mermaid Straw for National Public Lands Day
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- Join Mermaid Straw, Save the Dunes, and the National Park Service for the annual National Public Lands Day cleanup event. The event takes place on September 24 from 9 to 11 a.m. This cleanup event concludes a productive season of cleanups hosted on Lake Michigan by...
abc57.com
Siihsipaahkwikanni Exhibit examines Miami maple sugaring techniques
BRISTOL, Ind. -- A new exhibit, siihsipaahkwikanni, is open the Elkhart County Historical Museum. The exhibit can be seen during the museum open hours, Tuesday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and during special event hours. This special exhibit is on loan from the Myaamia Heritage Museum and Archive, and will...
abc57.com
Michiana locals comment on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A powerhouse figure was lost, and the world must come to terms with losing one of the greatest monarchs to have ever lived, Queen Elizabeth II. The Michiana Brits are a British car enthusiast club. Secretary Larry Palguta said the queen was a symbol of stability and continuity for England.
abc57.com
Friday marks the unofficial start to Halloween as Niles Scream park opens its doors for 49th season
NILES, Mich.-- Halloween gets an early start in Niles as Friday was opening night for the Niles Scream Park. Last year, the park had a record-breaking 52,000 patrons, but manager Aaron Smith said they typically see 40-45,000 patrons a year. This year, he said, he’s hoping for similar attendance numbers.
abc57.com
Local South Bend author reflects on queen's influence
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A local mystery writer born and raised in South Bend has a unique connection to the United Kingdom. Jeanne Dams, who is an Agatha Award winning writer, has written 25 murder mystery novels set in the United Kingdom. Dams travels to the United Kingdom often for inspiration when she writes her novels.
abc57.com
Notre Dame home opener to bring increased business to South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Local businesses are gearing up for the big weekend - Notre Dame’s home opener. Every season, Notre Dame football brings in big crowds to South Bend and boosts the local economy, bringing in nearly $6 million a weekend, according to the St. Joseph County Chamber.
abc57.com
LMC Visual & Performing Arts Department to hold auditions for fall production of Antigonick
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- The Lake Michigan College Visual & Performing Arts Department will hold open auditions for the fall production of Antigonick, directed by LMC Instructor of Theatre Dr. Patrick King. Students and community members are invited to participate in the auditions that are set for 5-9 p.m. Tuesday,...
abc57.com
Transpo's Game Day Express runs between downtown, Notre Dame for home games
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Fans traveling between downtown South Bend and the University of Notre Dame's campus on game day Saturdays can utilize Transpo's free Game Day Express route before and after the game. The Game Day Express will run for three hours before the game and for two...
abc57.com
5th Quarter Bus hosts Irish fans and football legends
If you're not at a tailgate or heading to the stadium for the game, what better place to cheer on the Irish… than a bus?. This isn't just any bus. It's a 1978 Concord school bus transformed into a Fighting Irish paradise. "Well the 5th Quarter came about, I...
abc57.com
Shooting at Huey and Elwood
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A shooting reported late Wednesday night. The shooting occurred around 11 p.m. near the intersection of Huey Street and Elwood Avenue. South Bend Police Department reports that one person was injured. Names of any parties involved have not yet been released. The SBPD is investigating the...
abc57.com
Irish fans react to loss in home opener against Marshall
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- Notre Dame took the loss in their home opener on Saturday against Marshall; a game that was predicted to be won by the Irish by over twenty points. The Irish are now 0-2, but fans are not losing hope quite yet!. “We’re so sad! We wanted...
abc57.com
Three arrested in connection with string of vehicle thefts
Three people were arrested in connection with a string of thefts from motor vehicles across multiple cities in Michiana, according to the Warsaw Police Department. Between August 10-11 and between August 21-22, multiple victims in Warsaw and Kosciusko County reported thefts from motor vehicles and the ransacking of their vehicles.
abc57.com
Section of Sample Street closed due to water main break
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Sample Street is blocked off between Olive and Walnut streets due to a sinkhole caused by an apparent water main break that happened Friday morning. Sample from Olive to Walnut will remain closed until pavement repairs can be made next week. Detour routes will be Olive and Chapin streets via Western Avenue.
abc57.com
Ohio man injured in crash in Dowagiac
DOWAGIAC, Mich. - An Ohio man was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Dowagiac on Wednesday night, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 11:23 p.m., deputies were called to the area of Rudy Road and Gage Street for the crash. According to the investigation, the driver was traveling...
abc57.com
Marshall upsets Notre Dame 26-21
NOTRE DAME, Indiana -- The Notre Dame Fighting Irish lost to the Marshall Thundering Herd 26-21 on Saturday afternoon at Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame was sluggish in the opening quarter, and the Marshall defense was stout early on. The Thundering Herd drove down the field on Notre Dame, getting into the red zone as the first quarter ended.
abc57.com
South Bend man sentenced 27 months for possession of a firearm
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A South Bend man was sentenced 27 months in prison followed by 1 year of supervised release for possession of a firearm. According to documents, on February 8, Valo Neely, 48, was arrested after law enforcement executed a search warrant on Neely's residence and recovered four firearms under his possession.
abc57.com
Warmest day of the forecast on Friday
Sunny skies will be with us again tomorrow, after some more patchy fog in the morning. Highs will reach the lower to middle 80s with comfortable levels of humidity. Most of Saturday will be dry, with more clouds than sun for tailgating and the home opener at Notre Dame Stadium. Temperatures will reach the 80s. Rain showers move in late at night and stick around Sunday and Monday. Highs will be in the upper 70s Sunday, but barely make it to 70 Monday. Rain will end Tuesday morning, keeping temperatures cool on Tuesday as well.
