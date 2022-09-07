ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB rumors: Carlos Correa happy with Twins for one reason

The Twins hope to keep Carlos Correa in Minnesota this offseason. Despite reports of an opt-out, Correa seems happy, for now. A postseason appearance would go a long way in achieving that goal, but for now the Twins remain on the outside looking in. A clutch hit by Correa in Thursday night’s game against the Yankees surely helped matters.
