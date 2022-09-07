Read full article on original website
The ECASS III trial: Administering alteplase up to 4.5 hours after onset of acute ischemic stroke improves neurological outcomes [Classics Series]
This study summary is an excerpt from the book 2 Minute Medicine’s The Classics in Medicine: Summaries of the Landmark Trials. 1. Alteplase administered between 3 to 4.5 hours after the onset of acute ischemic stroke was associated with improved functional outcomes at 90 days, compared to placebo. Original...
Vamorolone associated with loss of bone morbidities compared with prednisone in boys with Duchenne muscular dystrophy
1. In this randomized controlled trial, among the 121 patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) randomly assigned to a treatment group, vamorolone demonstrated loss of bone morbidities with no stunting of growth, compared with the prednisone and placebo groups. 2. Compared to placebo, the group assigned to vamorolone 6 mg/kg...
Comparison between Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass to sleeve gastrectomy
1. While patients with Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass had increased weight loss and higher type 2 diabetes remission compared to sleeve gastrectomy, the variability of effectivity was minimal across race and ethnicity. 2. Racialized patients undergoing RYGB had increased risk of hospitalization, mortality, and major adverse events compared to SG. Evidence...
Tea consumption is associated with decreased risk of mortality
1. This prospective cohort study found that consuming two or more cups of tea daily was associated with moderately reduced all-cause mortality risk. 2. The addition of milk or sugar to tea did not affect the association between tea and mortality risk. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Tea...
Military veterans with a history of traumatic brain injury may be at increased risk of cardiovascular disease
1. In this retrospective study, traumatic brain injury in any capacity amongst United States army veterans was associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. 2. Nearly all severities of traumatic brain injury were significantly associated with increased risk of all components of the composite outcome of cardiovascular disease. Level...
