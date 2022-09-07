Combination therapy more effective than monotherapy for diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain

Read full article on original website
Related
FDA recalls millions of sleep apnea machines due to safety concerns
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - More than 17 million sleep apnea machines are currently being recalled due to safety concerns. These CPAP and BiPAP machines are from Philips Respironics. According to the Food & Drug Administration, the magnets in the mask can affect the function of the implanted metallic devices, such as brain stents, aneurysm clips, and pacemakers. The FDA says you can continue to use the products if you don't have implanted metal objects in your body. However, for those that do, the FDA has a list of next steps and recommendations, as well as a full list of affected devices, on their website at this link.
TODAY.com
Aspartame, artificial sweeteners linked to higher risk of stroke
A new study finds that adults who consume about two packets of artificial sweeteners, or aspartame, are at a higher risk of having a stroke. While those who consumed similar amounts of sucralose appeared to have a higher risk of coronary heart disease.Sept. 9, 2022.
2minutemedicine.com
The ISAT trial: endovascular coiling superior to neurosurgical clipping in selected patients with aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage [Classics Series]
This study summary is an excerpt from the book 2 Minute Medicine’s The Classics in Medicine: Summaries of the Landmark Trials. 1. In patients with aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH), endovascular coiling demonstrated significantly better survival compared to neurosurgical clipping. 2. Patients with ruptured posterior and middle cerebral artery were...
2minutemedicine.com
The ECASS III trial: Administering alteplase up to 4.5 hours after onset of acute ischemic stroke improves neurological outcomes [Classics Series]
This study summary is an excerpt from the book 2 Minute Medicine’s The Classics in Medicine: Summaries of the Landmark Trials. 1. Alteplase administered between 3 to 4.5 hours after the onset of acute ischemic stroke was associated with improved functional outcomes at 90 days, compared to placebo. Original...
IN THIS ARTICLE
artofhealthyliving.com
Is Keto Good for Diabetes?
Diabetes Mellitus is the impairment of your body’s ability to regulate blood sugar levels. Type 2 diabetes is the most common type of diabetes, which results in excessive glucose circulating in the bloodstream. It eventually results in various disorders such as the disorder of the nervous system, circulatory, and...
msn.com
Banana Health Benefits Worth Noting That You Should Take Seriously
The banana is one of the one popular of our fruits that nearly went extinct due to Panama disease. The reason we almost lost the banana was because basically only one variety was grown since it was the most favorite type for people around the world. Fortunately, the agricultural experts studied the problem of how to adapt the banana for climate change and become more disease resistant. Otherwise, we could have lost more than just delicious banana taste, but the many health benefits that this one fruit provides.
NIH Director's Blog
High Blood Pressure and Older Adults
High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a major health problem that is common in older adults. Your body’s network of blood vessels, known as the vascular system, changes with age. Arteries get stiffer, causing blood pressure to go up. This can be true even for people who have heart-healthy habits and feel just fine. High blood pressure, sometimes called "the silent killer," often does not cause signs of illness that you can see or feel. Though it affects nearly half of all adults, many may not even be aware they have it.
verywellhealth.com
How Does Ankylosing Spondylitis Affect the Eyes?
Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) is a type of inflammatory arthritis that typically affects the spine. This condition can cause issues with other joints of the body, and some internal organs, including the eyes. Of those affected by AS, around one-third also have uveitis (inflammation inside the eye). This article discusses uveitis...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
scitechdaily.com
Researchers Find Link Between Artificial Sweeteners and Heart Disease
These food additives “should not be considered a healthy and safe alternative to sugar,” argue researchers. A potential direct association between higher artificial sweetener consumption and increased cardiovascular disease risk, including heart attack and stroke has been uncovered by a large study of French adults published on September 7 by The BMJ.
MedicalXpress
Can losing weight combat the structural defects of knee osteoarthritis?
In a study published in Arthritis & Rheumatology, a decrease in body mass index (BMI) was associated with both a lower incidence of the structural defects of knee osteoarthritis and a lower likelihood that such defects would progress, or get worse. Researchers examined radiographic analyses of knees at baseline and...
studyfinds.org
Manuka honey could help treat potentially fatal lung infection
BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Could a spoonful of honey beat antibiotic-resistant infections? A new study finds the combination of manuka honey and a common antibiotic can successfully treat a potentially fatal lung infection. Moreover, adding honey to the equation significantly reduces the side-effects from taking the drug alone. Specifically,...
Medical News Today
Vitamins and supplements for circulation
Blood delivers oxygen and vital nutrients to cells, tissues, and organs throughout the body. Circulation problems can lead to cold hands and feet, muscle cramps, or tiredness. Poor circulation can also slow down wound healing, increasing the risk of infection. No supplement can cure circulation problems, but people may find...
MedPage Today
Inflammation a Culprit in Long COVID Heart Problems
While long COVID holds many mysteries, researchers found clues to the heart symptoms common in these patients, which pointed to ongoing inflammation as the mediator. In a cohort of 346 previously healthy patients with initially mild COVID-19, most seen for lingering symptoms a median of around 4 months later, structural heart disease and elevated biomarkers for cardiac injury or dysfunction were rare.
MedicalXpress
Lung cancer screening increases percentage of Stage I cases detected, while reducing percentage of Stage IV cases
Implementing lung cancer screening at four diverse healthcare systems resulted in an 8.4 percent increase in the number of Stage I lung cancers detected and a 6.6 percent decrease in Stage IV disease, according to research published in the Journal of Thoracic Oncology. According to lead investigator Anil Vachani, M.D.,...
verywellhealth.com
What Is Steroid-Induced Diabetes?
Diabetes mellitus, also known simply as diabetes, is a serious medical condition that involves high blood sugar levels. Steroid-induced diabetes is just what it sounds like—diabetes brought on by taking steroid medications. These medications treat other medical conditions, such as autoimmune diseases, but can have side effects that interfere with how the body responds to insulin and regulates glucose. This can bring on diabetes or make diabetes worse in people who already have it.
FDA says chemotherapy drug could be killing pets
(CBS DETROIT) - The Food and Drug Administration is warning pet owners about a common chemotherapy drug that is possibly killing dogs. The FDA says they've received several reports involving dogs that were exposed to a medical cream called Fluorouracil, a chemotherapy drug commonly used to treat a wide variety of cancers in people, including some types of skin cancers. All of the animals died.
PETS・
CNET
If You Have Sleep Apnea and a Medical Device Implant, Check Your CPAP Mask
CPAP or Bi-Level PAP therapy masks with magnetic headgear clips or straps present a potential risk of serious injury for some people, according to a safety alert posted this week by Philips Respironics and by the US Food and Drug Administration. The magnetic pieces included on some sleep therapy mask...
AMA
Statement on state laws impacting patient access to necessary medicine
The American Medical Association (AMA), American Pharmacists Association (APhA), American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP), and National Community Pharmacists Association (NCPA) are concerned about state laws that limit patients’ access to medically necessary medications and impede physicians and pharmacists from using their professional judgment. Following the U.S. Supreme Court...
Good News Network
Manuka Honey Could Help to Clear Deadly Bacteria Which Cause Cystic Fibrosis
Combining Manuka honey with a common drug was able to help clear a bacterial infection that’s drug resistant and occasionally lethal. Furthermore the addition of the honey seemed to ameliorate harmful side effects of the drug, as well as significantly reduce the necessary dosage used in the treatment. Manuka...
Phys.org
Manuka honey could help to clear deadly drug-resistant lung infection, research suggests
A potential new treatment combining natural manuka honey with a widely used drug has been developed by scientists at Aston University to treat a potentially lethal lung infection and greatly reduce side effects of one of the current drugs used for its treatment. The findings, which are published in the...
Comments / 0