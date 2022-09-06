Source: Sven Krobot / EyeEm / Getty

According NBC4i, a highly contagious bird flu has been detected in two Ohio counties, according to the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

The Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza was found in a backyard flock in Ashland County and a commercial chicken flock in Defiance County and confirmed by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.

No human cases in the U.S. have been detected in connection to the most recent cases, according to the release. The last U.S. human case reported was in May 2022.

The CDC says there is no immediate public health concern at this time.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

The Latest:

Maria More Shares Ways To Overcome Self-Doubt & Sabotage [WATCH]

Trending Topics: Should Socializing With Co-Workers Be Required On The Job? [WATCH]

The Bijou Star Files: Tyrese Is Hiring Ben Crump!?

Rickey Smiley & Comedians Remember The Legacy Of Comedian David A. Arnold [WATCH]

Highly contagious bird flu found in 2 Ohio counties was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com