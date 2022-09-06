ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland County, OH

Highly contagious bird flu found in 2 Ohio counties

By Nia Noelle
 5 days ago
Source: Sven Krobot / EyeEm / Getty

According NBC4i, a highly contagious bird flu has been detected in two Ohio counties, according to the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

The Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza was found in a backyard flock in Ashland County and a commercial chicken flock in Defiance County and confirmed by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.

No human cases in the U.S. have been detected in connection to the most recent cases, according to the release. The last U.S. human case reported was in May 2022.

The CDC says there is no immediate public health concern at this time.

was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

93.1 WZAK

Bay Village Nursing Assistant Caught Stealing Money From Elderly Patients

A nurse in Bay Village, Ohio has been charged with a combination of crimes against elderly patients, including theft to money laundering. This story was originally reported by FOX 8. VIA | FOX 8. According to Bay Village police, 21-year-old Ladasia Vinson was arrested after several reports that items were...
93.1 WZAK

Mariah Carey Was Chillin at Cedar Point For Labor Day

Did anybody see a lady walking around Cedar Point in high heels Labor Day weekend? If so, you probably was kicking it with Mariah Carey and her twins. The 53 year old Grammy Award winning singer Mariah Carey took to her personal Instagram to post pictures of herself and her twins, 11-year-old Moroccan and Monroe spending family time in Sandusky, Ohio at the legendary Cedar Point Amusement Park. According to Mariah Carey’s she and the kids had the best time however she made the mistake of wearing high heels to the amusement park and she will never do that again.
SANDUSKY, OH
93.1 WZAK

Fulton County D.A. “Admit Your Crimes Over a Beat, I’m Gonna Use It”

There’s a new rap battle going on, the West Coast vs. the Dirty South, however it the law that’s in the battle. In the south 30 year old, Jeffery Lamar Williams AKA Young Thug was arrested at his Atlanta Buckhead home on RICO charges and taken into custody and currently being held in Fulton County Jail, the 56-count indictment that is using social media posts and song lyrics from the rapper as evidence of his alleged crimes and after appearing in court he still remains in jail. Also 28 year old, Sergio Giavanni Kitchens AKA rapper Gunna has now been officially been arrested as part of this RICO case.
FULTON COUNTY, OH
93.1 WZAK

The Bijou Star Files: 63 YR Old Akron Woman Attacked

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, August 26, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below. Woman suffering from cancer, attacked on an Akron street. 63 year old cancer patient was trying to see her grandbabies of on there 1st day of school...
AKRON, OH
93.1 WZAK

Attack Of The Pet Store Booty Sniffer [VIDEO]

If you listen to Relationship or Reality Hour you know that the reality is that we are living in some strange times where people have some strange fetishes. Some people like toes, however a man in Texas allegedly likes to sniff unsuspecting peoples butts in the pet store. A man...
TEXAS STATE
93.1 WZAK

The Bijou Star Files: Tyrese Is Hiring Ben Crump!?

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, September 8, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below. TYRESE I NEED A NEW JUDGE FOR MY DIVORCE …First One Was Outta Line!!!. Tyrese is fuming over his divorce case — where he was ordered...
CLEVELAND, OH
93.1 WZAK

Bow Wow’s $1000 Meet-n-Greet Has Twitter Confused… and It’s Hilarious

Another Miillenium Tour is about to be underway, and some fans are questioning one of the items for sale on the tour’s official website. The Roll Bounce actor is set to go on stage with Keri Hilson, Mario, Lloyd, Lil Scrappy and more on The Millenium Tour: Turned Up! While 80s babies across the country are gearing up for the fun, the $1000 meet-n-greets for one of the tour members is a bit confusing for some.
CLEVELAND, OH
93.1 WZAK

Legendary Cleveland DJ Silver B Has Passed Away

Cleveland legend Silver B has passed away. He was 69. To those involved in the entertainment scene of Northeast Ohio, you’ve likely run into Silver B a time or two over the years. A genuinely warm and humble person, he stayed true to his roots while also consistently contributing to the culture.
CLEVELAND, OH
93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

