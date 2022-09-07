ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Are Reportedly Living In Separate Homes After Blowout Fight

After Gisele Bündchen and husband Tom Brady got tangled up in what a source labeled an "epic fight," the model furiously took off to Costa Rica on her own. And though she's since returned to Florida, she reportedly hasn't been back to their Tampa home, opting to stay in Miami instead."Gisele isn’t back with Tom. She flew back to Florida to be with her kids," explained the source. "Tom is still hoping they can reconcile. Gisele has told him she’s leaving him before, and they always made up when she cooled down.”Sources believe the football star, 45, and Bündchen, 42,...
Adrian Peterson interested in playing for 3 NFL teams

Adrian Peterson is preparing for his upcoming boxing match against Le’Veon Bell, but the star running back has not closed the book on playing in the NFL. He is still hoping to sign with a team at some point during the 2022 season, and he has a few in mind that he would like to play for.
Jalen Ramsey Sums Up Rams Loss In 5 Words

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey had a brutally honest admission for the media following the team's rough outing against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night. "We got our ass beat," Ramsey said. Ramsey really struggled against the Bills in the team's season opener. According to Next Gen Stats, he...
Hall of Famer Peyton Manning's future in coaching ruined by sixth-graders

Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning accomplished a lot during his 17-year NFL career. Manning is a two-time Super Bowl champion, 14-time Pro Bowler, seven-time All-Pro, and arguably one of the best quarterbacks of all time. The 46-year-old has even tackled NFL media, teaming up with brother Eli for the ManningCast on ESPN.
Details Emerging From Tom Brady, Gisele's Living Arrangements

Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are reportedly going through some marital troubles ahead of the 2022 NFL season. The longtime couple's relationship issues reportedly stem from Brady's decision to unretire and commit to another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Brazilian supermodel was reportedly so upset that she left the family compound.
Tom Brady is ‘sad’ but focusing on being ‘super dad’ amid Gisele spat

Tom Brady is very “sad” over his huge spat with wife Gisele Bündchen but insiders say he is focusing on being “super dad” to his children. Page Six exclusively revealed the model has left their family compound in Tampa, Fla., for Costa Rica following a series of heated arguments over Brady’s shock decision to un-retire from the NFL. He has remained behind for team training. Sources say Brady, 45, is taking care of his and Bündchen’s children, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 9, plus Jack, his 15-year-old son with ex Bridget Moynahan. A source told us of Brady, “He’s very sad at the moment. Friends...
New England Patriots Re-Signing Familiar Face

The New England Patriots are signing offensive tackle Marcus Cannon to their practice squad, according to a report from ESPN's Field Yates. Cannon was brought in for a visit this Thursday. Obviously, that visit went well. This will mark Cannon's second stint with the Patriots. He was on the team...
