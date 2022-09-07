Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gov. DeSantis Promises to Keep Florida Free if ReelectedToni KorazaFlorida State
Big Alligator Strapped To Car On I-95 Spotted By Tampa WomanBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
McDonald's in Tampa Brings Back an Item From the 80sBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
A Florida Man Is Going to Court To Fight a $116 Ticket Received for Using an Umbrella on an Exclusive BeachToby HazlewoodPinellas County, FL
Related
NFL World Reacts To Photo Of Josh Allen's Girlfriend, Matthew Stafford's Wife
Thursday night's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills featured two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL - Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Before the game kicked off, though, it was the WAGS (wife and girlfriend) of the star quarterback duo that went...
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Are Reportedly Living In Separate Homes After Blowout Fight
After Gisele Bündchen and husband Tom Brady got tangled up in what a source labeled an "epic fight," the model furiously took off to Costa Rica on her own. And though she's since returned to Florida, she reportedly hasn't been back to their Tampa home, opting to stay in Miami instead."Gisele isn’t back with Tom. She flew back to Florida to be with her kids," explained the source. "Tom is still hoping they can reconcile. Gisele has told him she’s leaving him before, and they always made up when she cooled down.”Sources believe the football star, 45, and Bündchen, 42,...
Tom Brady Celebrates Look-Alike Son Jack’s 15th Birthday: ‘What A Blessing You Are’
Tom Brady, 45, has a full-fledged teenager on his hands! His oldest son, Jack, turned 15 years old on August 22. The Super Bowl champ posted an adorable photo of his son and a sweet caption. “Happy Birthday my beautiful son. What a blessing you are in our life. We...
Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Still Together? Marriage Update Amid Feud Rumors
Trouble in paradise? Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been married for over 13 years, but it hasn’t always been smooth sailing. Rumors began swirling that there was tension in their marriage due...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Adrian Peterson interested in playing for 3 NFL teams
Adrian Peterson is preparing for his upcoming boxing match against Le’Veon Bell, but the star running back has not closed the book on playing in the NFL. He is still hoping to sign with a team at some point during the 2022 season, and he has a few in mind that he would like to play for.
We heard Tom Brady and Gisele might divorce. So what about the Miami megamansion?
Divorce is never easy but we have a feeling this one could be a doozy.
Rams And Bills Fans Fight in the Streets After NFL Opener
Bills and Rams fans brawled in the streets after Thursday Night Football.
Gisele Is Reportedly PISSED That Tom Brady Un-Retired From Football After He Promised To Focus On Family
Remember when every NFL fan was freaking out a couple of weeks back, because Tom Brady was not at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ training camp?. There were rumors circulating that he was in the Bahamas with his family, that he and Gisele were going through a divorce, and even that he was taking time off to compete in The Masked Singer.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bucs vs. Cowboys injury report: Good news, bad news for Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys have updated their injury reports for Sunday night’s regular-season opener, and there are some big names among the changes in practice participation. Here’s the latest report from both teams following Thursday’s practices:. Bucs WR Chris Godwin. Bucs CB Zyon McCollum.
Dak Prescott ‘Feels Great’ - So Why’d Cowboys Move QB to Injury List for Dallas vs. Bucs?
So does “discomfort” count as a Cowboys “injury” to the team’s most pivotal player?
Jalen Ramsey Sums Up Rams Loss In 5 Words
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey had a brutally honest admission for the media following the team's rough outing against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night. "We got our ass beat," Ramsey said. Ramsey really struggled against the Bills in the team's season opener. According to Next Gen Stats, he...
Hall of Famer Peyton Manning's future in coaching ruined by sixth-graders
Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning accomplished a lot during his 17-year NFL career. Manning is a two-time Super Bowl champion, 14-time Pro Bowler, seven-time All-Pro, and arguably one of the best quarterbacks of all time. The 46-year-old has even tackled NFL media, teaming up with brother Eli for the ManningCast on ESPN.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Details Emerging From Tom Brady, Gisele's Living Arrangements
Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are reportedly going through some marital troubles ahead of the 2022 NFL season. The longtime couple's relationship issues reportedly stem from Brady's decision to unretire and commit to another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Brazilian supermodel was reportedly so upset that she left the family compound.
Packers Getting Key Offensive Weapon Back Before Game vs. Vikings
The Green Bay Packers might be without No. 1 wideout Allen Lazard for their season opener. On the bright side, tight end Robert Tonyan will suit up for Sunday's game. Tonyan doesn't have an injury designation for Week 1. Clearly, the tight end has made a fine recovery from a torn ACL.
Tom Brady is ‘sad’ but focusing on being ‘super dad’ amid Gisele spat
Tom Brady is very “sad” over his huge spat with wife Gisele Bündchen but insiders say he is focusing on being “super dad” to his children. Page Six exclusively revealed the model has left their family compound in Tampa, Fla., for Costa Rica following a series of heated arguments over Brady’s shock decision to un-retire from the NFL. He has remained behind for team training. Sources say Brady, 45, is taking care of his and Bündchen’s children, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 9, plus Jack, his 15-year-old son with ex Bridget Moynahan. A source told us of Brady, “He’s very sad at the moment. Friends...
New England Patriots Re-Signing Familiar Face
The New England Patriots are signing offensive tackle Marcus Cannon to their practice squad, according to a report from ESPN's Field Yates. Cannon was brought in for a visit this Thursday. Obviously, that visit went well. This will mark Cannon's second stint with the Patriots. He was on the team...
NESN
Boston, MA
26K+
Followers
45K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0