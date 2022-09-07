Effective: 2022-09-09 10:24:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-09 14:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Kaibab Plateau; Marble and Glen Canyons; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Coconino County near House Rock on the Kaibab Plateau through 230 PM MST At 154 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near House Rock, or 35 miles southwest of Page, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, pea size hail, lightning, and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Localized flooding will be possible. Locations impacted include House Rock. This includes U.S. Highway 89A between mile markers 553 and 565. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

