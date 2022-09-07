ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audrain County, MO

Mr. Concerned with common sense
3d ago

🤦🏾‍♂️ why write ✍️ he didn’t show up for court the other Defendant; yet 🤔 there’s no photos of him nor the other criminal. Makes the story pointless; especially to the community, who are we supposed to be on the 👀 out for… Semper Fi

kjluradio.com

JCCC inmate now facing 2nd charge for brutally beating corrections officer

A former inmate at the Jefferson City Correctional Center accused of brutally beating a corrections officer is now facing an additional charge. Gavin Syring was originally charged with first-degree assault resulting in serious physical injury. But last week an additional charge of violence to an employee of the Department of Corrections was added.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

New details emerge in Greitens custody case

New details about the court ruling in the Greitens custody case are revealed. The case involving former Governor Eric Greitens and his ex-wife, Sheena, originated in Boone County. Boone County Associate Circuit Judge Leslie Schneider issued a ruling in August, but sealed it from the public. In documents obtained by the Associated Press, the ruling said the case should be moved to Texas because that is where the couple’s two young sons spend most of their time and to better protect the boys from public scrutiny.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Jail Bookings For Local Law Enforcement

Two recent bookings at area jails for the Livingston County law enforcement agencies are reported by Sheriff Steve Cox. Wednesday at about 12:25 am, Chillicothe Police Department arrested 23-year-old Trenton Lee Merriman for alleged delivery of a controlled substance. He is held with bond set at $10,000 cash only. Wednesday...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
bocojo.com

Murder Suspect in custody

On 09/02/2022, at approximately 7:46 pm, Boone County Joint Communications received a 911 call in reference to an unknown problem at a residence in the 18000 block of S Old Route A (Hartsburg, MO). The caller reported finding an adult male subject unconscious inside a residence with obvious signs of serious injury and a questionable life status.
HARTSBURG, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia man charged with setting estranged wife's house on fire

A Columbia man is facing numerous charges for setting his estranged wife’s house on fire. According to court documents, Clarence Moore, 41, called 911 on Tuesday afternoon to report he’d lit his wife’s bed on fire and was playing with gasoline at her home in the 5000 block of Kristos Court. When firefighters arrived, smoke was showing from the back of the home. Crews were able to get the fire under control in about five minutes, although the fire caused significant damage to the entire bedroom. No injuries were reported.
COLUMBIA, MO
Public Safety
wlds.com

Pike Co. Sheriff’s Deputies Make Drug Arrests in Hull This Week

Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested two individuals on Tuesday in Hull after being dispatched for a disturbance. The call came into dispatch at 7:32PM for a disturbance in the 600 block of Elm Street in Hull. Subsequent to an investigation, deputies arrested 38 year old Carmella I. Birchum and...
HULL, IL
kttn.com

Human remains discovered by authorities near Youngstown Trail could be those of Jesse Rongey

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office reports human remains were located in a targeted search area off Youngstown Trail on Tuesday morning, September 6th that could be those of a Kirksville man wanted for murder. The sheriff’s office notes evidence at the scene strongly suggests the remains were those of 38-year-old Jesse Darrell Rongey.
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City man charged with stabbing with injuries

A Jefferson City man is charged for a stabbing with injuries. Jonathan Stover, 30, is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and resisting arrest. He’s been deemed a danger to the community and is being held without bond. He’s scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon. The Jefferson...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Woman seriously hurt following motorcycle crash in Miller County

Miller County, Mo, (KMIZ) A Osage Beach woman is seriously hurt after a motorcycle crash in Miller County early Saturday Morning. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m on Route W South of Jade Road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers say, 58-year-old Bruce Keffer was driving northbound on Route W when he lost The post Woman seriously hurt following motorcycle crash in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Brookfield woman sentenced to 30 years in prison in relation to case which resulted in the death of a child

A Brookfield woman was sentenced in Livingston County on September 7th after being found guilty by a jury in July of multiple felonies. Fifty-three-year-old Nancy Jean Royal was charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and two counts each of abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk.
BROOKFIELD, MO
krcgtv.com

No one hurt in Boone County house fire

No one was injured after a house fire in Boone County Friday morning. A passerby called the Boone County Fire Protection District to the fire in the 200 block of East Highway 124 shortly before 10 o’clock Friday morning. Firefighter Ryan Benedict said the passerby saw fire coming from...
BOONE COUNTY, MO

