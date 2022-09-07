Read full article on original website
Mr. Concerned with common sense
3d ago
🤦🏾♂️ why write ✍️ he didn’t show up for court the other Defendant; yet 🤔 there’s no photos of him nor the other criminal. Makes the story pointless; especially to the community, who are we supposed to be on the 👀 out for… Semper Fi
Reply
2
Related
kjluradio.com
Hallsville man who abandoned fatal overdose victim heads to trial in October
A new trial date is set for a Boone County man accused of abandoning his girlfriend after she fatally overdosed. Kenneth Jones, of Hallsville, was scheduled earlier this week for a jury trial to begin October 5. He’s charged with abandonment of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.
kwos.com
Boone County judge rejects bond for Columbia restaurant robbery suspect
A Columbia man charged with the August armed robbery of a Subway restaurant on Paris road remains jailed without bond this morning. Boone County prosecutors have charged 26-year-old Jameson Jerome Harris with first degree robbery and armed criminal action for the August 28 armed robbery of the Subway in the 2700 block of Paris road. Columbia Police detectives captured Harris this week on Hospital drive. He made his initial arraignment Thursday afternoon, via video.
kttn.com
Woman charged with murder in Livingston County waves formal arraignment and pleads “Not Guilty”
A woman waived formal arraignment and entered a plea of not guilty in Division One of Livingston County Circuit Court on September 8th to first-degree murder. The case for 42-year-old Jennifer Anne Hall was continued to October 6th for a plea or trial setting. Hall was arrested in Kansas in...
kchi.com
Trenton Woman Arrested By Troopers
A Trenton woman was arrested by State Troopers early Saturday morning. Troopers in Grundy County arrested 37-year-old Brooke N Ashford of Trenton for alleged DWI, driving while revoked, and Careless and Imprudent Driving. She was processed and released.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjluradio.com
JCCC inmate now facing 2nd charge for brutally beating corrections officer
A former inmate at the Jefferson City Correctional Center accused of brutally beating a corrections officer is now facing an additional charge. Gavin Syring was originally charged with first-degree assault resulting in serious physical injury. But last week an additional charge of violence to an employee of the Department of Corrections was added.
krcgtv.com
Man shot early Saturday morning, in stable condition at Columbia hospital
A man was taken to a Columbia hospital with a gunshot wound. In a press release, Columbia Police say the shooting happened Saturday at 3:15 am in the 1800 block of Holly Avenue. The man was in stable condition. Police did not release information about the possible shooter. Anyone with...
Man injured in early morning shooting in Columbia
A man was shot early this morning in Columbia. Police are saying he is stable. The post Man injured in early morning shooting in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
New details emerge in Greitens custody case
New details about the court ruling in the Greitens custody case are revealed. The case involving former Governor Eric Greitens and his ex-wife, Sheena, originated in Boone County. Boone County Associate Circuit Judge Leslie Schneider issued a ruling in August, but sealed it from the public. In documents obtained by the Associated Press, the ruling said the case should be moved to Texas because that is where the couple’s two young sons spend most of their time and to better protect the boys from public scrutiny.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kchi.com
Jail Bookings For Local Law Enforcement
Two recent bookings at area jails for the Livingston County law enforcement agencies are reported by Sheriff Steve Cox. Wednesday at about 12:25 am, Chillicothe Police Department arrested 23-year-old Trenton Lee Merriman for alleged delivery of a controlled substance. He is held with bond set at $10,000 cash only. Wednesday...
bocojo.com
Murder Suspect in custody
On 09/02/2022, at approximately 7:46 pm, Boone County Joint Communications received a 911 call in reference to an unknown problem at a residence in the 18000 block of S Old Route A (Hartsburg, MO). The caller reported finding an adult male subject unconscious inside a residence with obvious signs of serious injury and a questionable life status.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man charged with setting estranged wife's house on fire
A Columbia man is facing numerous charges for setting his estranged wife’s house on fire. According to court documents, Clarence Moore, 41, called 911 on Tuesday afternoon to report he’d lit his wife’s bed on fire and was playing with gasoline at her home in the 5000 block of Kristos Court. When firefighters arrived, smoke was showing from the back of the home. Crews were able to get the fire under control in about five minutes, although the fire caused significant damage to the entire bedroom. No injuries were reported.
KSDK
'It's puzzling': Pam Hupp waives preliminary hearing in murder trial
LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — The Pam Hupp case has taken another unusual turn. The 64-year-old has waived her right to a preliminary hearing – an unexpected move for someone who is facing the death penalty, according to criminal defense attorneys including Joel Schwartz. Schwartz represented Russ Faria, who...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wlds.com
Pike Co. Sheriff’s Deputies Make Drug Arrests in Hull This Week
Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested two individuals on Tuesday in Hull after being dispatched for a disturbance. The call came into dispatch at 7:32PM for a disturbance in the 600 block of Elm Street in Hull. Subsequent to an investigation, deputies arrested 38 year old Carmella I. Birchum and...
kttn.com
Human remains discovered by authorities near Youngstown Trail could be those of Jesse Rongey
The Adair County Sheriff’s Office reports human remains were located in a targeted search area off Youngstown Trail on Tuesday morning, September 6th that could be those of a Kirksville man wanted for murder. The sheriff’s office notes evidence at the scene strongly suggests the remains were those of 38-year-old Jesse Darrell Rongey.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man charged with stabbing with injuries
A Jefferson City man is charged for a stabbing with injuries. Jonathan Stover, 30, is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and resisting arrest. He’s been deemed a danger to the community and is being held without bond. He’s scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon. The Jefferson...
Three hurt in Jefferson City crash
The crash happened at about 8 a.m. at Southwest Boulevard and Route C. The post Three hurt in Jefferson City crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Woman seriously hurt following motorcycle crash in Miller County
Miller County, Mo, (KMIZ) A Osage Beach woman is seriously hurt after a motorcycle crash in Miller County early Saturday Morning. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m on Route W South of Jade Road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers say, 58-year-old Bruce Keffer was driving northbound on Route W when he lost The post Woman seriously hurt following motorcycle crash in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Brookfield woman sentenced to 30 years in prison in relation to case which resulted in the death of a child
A Brookfield woman was sentenced in Livingston County on September 7th after being found guilty by a jury in July of multiple felonies. Fifty-three-year-old Nancy Jean Royal was charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and two counts each of abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk.
Police find human remains under Lake of the Ozarks boat dock
Osage Beach police are trying to find out what killed a person whose body was found under a boat dock on the Lake of the Ozarks. The post Police find human remains under Lake of the Ozarks boat dock appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
No one hurt in Boone County house fire
No one was injured after a house fire in Boone County Friday morning. A passerby called the Boone County Fire Protection District to the fire in the 200 block of East Highway 124 shortly before 10 o’clock Friday morning. Firefighter Ryan Benedict said the passerby saw fire coming from...
Comments / 3