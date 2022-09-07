New details about the court ruling in the Greitens custody case are revealed. The case involving former Governor Eric Greitens and his ex-wife, Sheena, originated in Boone County. Boone County Associate Circuit Judge Leslie Schneider issued a ruling in August, but sealed it from the public. In documents obtained by the Associated Press, the ruling said the case should be moved to Texas because that is where the couple’s two young sons spend most of their time and to better protect the boys from public scrutiny.

BOONE COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO