2 arrested, cache of illegal material used to make ghost guns seized, LAPD says
LOS ANGELES - Investigators have arrested two men and seized firearms and a large amount of materials used in manufacturing "ghost guns," authorities said Friday. Search warrants were served on Thursday in San Pedro and Gardena by members of a task force known as the Regional Illegal Firearms Trafficking Team, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
7 Eleven Armed Robbery Suspect At-Large
Deputies are investigating a Canyon Country 7 Eleven armed robbery that occurred Friday night. Around 9 p.m. Friday, deputies received reports of an armed robbery at the 7 Eleven on Soledad Canyon Road and Sierra Highway in Canyon Country, said Sgt. Clark, with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
LAPD Officers Admit Man Is Unarmed, Shoot Him
Newly released video shows that Los Angeles Police Department officers shot Jermaine Petit three times after telling each other that he did not have a gun. Petit, a 41-year-old veteran of the United States Air Force, has been described as struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder and substance use. Although Petit...
Los Angeles County DA George Gascon opposes bail for Texas nurse charged with killing six in fiery crash
Los Angeles prosecutors, on Friday submitted a motion opposing bail for a woman accused of killing six people in a fiery wreck last month, arguing against defense claims that she lost consciousness before the crash. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Nicole Linton, a traveling nurse from Texas,...
SCV Sheriff’s Station Needs Help From Community To Identify Theft Suspects
Detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are seeking the public’s help identifying three theft suspects. On June 29, an unknown petty theft suspect entered Kohl’s located at 19620 Golden Valley Road in Canyon Country where he took approximately $700 worth of merchandise out of the store without paying, said DeputyRobert Jensen, spokesperson for The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Driver in Windsor Hills Fatal Crash Denied Bail Reduction and Release
Prosecutors in Los Angeles have asked a judge to keep the woman charged with killing six people in a car crash in Windsor Hills locked up until trial. Nicole Linton has asked the court for release on bail and on Friday the LA County District Attorney’s office responded with several startling new revelations about the case.
2 charged with killing Monterey Park police officer plead not guilty
Two men pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Monterey Park police officer during what Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón called a botched robbery attempt in Downey. Carlos Delcid — who is accused of gunning down off-duty Officer Gardiel...
LAPD Pursuit of Armed Suspect Ends in South El Monte
South El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA: An armed individual was pursued by Los Angeles Police Department officers from Rampart Division in the city of Los Angeles to the city of South El Monte in the San Gabriel Valley starting at approximately 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7. The pursuit started...
Man Fatally Shot in Glendora; Investigation Underway
A man was fatally shot Thursday in Glendora and an investigation was underway.
New information to be released in slaying of 16-year-old in Lynwood
Detectives on Thursday planned to release new information they received about the 2016 slaying of 16-year-old Danah Rojo-Rivas in Lynwood. The information was received through an anonymous tip and will be shared during a 3 p.m. news conference that will be streamed on the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. Detectives also […]
Authorities ID man killed in front of LA Live
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was fatally shot near the JW Marriott hotel in downtown Los Angeles and continued their investigation into the killing. The shooting was reported at 4:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West Olympic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles...
Grossman to face trial in Westlake Village driving fatality as judge rejects defense bid to dismiss
Rebecca Grossman was ordered to stand trial for the murder of two boys who were run over in Westlake Village, as a judge decided to reject a defense bid to dismiss the charges.
Judge refuses to dismiss charges against co-founder of burn center
A judge Wednesday rejected a defense motion seeking the dismissal of murder charges against the co-founder of the Grossman Burn Foundation, who allegedly ran down two young brothers in a Westlake Village crosswalk and fled the scene. Rebecca Grossman, now 59, was ordered May 5 to stand trial on murder...
Luna picks up endorsements from primary opponents in LASD sheriff’s race
Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna has picked up endorsements from all of his June primary opponents in his bid to replace Alex Villanueva as Los Angeles County Sheriff. Luna’s campaign announced Saturday that he has received endorsements from his seven primary opponents: LASD Lt. Eric Strong; LAX Police Chief Cecil Rhambo; LASD Sgt. […]
Officials seeking help identifying woman brought to LA hospital
LOS ANGELES - Do you recognize this woman?. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Services is asking for your help identifying this patient who has been hospitalized since Sept. 4. Officials said the woman is around 30-years-old, 5'9" tall, weighing around 160 pounds, with an average build and...
Woman Sues Hilton Hotel Chain Over `Nightmare' Downtown Stay
A visiting businesswoman from Maryland who says she spent extra to stay at a downtown LA Hilton hotel in 2021 hoping to be safer is suing the hotel chain, alleging her life was "drastically changed" by the overnight intrusion into the establishment by a woman who began screaming and setting fires.
Fairview Fire Now Burning Towards Temecula At 27,319 Acres
Firefighters are still struggling against the enormous Fairview Fire in Riverside County, which continues to scorch thousands of acres near Hemet and is now moving rapidly toward Temecula. As of Friday morning, the wildfire sits at 27,319 acres in total, and is still only 5% contained. A flood watch and...
Public's Help Sought Regarding Three Patients at LAC+USC Medical Center
Authorities at LAC+USC Medical Center Thursday sought the public's help to identify two patients and to identify the family of a third. An unidentified man was brought to the medical facility by ambulance on Saturday from the 400 block of South Wall Street in downtown Los Angeles, according to the hospital. He is in his 50s, 6 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 260 pounds, is bald and has blue/gray eyes. He has tattoos with the letters “WS,” the number 23 and a cross.
LA County woman sentenced in drug case involving Marines
A 25-year-old woman was sentenced Tuesday, Sept. 6, to six months in home detention for her role in a drug trafficking ring that distributed narcotics — including oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl — to civilians and members of the U.S. Marine Corps, one of whom suffered a fatal overdose.
Ex-CHP officer must face charges he killed pedestrian in Long Beach, judge rules
Authorities say the CHP officer was riding at least 69 mph on his department motorcycle when he hit and killed a man walking in lanes of Del Amo Boulevard. The post Ex-CHP officer must face charges he killed pedestrian in Long Beach, judge rules appeared first on Long Beach Post.
