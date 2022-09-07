ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowland Heights, CA

2 arrested, cache of illegal material used to make ghost guns seized, LAPD says

LOS ANGELES - Investigators have arrested two men and seized firearms and a large amount of materials used in manufacturing "ghost guns," authorities said Friday. Search warrants were served on Thursday in San Pedro and Gardena by members of a task force known as the Regional Illegal Firearms Trafficking Team, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

7 Eleven Armed Robbery Suspect At-Large

Deputies are investigating a Canyon Country 7 Eleven armed robbery that occurred Friday night. Around 9 p.m. Friday, deputies received reports of an armed robbery at the 7 Eleven on Soledad Canyon Road and Sierra Highway in Canyon Country, said Sgt. Clark, with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
knock-la.com

LAPD Officers Admit Man Is Unarmed, Shoot Him

Newly released video shows that Los Angeles Police Department officers shot Jermaine Petit three times after telling each other that he did not have a gun. Petit, a 41-year-old veteran of the United States Air Force, has been described as struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder and substance use. Although Petit...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

SCV Sheriff’s Station Needs Help From Community To Identify Theft Suspects

Detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are seeking the public’s help identifying three theft suspects. On June 29, an unknown petty theft suspect entered Kohl’s located at 19620 Golden Valley Road in Canyon Country where he took approximately $700 worth of merchandise out of the store without paying, said DeputyRobert Jensen, spokesperson for The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

New information to be released in slaying of 16-year-old in Lynwood

Detectives on Thursday planned to release new information they received about the 2016 slaying of 16-year-old Danah Rojo-Rivas in Lynwood. The information was received through an anonymous tip and will be shared during a 3 p.m. news conference that will be streamed on the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. Detectives also […]
LYNWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in front of LA Live

LOS ANGELES – Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was fatally shot near the JW Marriott hotel in downtown Los Angeles and continued their investigation into the killing. The shooting was reported at 4:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West Olympic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Officials seeking help identifying woman brought to LA hospital

LOS ANGELES - Do you recognize this woman?. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Services is asking for your help identifying this patient who has been hospitalized since Sept. 4. Officials said the woman is around 30-years-old, 5'9" tall, weighing around 160 pounds, with an average build and...
NBC Los Angeles

Fairview Fire Now Burning Towards Temecula At 27,319 Acres

Firefighters are still struggling against the enormous Fairview Fire in Riverside County, which continues to scorch thousands of acres near Hemet and is now moving rapidly toward Temecula. As of Friday morning, the wildfire sits at 27,319 acres in total, and is still only 5% contained. A flood watch and...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Public's Help Sought Regarding Three Patients at LAC+USC Medical Center

Authorities at LAC+USC Medical Center Thursday sought the public's help to identify two patients and to identify the family of a third. An unidentified man was brought to the medical facility by ambulance on Saturday from the 400 block of South Wall Street in downtown Los Angeles, according to the hospital. He is in his 50s, 6 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 260 pounds, is bald and has blue/gray eyes. He has tattoos with the letters “WS,” the number 23 and a cross.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theavtimes.com

LA County woman sentenced in drug case involving Marines

A 25-year-old woman was sentenced Tuesday, Sept. 6, to six months in home detention for her role in a drug trafficking ring that distributed narcotics — including oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl — to civilians and members of the U.S. Marine Corps, one of whom suffered a fatal overdose.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

