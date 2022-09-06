Asian Market Announces Expansion to a New, Bigger Location

Google Maps

One of my favorite stores in Lafayette is the Asian Market.

I have passed by this store my entire life and for some reason was not aware that it existed until four years ago. Since the day that I first stepped inside the Asian Market, it has easily become one of my go-to spots.

The Asian Market is currently located at 110 Arnould Blvd and is about 5,000 square feet. If you have ever taken a peek inside of the store you can easily see that they are outgrowing the current location.

It has been announced that the Asian Market is expanding to a new and bigger location right by the mall.

The new location of the Asian Market will be just off of Ambassador Caffery in the 100 block of Tucker Drive, right behind Old Navy.

This new location will give the Asian Market about 20,000 square feet as opposed to the 5,000 square feet that they are currently working with.

Now before you get too excited the tentative completion date for the new market is set for 2024.

If you haven’t visited the Asian Market then I suggest you do so. The Asian Market is known to have very unique products and is great for the person who loves those hard-to-find snacks.