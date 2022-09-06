ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Asian Market Announces Expansion to a New, Bigger Location

99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BpeYA_0hkmEKAo00
Google Maps

One of my favorite stores in Lafayette is the Asian Market.

I have passed by this store my entire life and for some reason was not aware that it existed until four years ago. Since the day that I first stepped inside the Asian Market, it has easily become one of my go-to spots.

The Asian Market is currently located at 110 Arnould Blvd and is about 5,000 square feet. If you have ever taken a peek inside of the store you can easily see that they are outgrowing the current location.

It has been announced that the Asian Market is expanding to a new and bigger location right by the mall.

The new location of the Asian Market will be just off of Ambassador Caffery in the 100 block of Tucker Drive, right behind Old Navy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CsE4c_0hkmEKAo00
Google Maps

This new location will give the Asian Market about 20,000 square feet as opposed to the 5,000 square feet that they are currently working with.

Now before you get too excited the tentative completion date for the new market is set for 2024.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ir7Py_0hkmEKAo00
Google Maps
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qe1fH_0hkmEKAo00
Google Maps
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PUd8s_0hkmEKAo00
Google Maps
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oEkHd_0hkmEKAo00
Google Maps

If you haven’t visited the Asian Market then I suggest you do so. The Asian Market is known to have very unique products and is great for the person who loves those hard-to-find snacks.

Comments / 1

Related
KLFY.com

New Fall event at Moncus Park: Trick-or-treating and more

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Moncus Park will host a fall-themed event in October that will feature trick-or-treating, local food vendors, and more. As fall approaches, Moncus Park will host Autumn in the Oaks, on October 29. The fall-themed event will be filled with fun for the whole family. In...
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Lafayette, LA
Business
Lafayette, LA
Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Business
Lafayette, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
City
Lafayette, LA
theadvocate.com

See what's under construction on Millerville Road

Tennessee-based Fast Pace Health is building a 3,700-square-foot clinic at 1545 Millerville Road. This will be the company's first location in Baton Rouge. The clinic will be open daily to treat people with injuries or who need immediate attention. Lab and X-ray services will be located in the clinic. The clinic will offer telehealth visits and behavioral health services.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Maps#Acadiana#Food Drink#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#The Asian Market#Old Navy
theadvocate.com

Installation of bollards begins in downtown Lafayette to easily, temporarily block streets

Workers have begun installing bollards on some downtown Lafayette streets that will allow the city to temporarily prohibit automobile traffic during events. The bollard project is designed to improve safety downtown during large-scale events like Festival International de Louisiane and smaller public events like Downtown Alive and ArtWalk by facilitating pedestrian and bicycle traffic in areas where automobile traffic will be prohibited temporarily.
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
kvol1330.com

Louisiana Custom Knife Show This Saturday

Louisiana’s premiere knife show is coming to Lafayette this Saturday, September 10th. It’s at Le Beni Grand, 717 Duhon Road. More than50 vendors will be on hand displaying custom handmade knives of multiple varieties. They’ll also be showcasing their knife making skills. Custom knives will be available for...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

From house dances to the Grammys, this music has its roots in Louisiana

Lena Charles grew up in Opelousas hearing the rhythmic tunes of zydeco, a genre of music that became a big part of her life from a very young age. The unique mixture of rhythm and blues, soul, Cajun, and Creole music, born in the living rooms and back roads of St. Landry Parish has been around for more than half a century.
OPELOUSAS, LA
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
65K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy