Bay Area widower of 9/11 Flight 93 passenger reveals difficult healing process in new book
Grandcolas hopes his book, which details his difficult journey, will help others deal with a sudden loss, such as those who have lost a loved one to COVID. He hopes it will also help others to deal with a generation lost because of an unexpected death.
Fiestas Patrias in San Jose
Join NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 at El Comité de Fiestas Patrias de San José, a family friendly event dedicated to preserving the cultural, historic and artistic traditions that strengthen the identity of the communities of Mexican origin in the Bay Area. The celebration commemorates Mexico's Independence Day and highlights the economic, social and cultural contributions of the immigrant community in the U.S.
When Did Queen Elizabeth II Last Visit San Francisco and the Bay Area?
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch of Great Britain, died Thursday at the age of 96 after nearly seven decades of leadership and global influence. Charles, the queen's son, is now Britain's monarch. In a statement from Buckingham Palace, King Charles III said the death of Elizabeth is "a moment...
Remembering the day smoke-choked skies cast an eerie dark orange glow over Bay Area
OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- People across the San Francisco Bay Area on Friday were remembering the sinister hue the skies took on the two-year anniversary of the day wildfire smoke turned the sky an apocalyptic shade of orange. More than 2 million acres were burning in a series of wildfires east of the San Francisco Bay Area. Smoke from the blazes had covered morning hours with a layer of darkness.The smoke in the upper atmosphere scattered wavelengths of blue light, allowing only the warmer colors to reach the Earth's surface. The effect was most pronounced in San Francisco, where bright...
Bay Area Celebrates the Moon Festival
(KRON) — The Moon Festival, also known as the Mid-Autumn Festival, is one of the biggest holidays celebrated by many of Asian descent. KRON4 Anchor Stephanie Lin sat down with Jenny Chan, San Francisco Chinatown’s Assistant Director of the Moon Festival, to talk about the customs and celebrations. The We Fly High Lion Dance Group […]
Turkestan Cockroaches Have Made Themselves at Home in California
SAN FRANCISCO - The invasive Turkestan cockroach, Blatta lateralis, has gone from exotic to commonplace in many parts of the state, taking over in habitats formerly occupied by the oriental cockroach. As reported in the San Francisco Chronicle, seven years ago, Alameda County’s Vector Control Services received no calls involving...
The cities with real estate markets less affordable than San Francisco's
The Bay Area’s housing market is not known for its affordability. But as home prices continue to drop here, more and more cities are giving San Francisco’s pricey reputation a run for its money in the real estate department. According to RealtyHop’s latest housing affordability index, six cities have housing markets more unaffordable than San Francisco’s. The index is ranked based on median household income, local property taxes, median for-sale prices and mortgage expenses. With a median home price of $1,388,000, San Francisco is ranked as the seventh least-affordable housing market in the nation. The city’s median household income of...
Tropical Storm Kay remnants bring slight rain chances to Bay Area
Tropical Storm Kay remnants delivered light rain to areas just south of the San Francisco Bay Area on Saturday morning.
San Francisco Opera Set to Kick Off 100th Season This Weekend
The curtain rises on a new season for the San Francisco Opera this weekend. It’s the opera’s 100th anniversary. And, the woman helping to lead this centennial has made history herself. Eun Sun Kim is the first Asian woman to ever serve as music director to one of...
7 Amazing Road Trips in San Francisco You Will Love
San Francisco has a ton of attractions both inside and beyond the city. However, the region of Northern California surrounding San Francisco has a lot to offer, and visitors are in a good location to access most of it. Off-grid activities include trekking in the woods or strolling through Muir...
Chef Nora Haron is bringing Southeast Asian cuisine to Walnut Creek
The dishes and techniques will be inspired by Singaporean and Indonesian cuisine.
Petite Left Bank, A New Restaurant from Vine Hospitality and Chef Roland Passot is set to open
Petite Left Bank is a traditional French café and bistro
Lady Gaga Sets SF Ablaze With Three-Hour Chromatica Ball Extravaganza, Complete With Many Fire Cannons
The most anticipated concert tour of 2022 fired up SF Thursday night, as Lady Gaga delivered three hours of glorious pop delirium, more than a half-dozen outfits, and gigantic blazing cannons shooting humongous flames across Oracle Park. Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball tour was supposed to have already happened two years...
Hurricane Kay downgraded to Tropical Storm, how will it impact Bay Area?
(KRON) — Hurricane Kay has been downgraded to Tropical Storm Kay and it may bring rain to the southernmost part of California this weekend. While the storm is expected to turn slightly west and possibly further out into the Pacific, the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said the outer bands of the storm could […]
Developer Barreling Forward With $1 Billion Van Ness Office-Condo High-Rise, Despite Office Market Being in Toilet
The 47-story development at 30 Van Ness is actually going to be called Hayes Point. And its developers are being called crazy for building office space in the current slump, but they’re rolling up the Brink's truck anyway. The old saying “Follow the money” is usually used when speculating...
This parking spot in San Francisco can be yours for $90,000 -- a discount from its previous price
It's listed at $90,000. However, that's actually $10,000 less than what it was previously priced.
Family-run Italian deli might open another location in San Francisco
A family-owned and operated business, Colombo’s has served as an Italian deli since 1986.
A San Francisco Parking Spot Is On Sale In South Beach For $90,000
SF’s latest cost-of-living outrage comes in the form of a standard parking space one block from Oracle Park, as a parking space that currently costs $300 a month has had its listing jacked up to $90,000 for permanent ownership of the space. Whenever there’s a big event at Oracle...
San Francisco's one-of-a-kind emporium Stuff may close as landlord triples rent, owners say
"We wouldn't have a choice."
Coffee shop in San Francisco's Chinatown raises latte art to new level
SAN FRANCISCO -- From a teddy bear and a flowering tulip to a rabbit and colorful peacock, customers get more than just a cup of coffee at Home Coffee Roasters in San Francisco. They get a piece of art.Like many coffee shops in the Bay Area, Home Coffee SF has become known for their baristas who use a canvas of coffee and palette of foam to make their designs."It takes a few months to get a hang of the art," said co-owner Karl Stuebe. "But after awhile, it becomes second nature."The designs have become quite popular, with many customers posting photos and video on social media."I love their coffee. And the art is like the icing on top," said San Francisco artist Tally Sue, who frequents the Chinatown location.During the pandemic, when business was slow, those social media posts kept business brewing. The notoriety helped the shop weather the tough times."We had no idea that people were posting," said Stuebe. "All of sudden people are coming in and saying, 'We saw you on Instagram and Tik Tok and we wanted to check you out.'"
