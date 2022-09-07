Read full article on original website
Kenyona 'Sunny' Matthews: We must redefine the American Dream
Wealth is one of the most important measures of success in the United States. Without wealth, a person will not be considered to have succeeded in American society. Most people believe that hard work is rewarded and that everyday people make their dreams come true. Their determination and merit will lead to wealth and allow them to achieve the American Dream. The American Dream is unfortunately elusive, requiring an individual to amass as much wealth and property...
As Kay's remnants pull away from the California coast, lingering rain aids in the battle against raging wildfires
After a record-breaking heat wave scorched the West, California firefighters battling destructive flames fueled by the blistering hot temperatures got help from a post-tropical cyclone's lingering showers Saturday.
