Read full article on original website
Related
Greensboro cancels Memorial Stair Climb honoring 9/11 first responders
GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Saturday, the City of Greensboro planned to host its Memorial Stair Climb, commemorating the 21st anniversary of 9/11. However, city officials said they decided to cancel the stair climb due to potential inclement weather. The event was scheduled to take place at the Bellemeade Parking...
Train and vehicle crash closed a portion of Dudley St in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said all lanes are back open after a train and vehicle crash shut down a road Saturday. Officers said Dudley Street was closed in both directions between East Market Street and Washington Street. There are no injuries reported. Police are asking drivers are asked...
I-40 West crash closes 2 lanes in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The right two lanes of Interstate 40 West were closed following a crash Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 224 near Exit 224 for Gate City Boulevard/Lee Street. The closure began at 1:42 p.m. and lasted until 3:06 p.m. Traffic was […]
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash with SUV on Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem
At 5:21 p.m., troopers responded to a crash at the intersection of Peters Creek Parkway and Fishel Road.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 injured in Winston-Salem after an early morning shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting off of Ferndale Avenue Saturday morning. Around 3:00 a.m. officers found a 19-year-old at a home suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm. Police said the victim was sent to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation...
Person critically injured in shooting on Circle Drive in Reidsville
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Police filled the scene where a person was shot in Reidsville on Thursday evening. Reports of the shooting first came into the newsroom at about 9:30 p.m. The scene was still active at about 11 p.m. Thursday night. Police say the shooting happened in the area of Circle Drive. Officers at […]
‘She just kept crying’: Rockingham County bus driver suspended after allegedly shoving elementary schooler
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Rockingham County school bus driver is suspended after parents questioned how he handled their children. One child’s mother told FOX8 that the driver grabbed her daughter’s arms and shoulders before shoving her in a seat. Kayla Satterfield said her 5-year-old daughter Facetimed her while on the bus ride home Wednesday […]
Traffic worker hit by vehicle on Spring Garden Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person working with traffic controls services was hit by an oncoming vehicle in Greensboro on Thursday. The crash happened on Spring Garden Street, near Bruce Street. Area Wide Protective, which provides traffic control services in 28 states, confirmed that one of their Greensboro-based workers was struck by a vehicle while […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inmate dies at Rockingham County Detention Center
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man in custody at the Rockingham County Detention Center has died after an apparent medical issue, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office. Around 3:00 a.m. on Friday, the RCSO says an inmate used the Intercom Communication System to alert detention center staff that his cellmate appeared to be […]
Man dies in DWI crash on US-29
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is dead after a Virginia woman crashed into a tree in Greensboro Friday night, according to police. Greensboro police said US-29 Northbound between Cone Boulevard and Joe Brown Drive was closed around 7:30 p.m. as they responded to a wreck. A 2019 Kia Forte...
WXII 12
Hundreds of Forsyth County residents in dark Wednesday morning
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Hundreds of people in Winston-Salem are without power Wednesday morning. Duke Energy is reporting 764 outages in northern Forsyth County, near Old Rural Hall Road. The estimated time for restoration is 9:45 a.m. Officials say the cause of the outage is due to fallen trees,...
Charlie's Automotive Repair shop on Reynolda Rd catches fire in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Firefighters with the city of Winston-Salem were out battling a blaze on Reynolda Road, Wednesday. City officials said one firefighter suffered from minor injuries and the fire is contained. At least one firefighter had to climb up a ladder to the source of the smoke. Heavy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Aug. 28-Sept. 3
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Aug. 28-Sept. 3. 220 Café, 220 S. Center St., Statesville, 94.50/A. Brooklyn Boy’s Pizza, 119A Market Place Ave., Mooresville, 96.50/A. Burger King #708, 1510 E. Broad St., Statesville, 96.50/A. Fujisan Sushi, 646 River Highway, Mooresville, 98.50/A. Harris...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem auto shop catches fire, Wednesday night
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to a fire at 5800 Reynolda Road at around 7: 45 p.m. on Wednesday night. Crews were still on the scene as of 9:15 p.m. WSFD told WXII12 there are no injuries. Our reporters said the fire personnel were still fighting the...
ourdavie.com
Public Records for Week of Sept. 8, 2022
The following building permits were issued in Davie County and are listed by applicant, type of construction, estimated cost, and location. – Tommy Harris, swimming pool, $28,700, River Oaks Lane, Advance. – Miller Building & Remodeling, renovation, $13,150, Speer Rd., Mocksville. – Butch Harter, single family dwelling (house being moved...
Winston-Salem man arrested in connection to shooting on Ivy Avenue, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man was arrested on Thursday after a shooting on Ivy Avenue in July, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Just after midnight on July 28, Winston-Salem police were called about someone being shot in the area of Ivy Avenue. When officers got on the scene, they were […]
10-year-old girl dead, teen charged after shooting on Circle Drive in Reidsville, police say
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A 10-year-old girl has died after a shooting in Reidsville. According to Reidsville police, around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, they responded to a home on Circle Drive about a shooting. They found a 10-year-old girl on the scene with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital where she later […]
Shots fired at Rockwood Manor Apartments in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police were called to a Greensboro apartment complex after hearing reports of gun fire. It happened at 3818 Rockwood Manor Apartments. Greensboro police are investigating shots fired at the complex. They said someone fired shots but no one was hit. Stay with WFMY News 2 for...
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC – Friday September 9, 2022
NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-508-091200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix, Union,...
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
40K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 0