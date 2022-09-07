ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yadkin County, NC

FOX8 News

I-40 West crash closes 2 lanes in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The right two lanes of Interstate 40 West were closed following a crash Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 224 near Exit 224 for Gate City Boulevard/Lee Street. The closure began at 1:42 p.m. and lasted until 3:06 p.m. Traffic was […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Yadkin County, NC
Education
Yadkin County, NC
Government
County
Yadkin County, NC
FOX8 News

‘She just kept crying’: Rockingham County bus driver suspended after allegedly shoving elementary schooler

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Rockingham County school bus driver is suspended after parents questioned how he handled their children. One child’s mother told FOX8 that the driver grabbed her daughter’s arms and shoulders before shoving her in a seat. Kayla Satterfield said her 5-year-old daughter Facetimed her while on the bus ride home Wednesday […]
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Traffic worker hit by vehicle on Spring Garden Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person working with traffic controls services was hit by an oncoming vehicle in Greensboro on Thursday. The crash happened on Spring Garden Street, near Bruce Street. Area Wide Protective, which provides traffic control services in 28 states, confirmed that one of their Greensboro-based workers was struck by a vehicle while […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Normal School#K12#Highschool#Education Construction#Construction Maintenance#Forbush High School#Hvac
FOX8 News

Inmate dies at Rockingham County Detention Center

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man in custody at the Rockingham County Detention Center has died after an apparent medical issue, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office. Around 3:00 a.m. on Friday, the RCSO says an inmate used the Intercom Communication System to alert detention center staff that his cellmate appeared to be […]
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man dies in DWI crash on US-29

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is dead after a Virginia woman crashed into a tree in Greensboro Friday night, according to police. Greensboro police said US-29 Northbound between Cone Boulevard and Joe Brown Drive was closed around 7:30 p.m. as they responded to a wreck. A 2019 Kia Forte...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Hundreds of Forsyth County residents in dark Wednesday morning

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Hundreds of people in Winston-Salem are without power Wednesday morning. Duke Energy is reporting 764 outages in northern Forsyth County, near Old Rural Hall Road. The estimated time for restoration is 9:45 a.m. Officials say the cause of the outage is due to fallen trees,...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County restaurant inspections: Aug. 28-Sept. 3

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Aug. 28-Sept. 3. 220 Café, 220 S. Center St., Statesville, 94.50/A. Brooklyn Boy’s Pizza, 119A Market Place Ave., Mooresville, 96.50/A. Burger King #708, 1510 E. Broad St., Statesville, 96.50/A. Fujisan Sushi, 646 River Highway, Mooresville, 98.50/A. Harris...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem auto shop catches fire, Wednesday night

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to a fire at 5800 Reynolda Road at around 7: 45 p.m. on Wednesday night. Crews were still on the scene as of 9:15 p.m. WSFD told WXII12 there are no injuries. Our reporters said the fire personnel were still fighting the...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
ourdavie.com

Public Records for Week of Sept. 8, 2022

The following building permits were issued in Davie County and are listed by applicant, type of construction, estimated cost, and location. – Tommy Harris, swimming pool, $28,700, River Oaks Lane, Advance. – Miller Building & Remodeling, renovation, $13,150, Speer Rd., Mocksville. – Butch Harter, single family dwelling (house being moved...
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Shots fired at Rockwood Manor Apartments in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police were called to a Greensboro apartment complex after hearing reports of gun fire. It happened at 3818 Rockwood Manor Apartments. Greensboro police are investigating shots fired at the complex. They said someone fired shots but no one was hit. Stay with WFMY News 2 for...
GREENSBORO, NC
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC – Friday September 9, 2022

NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-508-091200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix, Union,...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
