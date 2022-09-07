ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4d ago

ok so the title of the article and the first paragraph talks about DIVERSITY in the mental health field. All for it. But now let's get to the ROOT CAUSE of diversity in any field or profession. Firstly, Black population in U.S represents 13% so right there 1 in every 10 would be a diverse representation. Now continue to root which is EDUCATION! Buffalo Public Schools have close to an 80% Graduation rate. Attendance and behavior issues are just as atrocious. Roughly 31,000 students, so let's 10% graduate each year - but subtract 20% from that 3,000 and you're down to 2,400. Now (maybe) half of those go to some sort of higher education 2yr or 4yr programs. So now your at 1,000 people each year eligible- the numbers just DONT MAKE SENSE when people tk about diversity. All for diversity, but the numbers just can't make it happen. Sorry, 77% of population (7 of 10 people are WHITE) in the U.S. and more than 80% of Black children are born into single parent families.

Society
City
Health
spectrumlocalnews.com

School supplies giveaway Sunday to help Buffalo families bridge the gap

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Classes are underway for kids in the Queen City, but there’s still time to get some last-minute supplies if you need extra help. Members of the Buffalo community are helping parents cut costs with free backpacks stuffed with supplies tailor-made for each grade. Save Our...
News 4 Buffalo

Local lawyer Kevin Gaughan joins News 4 at 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Since the Tops mass shooting on May 14, many have wanted to address the ‘grocery gap’ in the city’s east side after the only grocery store in the area was closed for months. Local lawyer and activist Kevin Gaughan joined News 4 at 4 on Thursday to discuss that and a […]
Melissa Archer
96.1 The Breeze

Erie County Sheriffs Post Warning To Drivers This Week

Everyone seems to be on a new schedule this week, and as we get used to getting back into the swing of things, please do not forget to follow this driving rule. School is back in session throughout all of Western New York, and to keep our kids safe, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office posted a warning for all drivers this week.
wnynewsnow.com

NY man charged with assaulting agent at Buffalo FBI office

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A 27-year-old man has been charged with assaulting an FBI agent after he was denied entry to the bureau’s Buffalo, New York office, federal authorities announced. Tyler Collins, of Buffalo, was indicted by a federal grand jury on a charge of assaulting a federal...
#Mental Health Care#Black People#Healthcare Workers#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Tops#New York Project Hope
News 4 Buffalo

Former fire department recruit arraigned on misdemeanor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 26-year-old Buffalo man was arraigned on making a false statement to investigators. Jordan X. Ernest, a former Buffalo Fire Department recruit, was arraigned on one count of making a punishable false written statement. He is accused of providing a false sworn statement to an investigator following a fire on July […]
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced for fatally injuring infant

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man will spent 20 years in prison and five more years of post-release supervision for assaulting his girlfriend’s infant daughter, resulting in her death. On September 15, 2020, 37-year-old Robert L. Dumas repeatedly assaulted the 17-month-old at a home on Hirschbeck Avenue in Buffalo. She was taken to Oishei […]
