Read full article on original website
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Rivian hosts community appreciation event in Normal
NORMAL, Ill (WMBD) — Rivian gave thanks to the public Saturday by hosting a community appreciation event. The event was held in Uptown Normal. Those who came out were able to view different Rivian vehicle models while enjoying live music and treats from vendors. The electrical vehicle company has...
Central Illinois Proud
6th annual Cannabis Camp returns to Peoria
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The sixth annual Cannabis Camp hosted by Trinity Centers is back in Peoria. Trinity Centers is Peoria’s leading local dispensary and has hosted Cannabis Camp since 2016. Although no cannabis was for sale at the event, locals were free to bring their own and...
Central Illinois Proud
Safety Net focuses on strategies to lower violence
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Working to lower violence, city leaders hosted another Safety Network meeting Friday morning. The network is a work group made up of 50 organizations that discuss strategies to lower violence in Peoria. “I don’t see this web-based structure in place that really connects us,” said...
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois, ISU, IWU all win at home Saturday
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – IU, ISU, and IWU all won on their home turf Saturday. Illinois beat Virginia 24-3 after falling behind 3-0 early. Illinois State played in their home opener and took down Valpariso 28-21 thanks to touchdown passes from Zach Annexstad and a kickoff return by Jalen Carr.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria teachers union prepares for potential strike following threat of lawsuit
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Federation of Teachers union is in discussions Friday on strike preparations. The discussions are taking place one day after the union threatened possible legal action against the board of education. Union President Jeff Adkins-Dutro said the union is still trying to avoid a...
Central Illinois Proud
Cougar sighting sparks caution for Central Illinois county
HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — A possible North American Cougar sighting near Hudson is causing a school district to take precautions to protect their students. According to a McLean County Unit 5 Facebook post, police are asking parents to make sure no Hudson Elementary students walk home. Families should have...
Central Illinois Proud
Natural Fiber Welding earns award, find out how it can expand the brand
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Natural Fiber Welding‘s CEO, Luke Haverhals, and CTO (Chief Technology Officer), Aaron Amstutz earned a prestigious award that can launch them further in the textile industry. The duo won the Intellectual Property Owners Education Foundation’s Inventor of the Year award for 2022. The...
Central Illinois Proud
Rader Family Farms opens for Fall 2022 Season
NORMAL, Ill (WMBD) — People are gearing up for a good time at a famous family farm. Rader Family Farms opens tomorrow for the fall season. They have a host of activities for the family. For 14 years, the Rader Family has opened their pumpkin farm to the community...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Central Illinois Proud
Cold front to bring a taste of fall to Central Illinois this weekend
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — For those who love sunshine, temperatures in the 80s and comfortable humidity, the weather this past week has been almost perfect. However, those who prefer pumpkin spice lattes, snuggies and crisp fall mornings will be excited to see what is moving into Central Illinois this weekend.
Central Illinois Proud
Prep Sports Recap for Sept. 10, 2022
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Normal West beat Dunlap in soccer 2-0 behind goals from Drew Chovanex and Nick Lansford in the first half. At the Metamora Redbird Classic, Pleasant Valley walked away with the team trophy. Evan Guerke from Peoria Notre Dame tied for sixth overall. Highlight shots also came from:
Central Illinois Proud
IDNR weighs in on ‘cougar’ sighting
HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — Wildlife experts have determined that the animal pictured in Hudson Friday is in fact not a cougar, despite popular belief. Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) wildlife biologists and Illinois Conservation Police studied the photo posted to Facebook by McLean County Unit 5 and visited the location where the animal was seen. Using objects from the photo, such as the fork in the tree and the height of the grass, for comparison to determine the approximate the size of the animal in the photo, investigators were able to determine the animal was much too small to be a cougar.
Central Illinois Proud
McLean County Sheriff’s office announces new app
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage announced the release of a new mobile app Friday. According to a sheriff’s office press release, the free interactive app is meant to improve communication between McLean County residents and the sheriff’s office. The new app will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Central Illinois Proud
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash temporarily closes Main at Willow in Normal
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A crash at the intersection of Main and Willow Streets temporarily closed traffic in the area Friday. A spokesperson for the Normal Fire Department said southbound traffic is being diverted to eastbound Will Street, while northbound traffic is flowing normally. All occupants of the vehicle...
Central Illinois Proud
One dead in early morning motorcycle crash
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person has died after a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Washington Street and Harrison Street in the early morning hours Saturday. Peoria Police responded to the accident at 2:44 a.m. on Sept. 10. When officers arrived, they located the victim down and unresponsive. AMT and the Peoria Fire Department began lifesaving measures, but the victim was pronounced deceased on scene.
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington police looking for two credit card fraud suspects
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two suspects Thursday. According to a Bloomington police Facebook post, two suspects are wanted for fraudulent use of stolen credit cards in Bloomington and Normal on June 17. The stolen credit cards were used...
Central Illinois Proud
Missing man found dead in Spring Bay
SPRING BAY, Ill. (WMBD) — A missing Spring Bay man was found dead Wednesday night after an apparent drowning. The body of 29-year-old Keith R Kohtz was discovered at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. Kohtz had been reported missing by his family earlier that day. Fond du Lac County Sheriff Mike...
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Man arrested for shooting teen Thursday
UPDATE (3:48 p.m.) — A man was arrested for shooting a teenager in Peoria Thursday. According to a Peoria police press release, 22-year-old Jay’vion D. Lee was arrested for aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a felon. Witnesses...
Central Illinois Proud
Teen arrested after being tied to multiple armed robberies in Normal
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A 15-year-old is in the McLean County Juvenile Detention Facility after they were accused of committing two separate armed robberies in Normal. The first robbery happened on March 12 at the Indy Smoke Shop located at 112 North St. Police said the suspect entered the store, displayed a firearm, and threatened the employee. The suspect then stole products from throughout the store before fleeing.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria leader from England reflects on Queen Elizabeth II’s death
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 70-year reign filled with hardship, strength, and perseverance. The UK’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, died at 96 and the Peoria community is reacting. “It’s a sad day, and it’s going to be massive in the UK the way that it will hit,...
Comments / 0