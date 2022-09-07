ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

hoiabc.com

Unveiling of highway named after war hero

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - CWO4 John W. Frederick Jr fought in World War II, the Korean war and the Vietnam war before losing his life as a prison of war in 1972. His family came together with the help of Rep. Tim Butler and Sen. Sally Turner to name a part of Interstate 155 from I-74 down to Illinois Route 1 after the late hero.
TREMONT, IL
hoiabc.com

A day for kids at the John Buckley Memorial Garden

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Illinois Association of the Education of Young Children came together on Saturday to bring a soothing day in the park for children. There was sensory play, Segway rides, chalk for sidewalk art, yoga and more. Dozens of people came out to enjoy the day....
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Furry friends visit town for the Annual Cat Show

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Fans of all things feline have the chance to catch some cats in the area this weekend. Exposition Gardens is hosting the Annual Cat Show for lovers of all breeds and types of cats. The event included vendors selling supplies, with some owners even selling kittens. Close to 150 cats are in-house to view, from Norwegian Forest Cats, Persians, Siamese, and more. Five judges rank the cats from different backgrounds by behavior, looks, and more, giving out ribbons as awards.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Dozens gather for ‘Pray for the Cure’ event

BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - For cancer survivors, there’s comfort in meeting with, praying with, and singing with other cancer survivors. Dozens showed up for the Bloomington-Normal pray for the cure event at St. John’s Lutheran Church Thursday evening. This is the 11th year for the event...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
hoiabc.com

Homeless encampment bands together as city issues eviction notice

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - One community is hoping to band together after receiving an eviction notice from the City of Bloomington to vacate the area. Friday afternoon, Bloomington landowner Chris Collins spoke up on the frustration in trying to support the homeless by creating an encampment meant to help those struggling with homelessness.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
hoiabc.com

Five teams battle in dodgeball for pancreatic cancer

EAST PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Five teams went head-to-head in a dodgeball tournament to fight pancreatic cancer on Saturday. The event was put on by the Theresa Tracy Strive to Survive Fighting Pancreatic Cancer group. Their goal was to increase the rate of survival of pancreatic cancer through awareness and raising money for the Illinois Cancer care foundation and the University of Illinois foundation. On Saturday they raised over $800.
EAST PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

More Than Pink Walk returns to Bloomington

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The streets of Bloomington will be flooded with pink this upcoming weekend. The Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk is back for the first time since 2019 this Saturday. Breast cancer patients, survivors, and all those who support them will be among the...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1440 WROK

This Huge Cougar Was Just Spotted Near Hudson, Illinois

It appears there's a rather large predator loose near Hudson, Illinois. Photos show what appears to be a North American Cougar and police are warning to be aware of a potential encounter in that area with this big cat. The McLean County Facebook page shared this advisory today. The cougar...
HUDSON, IL
#Honor Flight#Vietnam War#Local Life#Localevent#Abc#Pekin Veteran
hoiabc.com

UPDATE: Victim identified in early morning Peoria motorcycle accident

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say one person was killed in a motorcycle accident early Saturday morning. It happened around 2:45 a.m. at the intersection of Washington and Harrison streets. First-responders attempted lifesaving measures on the victim, but they were pronounced dead on the scene. The Peoria County...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Cold front to bring a taste of fall to Central Illinois this weekend

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — For those who love sunshine, temperatures in the 80s and comfortable humidity, the weather this past week has been almost perfect. However, those who prefer pumpkin spice lattes, snuggies and crisp fall mornings will be excited to see what is moving into Central Illinois this weekend.
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

Man dies after motorcycle crash in downtown Peoria

A man is dead following an early morning motorcycle crash Saturday in downtown Peoria. Police found the victim unresponsive after responding to the roundabout intersection of Washington and Harrison streets shortly before 3 a.m. Despite life-saving measures performed by Peoria Fire Department and Advanced Medical Transport personnel, the man was...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Fire destroys home in Edwards

PEORIA COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Smoke could be seen for miles as fire destroyed a home in Edwards late Thursday afternoon. Several fire departments were called to the home on Challacombe Road. “Number one, you’re talking about volunteer firefighters, so you don’t have firehouses full of people,” Dunlap...
EDWARDS, IL
Central Illinois Proud

When could it snow in Central Illinois?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
wcbu.org

Man dies after falling from a roof at OSF Saint Francis hospital

A 21-year-old man died after falling from a roof at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria on Friday afternoon, according to county coroner Jamie Harwood. The coroner said Joseph Croegaert was brought to the hospital in a private vehicle for an undisclosed medical condition at approximately 3 p.m. Before...
PEORIA, IL
KWQC

1 killed in early morning crash in Henry County, Illinois

Mississippi Valley Blues Fest to rock LeClaire Park Sept. 16-17 Fall Beaux Arts Fair is this weekend at Figge Plaza. Kyle Kiel, KWQC-TV6 reports live from the upcoming Fall Beaux Arts Fair on Quad Cities Live. QC nonprofit helping homeless and those in need. Updated: 3 hours ago. Christian Care...
HENRY COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

Taft Homes redevelopment approaches one year anniversary

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The first 50 units at the new Providence Pointe housing development could be ready in February, according to the Peoria Housing Authority’s 2023 draft plan. The nearly $50 million redevelopment of the long standing public housing project will eventually replace all of the blighted,...
PEORIA, IL

