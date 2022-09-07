Read full article on original website
KULR8
New Trail in Billings Open for Public Use
BILLINGS, Mont. - On Friday, Billings TrailNet had their biggest fundraiser of the year Ales for Trails at Zoo Montana after opening a new recreational trail for public use. The non-profit has given the City of Billings more than $750,000 for trail development, amenities and maintenance since its founding. Earlier...
KULR8
Human remains found at Tongue River State Park likely 'historic'
HARDIN, Mont. - Human remains that were found at the Tongue River State Park are believed to be historic. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks advised the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office after a fisherman reported a human skull at the state park on Sept. 2. Sheriff’s deputies responded to...
KULR8
Billings police looking for 12-year-old
BILLINGS, Mont. - Law enforcement is looking for a 12-year-old who ran away. The Billings Police Department (BPD) reports Jordan Jr. Notafraid ran away on Sept. 7 and is considered endangered due to his age. Jordan is described as being a Native American male who is four feet ten inches...
KULR8
Weather conditions impact contract repairs
BILLINGS, Mont. - Roofing companies in Billings have seen concerned residents seek their help after storms occur. "Unfortunately, storm-related work is a big part of our industry," said B.J Mayhood, an employee at U.S Roofing in Billings. "Some of these people have had to replace their roofs, three, four, or...
KULR8
Police investigating hit-and-run of parked car, house in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A driver allegedly hit a parked car and a house with their car on Third South and South Twenty-eighth and then fled on foot Thursday. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter there are no suspects identified. No one was injured. The investigation is ongoing.
