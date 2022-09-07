ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronny James teases Ohio State fans with Buckeyes photoshoot on Instagram

By John Healy
 4 days ago

Ohio State fans want Bronny James, and maybe Bronny wants Ohio State?

The 17-year-old son of LeBron James teased Buckeyes fans everywhere on Tuesday when he posted a photoshoot of himself in Ohio State’s different uniforms after visiting the school over the weekend.

Bronny, who also included photos of his parents in Ohio State gear, captioned the post, “buckeye nation? #notcommitted.”

Ohio State is just one of several schools Bronny is apparently interested in as he heads into his senior season at Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles.

Bronny reportedly spent four hours on campus Saturday afternoon on his visit and returned later in the evening with his dad to watch Ohio State’s football team play Notre Dame in the season opener, which the Buckeyes won 21-10.

Fans were chanting “we want Bronny” when spotted with his father on the sidelines.

ESPN’s Class of 2023 rankings has Bronny 35th in the nation, putting him among the top recruits in the country.

