The St. Joseph City Council unanimously passed a new law that would make it illegal to trespass on a school bus.

The ordinance is in response to a number of incidents in the St. Joseph School District where adults have entered school buses without permission. According to union representatives for Apple Bus Company drivers, some workers have even been assaulted by parents.