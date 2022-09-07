look at Grant and Forest it's a joke making turn into the oncoming lane who was the genius behind that, the city says it wasn't them it was the bicycle people .go to the park we pay to drive on these roads, also there have been more accidents on Niagra street than I have seen in my life time.why
Making bicycle lanes as wide as lanes for cars and cutting off the lanes for cars to drive on like Niagara st what the hell is that it’s not a parkway and the corners are too big people don’t ride bikes in the snow so why do they get as much road as a car and if there is an accident on the road traffic can back up for hours same on Delaware ave , whoever made this up has no sense!!
wait till is snows it will be so much worse then the speed humps can't wait for plows to hit those
