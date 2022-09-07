Danville Council Passes Kirchner Building Centers Plan; Camper Parking Issue Back with Updated Twist

Prior to the pandemic, the Vermilion County Conservation Foundation had an event called “Cheeseburgers and Fun.” But last year, they flipped the burger over and turned it into “Cheeseburgers and Run,” as an annual event to raise money for playground equipment on Vermilion County Conservation District sites. This year’s Second Annual Cheeseburgers and Run 5K Walk/Run has the live event Saturday October 8th, 11 AM at Kennekuk County Park. As the Foundation’s Nick Vinson recently told Tommy B on D102’s The Big Show, the “cheeseburger” part of this event remains, with all participants receiving a certificate for a free cheeseburger.

