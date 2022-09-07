Danville Council Passes Kirchner Building Centers Plan; Camper Parking Issue Back with Updated Twist

Read full article on original website
STEP Recovery has a new location
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — STEP RECOVERY is at a new location. STEP RECOVERY is an organization that has the mission of helping substance abusers find freedom and a new way of life. The recovery center holds narcotics meetings every night. The center opened up six months ago. Founder of STEP recovery, Wendy Lambert, said they […]
Champaign intersection remains closed after water main break
6:00 A.M. Update – Neil Street and Hessel Boulevard/Stadium Drive remain closed this morning as crews continue to repair the water main. Traffic continues to be diverted around the area and barricades are up. The water main break has resulted in some customers in the area experiencing low pressure or no water. Illinois American Water […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Cheeseburgers and Run 5K for V.C. Conservation Site Playground Equipment: Oct 8th Live; or 8th to 15th Virtual
Prior to the pandemic, the Vermilion County Conservation Foundation had an event called “Cheeseburgers and Fun.” But last year, they flipped the burger over and turned it into “Cheeseburgers and Run,” as an annual event to raise money for playground equipment on Vermilion County Conservation District sites. This year’s Second Annual Cheeseburgers and Run 5K Walk/Run has the live event Saturday October 8th, 11 AM at Kennekuk County Park. As the Foundation’s Nick Vinson recently told Tommy B on D102’s The Big Show, the “cheeseburger” part of this event remains, with all participants receiving a certificate for a free cheeseburger.
Proposed new wind turbine project in Piatt County
It would be a 300-megawatt farm. If approved, it would break ground next year.
Road construction beginning in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Drivers in Danville can expect several roads to be reduced to one lane as pavement patching begins throughout the city. Patching will begin on Wednesday on East West Newell Road, Southgate Drive and Customer Place. Depending on the weather, this work may last up to several weeks. Flaggers will be on […]
foxillinois.com
Soft lockdown at Unit 4 schools after report of shots fired
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Some Unit 4 schools were put on a soft lockdown Friday morning. Champaign Police say the schools were informed a little before noon of possible shots fired in the 2500 block of W. William Street. Because of the nature of the call and the proximity...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
North Vermilion Family Dental along with Danville Family Dental to Host Free Dentistry Day on Saturday, September 10th 8am-12pm
THE FOLLOWING IS A NORTH VERMILLION FAMILY DENTAL RELEASE. Danville IL. – Residents in the Danville community and surrounding areas will have the opportunity to receive free dental services at North Vermilion Family Dental on Saturday, September 10. Dr. Vishal Kalavadiaand Dr. Jaya Nelson-Ellington and the team at North...
Train hits truck in Rantoul
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A truck was hit by a train in Rantoul early Friday morning, according to Rantoul Police Department officials. Rantoul Police Department, Rantoul Fire Department, and AMT Ambulance service arrived at a railroad crossing at Liberty Avenue and Chandler Road around 9 a.m. to a train versus truck accident. Upon arrival, officers […]
thenavigatornews.com
New rules for the Recycling Center
Lake Land College (LLC) released a statement on Aug.14, 2022 concerning the items being brought to the Recycling Center. The new rule states that users should not put items that are in plastic bags, in the bins. However, using a cardboard box or simply dumping the recyclables is acceptable. According to Kimberly Wellbaum, the facility coordinator for LLC, the bags get wrapped up in the mechanics of the sorting machine.
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for August 29 to September 2
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for August 29, 2022 to September 2, 2022. Kentucky Fried Chicken, 4400 S. US Hwy 41 (2 Critical, 5 Non-Critical) Observed spilling and adulterated food on walk-in shelves. Observed accumulated debris in soda nozzles and inside of ice machine.
Neighbors react after two hurt in shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police said that two people were hurt in a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon on Heritage Drive. Officials confirmed that officers were dispatched to the area of Heritage and Clayton Boulevard at 2:20 p.m. on Thursday. They found two victims and had them taken to the hospital. Their injuries are […]
Woman arrested after postal worker threatened
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign woman was arrested on Wednesday after police said she threatened a postal worker and attempted to escape from them during a follow-up interview. Champaign Police officials said the they were informed on Tuesday that a woman had pointed a gun at a postal worker on Harvard Street near Willis […]
Several deer found dead in Urbana park
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — After several deer were recently found dead in Urbana’s Meadowbrook Park, officials with the Urbana Park District believe they know what caused the deaths. The Park District worked with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the University of Illinois’s Vet Med Wildlife Division to investigate the deaths. They suspect a […]
newschannel20.com
Arcola Police Department warns resident of scam
ARCOLA, Ill. (WCCU) — The Arcola Police Department is warning residents of scam phone calls. The phone calls are saying they are an "Ameren Payment Specialist" claiming they were behind on their bill. The caller asked the resident for their banking information and login for their Ameren. Ameren says...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
County Clerk Voter Outreach Program Assists Those with Disabilities
THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE RELEASE. Vermilion County residents who, due to a disability, are unable to appear in person to register to vote may contact the County Clerk’s Voter Registration Department at 217-554-1911 for assistance. The office can arrange for in-home registration services. Registration...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Vermilion Co Health Department Reports First Batch of West Nile Positive Mosquitoes in 2022
THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT RELEASE. A batch of mosquitoes collected in the Danville area has been the first to test positive for the West Nile virus this year in Vermilion County. The Vermilion County Health Department has collected 53 samples of mosquito batches since May. Each...
Police search county official’s home in connection with Las Vegas journalist’s homicide
Las Vegas Police executed a search warrant at the home of a Clark County official Wednesday in connection with the stabbing death of a local journalist over the weekend.
newschannel20.com
Man sentenced to 13 years after shooting at Fair Oaks Housing
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A Danville man has learned his sentence after shooting at a housing complex and delivery of a controlled substance. Lerone Johnson was sentenced on Wednesday to 13 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. On June 29, 2019, the Danville Police Department responded to a...
‘I just want it to be safer’: neighborhood pleads for answers following mid-day shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Jorge Elvir, Champaign’s community relations manager, is working to reduce gun violence. It comes after a husband and wife in their seventies were shot on Thursday afternoon in Champaign at Heritage Drive and Clayton Boulevard. Champaign Police said a man walked up and fired at them. Then, the suspect left the […]
