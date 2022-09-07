ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Texas assistant principal accused of improper relationship with student

PONDER, Texas - A former assistant principal at a junior high school in the Denton County city of Ponder has been arrested after authorities said he had an improper relationship with a student. Ruben Lee Bergara faces a charge of improper relationship between educator/student. The 41-year-old turned himself in on...
Police investigating fatal shooting in Dallas early Saturday morning

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Southeast Dallas early Saturday morning. First responders found an unresponsive man with multiple gunshot wounds in the back of a house on Greenhaven Drive at about 3 a.m. The victim, whose name has not yet been released,...
Man hospitalized after being shot outside Dallas apartments

DALLAS - A man called police early Saturday morning after he was shot at an apartment complex in the Red Bird area of Dallas. Responding officers found the man at the Mandalay Palms Apartments, located in the 3100 block of Cliff Creek Crossing, near I-20. A tourniquet was used before...
Frisco running community honors murdered Memphis jogger Eliza Fletcher

FRISCO, Texas - People in North Texas participated in a nationwide tribute for Eliza Fletcher. She’s the mother and teacher who was killed after being abducted while on a run last week in Memphis. Members of the running community had an emotional morning as they gathered at 4 a.m....
North Texas doctor deemed 'threat to public' has license suspended after patient's death

The Texas Medical Board temporarily suspended the license of a North Texas doctor on Friday calling him practicing medicine a "continuing threat to public welfare". Anesthesiologist Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz, Jr. has been suspended from practicing medicine until further notice. Dr. Ortiz was a part of an ongoing criminal investigation...
Fraudsters calling Dallas residents threatening to turn off their water

DALLAS - Dallas Water Utilities is warning its customers about a complex phone scheme threatening to turn off people's water if they do not pay up. The city says people are receiving phone calls and text messages from Dallas Water Utilities actual phone number, 214-651-1441, and asked to make a payment either over the phone or through a text message link.
Denton bar cancels Disney-themed drag brunch after saying threats were made

DENTON, Texas - A Denton bar and grill has canceled its Disney-themed drag brunch as a precaution after getting threats. Cool Beans Bar and Grill was set to host the event Sunday, but it was canceled after they reported getting "horrible DM’s," "aggressive phone calls, and hateful comments." They...
Injured North Texas Army veteran gifted new, mortgage-free home

BURLESON, Texas - Ret. Army Specialist Jonathan Merchant has been living in this rented home in Burleson. On Saturday, the injured veteran will move to a brand-new ADA-modified home. The mortgage-free home will literally give him and his wife a new lease on life. Merchant has a tough time getting...
Female high school football player makes first catch of the season

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - Richland High School wide receiver Julieta Ramirez hauled in her first catch of the season during Thursday night's 51-0 win over Sunset. Earlier in the day Thursday Ramirez told FOX 4's Dionne Anglin that she grew up playing flag football with her friends and relatives. After a few years away from the sport and a transfer to Richland High, she decided she wanted to take the field.
