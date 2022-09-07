Read full article on original website
Related
fox4news.com
North Texas assistant principal accused of improper relationship with student
PONDER, Texas - A former assistant principal at a junior high school in the Denton County city of Ponder has been arrested after authorities said he had an improper relationship with a student. Ruben Lee Bergara faces a charge of improper relationship between educator/student. The 41-year-old turned himself in on...
fox4news.com
Police investigating fatal shooting in Dallas early Saturday morning
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Southeast Dallas early Saturday morning. First responders found an unresponsive man with multiple gunshot wounds in the back of a house on Greenhaven Drive at about 3 a.m. The victim, whose name has not yet been released,...
fox4news.com
Markynn West Arrest: Group took road rage victim's keys, punched him in the head before deadly shooting
FORT WORTH, Texas - Newly released documents provide more details about a minor crash that ended with violence and the death of a leader of the Dallas-Fort Worth Asian American community. Fort Worth police arrested 28-year-old Markynn West earlier this week for the murder of 43-year-old Jin Shin. It happened...
fox4news.com
Man hospitalized after being shot outside Dallas apartments
DALLAS - A man called police early Saturday morning after he was shot at an apartment complex in the Red Bird area of Dallas. Responding officers found the man at the Mandalay Palms Apartments, located in the 3100 block of Cliff Creek Crossing, near I-20. A tourniquet was used before...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox4news.com
Frisco running community honors murdered Memphis jogger Eliza Fletcher
FRISCO, Texas - People in North Texas participated in a nationwide tribute for Eliza Fletcher. She’s the mother and teacher who was killed after being abducted while on a run last week in Memphis. Members of the running community had an emotional morning as they gathered at 4 a.m....
fox4news.com
North Texas doctor deemed 'threat to public' has license suspended after patient's death
The Texas Medical Board temporarily suspended the license of a North Texas doctor on Friday calling him practicing medicine a "continuing threat to public welfare". Anesthesiologist Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz, Jr. has been suspended from practicing medicine until further notice. Dr. Ortiz was a part of an ongoing criminal investigation...
fox4news.com
Carrollton armored truck robbery suspects stole bag of money, torched car before arrest in Tyler, police say
CARROLLTON, Texas - Four suspects are charged with aggravated robbery after shooting at two armored truck company employees while servicing an ATM at the Bank of America on Josey Lane in Carrollton. Rayfiel Gill, 40, Lillie McCoy, 43, Katron Pittman, 17, and Gary Taylor, 17, were arrested on Thursday in...
fox4news.com
Authorities report largest pure, uncut Fentanyl seizure in Tarrant County history
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas - Tarrant County authorities reported the largest seizure of pure, uncut Fentanyl in the county’s history earlier this month. More than 2,000 grams of pure, uncut Fentanyl was seized from a home on September 6. The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office Combined Narcotics Enforcement Team, along with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox4news.com
Fort Worth man charged with murder after minor crash leads to shooting
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth man is facing a murder charge after a minor traffic accident that led to a deadly argument. Markynn West, 28, was arrested for the death of 43-year-old Jin Shin. Police said it happened on the morning of Aug. 15 after a minor traffic...
fox4news.com
4 suspects in custody, armored car driver shot during robbery near bank in Carrollton
CARROLLTON, Texas - Four people were taken into custody near the Tyler area after a robbery and shooting at a Carrollton bank. Carrollton police say a group of people tried to rob an armored van at a Bank of America around noon on Thursday, and gunfire erupted. Police didn't say...
fox4news.com
Woman accused of providing drugs to Tarrant County Jail inmates arrested
FORT WORTH, Texas - Authorities have arrested an outside vendor employee at the Tarrant County Jail who is accused of providing drugs for inmates. Aaliyah Lyles is facing drug charges and possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional Facility. Lyles was arrested in August after an inmate...
fox4news.com
Fraudsters calling Dallas residents threatening to turn off their water
DALLAS - Dallas Water Utilities is warning its customers about a complex phone scheme threatening to turn off people's water if they do not pay up. The city says people are receiving phone calls and text messages from Dallas Water Utilities actual phone number, 214-651-1441, and asked to make a payment either over the phone or through a text message link.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox4news.com
Denton bar cancels Disney-themed drag brunch after saying threats were made
DENTON, Texas - A Denton bar and grill has canceled its Disney-themed drag brunch as a precaution after getting threats. Cool Beans Bar and Grill was set to host the event Sunday, but it was canceled after they reported getting "horrible DM’s," "aggressive phone calls, and hateful comments." They...
fox4news.com
Richland High School WR Julieta Ramirez shows North Texas what it means to play like a girl
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - Senior Julieta Ramirez is the newest wide receiver on the Richland High School football team. Ramirez grew up playing flag football with her friends and relatives. After a few years away from the sport and a transfer to Richland High, she decided she wanted to take the field.
fox4news.com
Aqib Talib's brother indicted in deadly shooting of Lancaster football coach
LANCASTER, Texas - A Dallas County grand jury indicted Yaqub Talib in the deadly shooting of a Lancaster football coach during a game last month. According to the indictment, Talib, the brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib, "unlawfully" and "intentionally" shot coach Michael Hickmon. The grand jury went on...
fox4news.com
Injured North Texas Army veteran gifted new, mortgage-free home
BURLESON, Texas - Ret. Army Specialist Jonathan Merchant has been living in this rented home in Burleson. On Saturday, the injured veteran will move to a brand-new ADA-modified home. The mortgage-free home will literally give him and his wife a new lease on life. Merchant has a tough time getting...
fox4news.com
Construction, Bad Bunny concert, big games could lead to traffic nightmare in Arlington this weekend
ARLINGTON, Texas - Big events and construction projects could combine for a traffic nightmare this weekend in Arlington. Puerto Rican music sensation Bad Bunny brought his World's Hottest Tour to AT&T Stadium on Friday night, while across the parking lot the Texas Rangers will take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field.
fox4news.com
Female high school football player makes first catch of the season
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - Richland High School wide receiver Julieta Ramirez hauled in her first catch of the season during Thursday night's 51-0 win over Sunset. Earlier in the day Thursday Ramirez told FOX 4's Dionne Anglin that she grew up playing flag football with her friends and relatives. After a few years away from the sport and a transfer to Richland High, she decided she wanted to take the field.
fox4news.com
North Texans honor 21st anniversary of 9/11 terror attacks through service
DALLAS - A weekend of commemorations here in North Texas will honor the victims of the 9/11 attacks and first responders. For many, it is an opportunity to give public service or to connect with younger people who were born after the attacks. Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of 9/11....
Comments / 0