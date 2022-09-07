South Williamsport, Pa. — A caller contacted South Williamsport Police to report that a man was planning on removing two children from an elementary school in the district the morning of September 7. The mother of the two children filed a PFA against Joshua Francis Orso, 35, of Williamsport that same morning. After being served, Orso contacted her and said he was “going to get his kids and that nobody was going to stop him,” according to an affidavit filed by Officer Devin Thompson. ...

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO