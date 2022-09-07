Read full article on original website
Jennifer Harvey
3d ago
I don't believe it for one second. I've been an inmate in that jail and I know for a fact this is what females do when they don't like a guard or something he has done. That particular guard has been with the jail for awhile and it's a shame he's facing charges and lost his job.
Williamsport Police: Dispute between neighbors turns physical
Williamsport, Pa. — A man admitted he'd been having issues with his neighbors long before it culminated in a physical fight in late June, Williamsport police say. Donald Richard Fisher, 62, of Williamsport fought with his neighbor after agitating statements were directed at him and his son, Justin, according to Officer Damon Cole. Cole said the neighbor's face was swollen and bruised when he spoke to him near the 600...
Castle Doctrine at center of Monroe County homicide trial
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A man is on trial for a deadly shooting in the Poconos, but he argues he had every right to do it. Randy Halterman of Stroud Township had nothing to say when he walked through the Monroe County Courthouse for the first day of his trial on a charge of criminal homicide.
Man charged after PFA violation, threats lock down local school
South Williamsport, Pa. — A caller contacted South Williamsport Police to report that a man was planning on removing two children from an elementary school in the district the morning of September 7. The mother of the two children filed a PFA against Joshua Francis Orso, 35, of Williamsport that same morning. After being served, Orso contacted her and said he was “going to get his kids and that nobody was going to stop him,” according to an affidavit filed by Officer Devin Thompson. ...
One hospitalized after shooting in Luzerne County
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Kingston that left one person hospitalized. Officials said it happened just after 2:30 am on Saturday outside Leonardo’s Club, formerly known as Shanix, on the 300 block of Main Street in Kingston. Police are releasing little information on the shooting or the extent of […]
Man sent to prison for deadly Dunmore shooting
DUNMORE, Pa. — A man from Berks County is headed to prison after a shooting in Dunmore. Luigi Lorusso pleaded guilty Thursday to involuntary manslaughter. According to police, Lorusso shot Tyler Sitar in the stomach in a home on William Street in July of 2021. Sitar died at the hospital.
wkok.com
Two Men, Teen Charged For Throwing Items from I-80 Overpass
LEWIS TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY – Milton state police say three people have been charged with throwing objects off of an I-80 overpass in Union County late last month. Troopers say charged are 28-year-old Caleb Harvey and 38-year-old Derek Weaver of Loganton along with an unidentified 16-year-old male. The teen has been charged through Union County Juvenile Courts for the August 28 incident.
Homicide suspect arrested after nearly 11 years
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested a suspect in a rape and murder case from 2011. Police say they have taken Rafael Enrique Gonzalez-Aguirre into custody almost 11 years after law enforcement says he sexually assaulted a victim and then murdered another. According to law enforcement, on October 8, 2011, around 6:30 a.m., […]
Police: Homeless man stabbed street sweeper
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — In Monroe County a homeless man faces charges, accused of stabbing a street sweeper. Police say 43-year-old Arnaldo Delrio was talking with the driver at Mount Pocono Plaza when Delrio jumped into the street sweeper's vehicle through an open window and started stabbing the driver.
Hughesville man accused of inappropriately touching child
Hughesville, Pa. — A Hughesville man was charged with felony aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault for his alleged inappropriate contact with a child. Trooper Josiah Reiner of state police at Montoursville said Derek L. Maggs, 25, had inappropriate contact multiple times with a child under the age of five. The child's mother contacted police in June 2021, saying the child told another family member that Maggs allegedly touched them...
Arrest made in fatal drug overdose
LEHIGH TOWNSHIP, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin and Whitehall Township Police Chief Michael Marks say they have made an arrest in a fatal drug overdose. Police say, Natalia Hellriegel, 29, of Ephrata, was arrested for allegedly supplying a man with heroin, after which he died, due to a mixture of […]
Teen flown to trauma center for gunshot wound
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton City Police say a teenager was flown to a trauma center after being shot Thursday night. According to the Hazleton City Police Department, just after 10:00 p.m., officers were sent to the area of West Third Street and Lee Court for reports of multiple gunshots. Police say they arrived […]
Shots fired in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — An investigation is underway after shots were fired Saturday night at Weston Field in Scranton. It happened just before 8:30 p.m. along Providence Road in the city. Details are limited, but we do know police are looking for two vehicles that may be involved. One vehicle...
Appliances stolen in Wyoming County burglary
WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — State police are investigating a burglary in Wyoming County. Troopers say the home along Keelersburg Road near Tunkhannock was broken into sometime around the beginning of the month. The crooks got in through the basement and took copper wiring and pipes. But they also somehow...
Teen hospitalized after shooting in Hazleton
HAZLETON, Pa. — A 16 year old is hospitalized after a shooting in Hazleton. Thursday night, police responded to the area of West Third Street and Lee Court for reports of gunshots. A short time later, they were called to a home on Locust Street for a gunshot victim.
WGAL
Judge decides whether Manheim Township girl accused of killing sister will stay in juvenile facility
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County judge has ruled that a Lancaster County teenager accused of killing her sister can remain at a juvenile facility for now. Claire Miller, 16, was in court Friday morning. Her attorney argued to keep her at the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center, where she is receiving mental health treatment and he can see her more often, which helps with communication.
Former inmate admits to having drugs in prison
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former federal inmate has pleaded guilty to having drugs while he was in prison. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, 28-year-old, Rauon Gordon, a former inmate at Federal Correctional Institute (FCI) Allenwood, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, September 7, before U.S. District Court Chief […]
Two disguised as FedEx workers face armed robbery charges
WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say they are charging two men after they disguised themselves as FedEx workers and committed an armed robbery at a home in West Hazleton. According to West Hazleton Police Department, on Wednesday around 7:20 p.m. officers got a call about two people armed with a gun breaking into a […]
Bradford County to set DUI checkpoints
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Troopers of Towanda will be conducting DUI checkpoints across Bradford County starting September 9. PSP reports that sobriety checkpoints are to act as a deterrent for drunk driving, so the roads of Bradford County are safer. Roadways in Bradford County have been experiencing heightened volumes of DUI incidents, collisions, […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks school bus driver arrested on suspicion of DUI
DISTRICT TWP., Pa. — A school bus driver is no longer behind the wheel after her arrest on suspicion of DUI. Pennsylvania State Police troopers said they were dispatched around 8 a.m. Thursday to the 100 block of Forgedale Road in District Township for the report of a school bus driver possibly experiencing a medical episode.
Jersey Shore bank robbery suspect taken into custody
JERSEY SHORE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The man accused of holding up a bank in Lycoming County has been arrested. Police say Robert Jones admitted to robbing the Jersey Shore State Bank Tuesday afternoon. Officers executed a search warrant for his vehicle in Harrisburg and say they recovered clothing used during the bank robbery along […]
