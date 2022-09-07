Read full article on original website
redlakenationnews.com
Red Lake Elementary School Kindergarten Graduation 2022 - P66
Red Lake Elementary School Kindergarten Graduation 2022 was held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 11 AM.
KIMT
New Minnesota Veterans Homes will soon be accepting applications for residency
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Resident applications will soon be accepted for the Minnesota Veterans Homes now under construction in Preston, Bemidji, and Montevideo. “We are grateful for the significant community interest we have received,” says Douglas Hughes, Deputy Director - Veterans Healthcare, Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA). “We know many people are planning to apply for admission to our new Veterans Homes. Our application, waiting list and admission process is guided by Minnesota Administrative Rule 9050. While want to be sure people are aware of the application date, applicants are placed on the waiting list in a first-come, first-served basis. Admission decisions occur later in the process by our admissions committee and are determined by the clinical needs of the applicant.”
KARE
Duluth City Council recently approved city-sanctioned homeless encampments, could it work in the Twin Cities?
The City of Duluth is a city on the lake. A popular tourist spot for many across the Midwest. It's also home to hundreds who are homeless.
Check Out This Magical Minnesota North Shore Airbnb
Last October Amie and I spent four nights at this Airbnb cabin on the North Shore of Lake Superior just north of Grand Marais -- and it just might be the most beautiful Airbnb rental in Minnesota. The Auga Norte cabin is the perfect getaway for two with spectacular views...
WTIP
Minnesota DNR shares changes to upcoming deer hunting season
The fall season is a welcomed time of year for many. Minnesota deer hunters will soon don camo and blaze orange as they head into the woods for the 2022 hunting season. However, before they do, there are a few changes to make a note of for the upcoming deer hunting season.
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota proposal requires cultural competency for new teachers, draws partisan pushback
A proposed update to the licensing requirements for new Minnesota teachers - the addition of a cultural competency standard - has become yet another flashpoint in the partisan battle over education. The Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board (PELSB) has been developing the new standards, including the language requiring teachers...
Looking At 17 Of The Oldest Restaurants In Minnesota
There are so many things to do in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but the variety of history and great restaurants have to be near the top of the list. From burgers to fish, so let's see what we can deep fry, there are so many great options in Minnesota. Also a lot of history in many cities from Duluth to St. Paul to Winona and more. Did you know there is even a restaurant in Minnesota older than the actual state?
740thefan.com
Japanese Apple Rust confirmed in Minnesota trees for 1st time
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is confirming Japanese apple rust in the state for the first time. The tree disease is caused by a fungal plant pathogen and affects apples, crabapples and junipers. MDA staff discovered the fungus through recent surveys and routine inspections at orchards and nurseries in Dakota, Rice and Scott counties.
dakotafreepress.com
Brain Drain Not as Bad in South Dakota as Many Adjoining States; Minnesota Still Regional Champ at Drawing and Keeping University Graduates
Exacerbating South Dakota’s workforce shortage is our perennial brain drain. Kylie Carlson and Stu Whitney report that we lose about 47% of all public university graduates and 30% of the South Dakota-resident grads within one year after their graduation. The Washington Post’s Department of Data reports that South Dakota...
redlakenationnews.com
VICTIM SPECIALIST - DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Close: September 23, 2022 @ 12:00 p.m. The Victim Specialist will provide quick referrals for crime victims, with a focus on Domestic Violence, Sexual Violence, and Trafficking. Work with surrounding service departments on the reservation to create a cohesive partnership to assist victims of crime. The goal will be to inform, support, and assist victims in navigating the aftermath of crime and the criminal justice process with dignity and resilience. The Victim Specialist also be given the opportunity to provide trainings and education on Trafficking and Exploitation and work with community partners to provide services to victims of crime. This position will require direct services to the community, referrals to outside agencies, assistance with outreach, and other various community needs. Reports to Victim Services Supervisor, Red Lake Department of Public Safety. Full time position with benefits, salary; $26.00 hourly.
Here's How Many People Went To 2022 Minnesota State Fair
Sadly, another Minnesota State Fair has come and gone. After a light year last year and a cancelled event due to COVID the year prior, it seems things got right back on track this year for the big Minnesota get-together. It was already set to be a big year prior...
redlakenationnews.com
USDA Announces Its Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement with Minnesota
St. Paul, MN: The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) today announced it has signed a cooperative agreement with Minnesota under the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program (LFPA). Through LFPA, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture seeks to purchase and distribute locally grown, produced, and processed food from underserved producers.
2 charged after St. Cloud Islamic Center vandalized; second mosque break-in this week in Minnesota
ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Two people have been arrested and charged for allegedly breaking into and damaging an Islamic Center in St. Cloud early Thursday morning.Police say that officers arrived to the St. Cloud Islamic Center on the 300 block of 5th Avenue South shortly after 4 a.m. An employee had arrived at work and found the building to be damaged.An employee provided security footage to police, which showed the two suspects entering the mosque around 1 a.m. The employee did not recognize the suspects, according to a complaint, but believed the incident was motivated against those of Islamic faith.At the...
trfradio.com
Charges Pending Following Reported Job-Site Theft
Charges are pending following a report of theft in Pennington County. Dustin Paul Turcotte, 39, of Saint Cloud faces charges including Theft & Trespassing. A complainant reported to county authorities Thursday that “some people” could be seen stealing from a job site east of Thief River Falls. According...
kfgo.com
St. Cloud man accused of swinging a machete at a group of people
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – A St. Cloud man is accused of swinging a machete at a group of people after they confronted him about stealing. Police were called to the 1300 block of 16th Avenue South in St. Cloud just before 8:00 p.m. Wednesday on a knife complaint. Officers...
redlakenationnews.com
Ed Boggess receives U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Silver Eagle Award
We at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Midwest Region are pleased to announce the presentation of the Silver Eagle Award to Ed Boggess, a longtime partner and friend to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, both during his days with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and with the Midwest Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies, referred to informally as MAFWA. The Silver Eagle Award is our most prestigious external award and recognizes the lifetime fish and wildlife conservation achievements of special partners like Boggess.
fox9.com
25 apple orchards in Minnesota to visit this fall
(FOX 9) - Apple picking is a classic fall activity in Minnesota, with several homegrown varieties available throughout the season. Below are some of the best orchards for your fall frolic!. If you would like your orchard featured email adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com with details. Aamodt's Apple Farm. Location: 6428 Manning Ave., Stillwater.
redlakenationnews.com
Jury verdict means $56 million for man badly burned by hot water while working at Summit Brewing
A Ramsey County jury's verdict means a $56 million payout for a St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water that escaped from a high-pressure hose while working at Summit Brewing Company. DeWarren Harris, 33, was awarded more than $35 million in damages by jurors who at the...
This Minnesota City Is Ranked In Top 10 Most Depressed Cities In The United States
A nursing website took a look at one of the most common mental illnesses in the United States and did research to identify the most depressed cities including one Minnesota city in the top 10. CEUfast was established in 1987 and their mission is to provide quality nursing continuing education...
American Flags Across Minnesota to be Lowered in Honor of 9\11
ST. PAUL -- Flags across the country will be flown at half-staff Sunday in honor of Patriot Day. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has ordered that American flags at all state and federal buildings be lowered to observe the 21st anniversary of the 9\11 terrorist attacks. The National Day of Service...
