Police said pizza delivery driver allegedly took bigger slice of the pie
Lock Haven, Pa. — An employee at Pizza City in Lock Haven reported more than 20 altered receipts to investigators after he discovered incorrect tip payouts. Pizza City Delivery driver Travis Scott Condo, 40, was the only person paid out by the receipts, according to Detective Richard Simpson. An investigation into the allegations revealed Condo had allegedly altered 24 receipts to increase his payout. In some instances, Condo received a...
Harrisburg halfway house resident charged with robbing Lycoming County bank
JERSEY SHORE – A Harrisburg halfway house resident who claims to have robbed 24 banks since the 1990s is being charged with holding up the Jersey Shore State Bank branch in that borough on Tuesday. Robert A. Jones, 59, formerly of Lackawanna County, was arrested Wednesday evening at a...
Claire Miller, teen accused of killing her sister, will remain in juvenile facility until trial
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from July 2022. Claire Miller, the teen accused of killing her sister when she was 14, will remain at a juvenile facility until her trial, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. A judge ruled at an interest...
One hospitalized after shooting in Luzerne County
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Kingston that left one person hospitalized. Officials said it happened just after 2:30 am on Saturday outside Leonardo’s Club, formerly known as Shanix, on the 300 block of Main Street in Kingston. Police are releasing little information on the shooting or the extent of […]
Appliances stolen in Wyoming County burglary
WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — State police are investigating a burglary in Wyoming County. Troopers say the home along Keelersburg Road near Tunkhannock was broken into sometime around the beginning of the month. The crooks got in through the basement and took copper wiring and pipes. But they also somehow...
Suspect takes victim's boat for joy ride in Northumberland County
Sunbury, Pa. — State police say an unknown suspect took a victim's boat for a joy ride last week in Northumberland County. The victim went to go fishing in his boat the morning of August 29 and discovered the boat cover was ripped, according to state police at Stonington. The boat had been kept at a slip near Shikellamy State Park. The victim also observed that the boat was retied in an improper manner. When the victim started using his boat, he discovered the wiring harness had been tampered with. It is believed the suspect took the boat for a joy ride and returned it when they were finished, police say. Anyone with information may contact PSP Stonington at (570) 286-5601.
wkok.com
Liverpool Man Convicted for Port Trevorton Armed Robbery
MIDDLEBURG – A Perry County man has been convicted of committing a 2019 armed robbery in Port Trevorton. Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch tells us 42-year-old Ray Dressler Jr. of Liverpool was convicted on all counts, including robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm and making terroristic threats. Dressler is now jailed in Snyder County Prison, $250,000 bail while a presentence investigation underway.
wkok.com
Two Men, Teen Charged For Throwing Items from I-80 Overpass
LEWIS TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY – Milton state police say three people have been charged with throwing objects off of an I-80 overpass in Union County late last month. Troopers say charged are 28-year-old Caleb Harvey and 38-year-old Derek Weaver of Loganton along with an unidentified 16-year-old male. The teen has been charged through Union County Juvenile Courts for the August 28 incident.
12-year-old boy dead after drowning in Plymouth Borough
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — One boy is dead after a drowning in Plymouth borough. It happened at the end of Coal Creek in the borough when the boy was swimming with a group of children near an entrance to the levee. First responders tell Newswatch 16 the boy jumped...
Man charged after PFA violation, threats lock down local school
South Williamsport, Pa. — A caller contacted South Williamsport Police to report that a man was planning on removing two children from an elementary school in the district the morning of September 7. The mother of the two children filed a PFA against Joshua Francis Orso, 35, of Williamsport that same morning. After being served, Orso contacted her and said he was “going to get his kids and that nobody was going to stop him,” according to an affidavit filed by Officer Devin Thompson. ...
wkok.com
Teen Missing in Sunbury, 16-Year-Old Gone Since August
SUNBURY – A 16-year-old male has been reported missing in Sunbury. Sunbury Police reported Friday they are looking for Jayden Davis, who was last seen over a week ago entering a vehicle in the Sunbury Area. Officers say Davis may be staying in Shamokin. Davis is described as a...
Police looking to ID bank robbery suspect
JERSEY SHORE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department is trying to identify a suspect they say was involved in a bank robbery in Lycoming County. According to the police department, a man wearing a yellow raincoat, beige-colored fishing hat, glasses, blue jeans, black sneakers, and a medical mask entered the Jersey Shore […]
Bradford County to set DUI checkpoints
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Troopers of Towanda will be conducting DUI checkpoints across Bradford County starting September 9. PSP reports that sobriety checkpoints are to act as a deterrent for drunk driving, so the roads of Bradford County are safer. Roadways in Bradford County have been experiencing heightened volumes of DUI incidents, collisions, […]
Three individuals charged for throwing items at cars from highway overpass in Union County
White Deer, Pa. — Troopers received several calls the morning of August 28 about a group of people throwing items at vehicles from an overpass on Interstate 80 in Union County. State police at Milton say two adults of Loganton and a 16-year-old minor were throwing items at moving vehicles from the White Deer Pike overpass in Lewis Township. State police identified the adult suspects as Caleb Harvey, 28, and...
Police: Man attacks employees at Centre County psychiatric center
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is behind bars after he attacked employees at a Centre County psychiatric center, according to state police out of Rockview. On Wednesday, Bronson Brown, 38, was supposed to be discharged from The Meadows. Staff told police that Brown was brought into a unit office to go over paperwork with […]
therecord-online.com
Much paving in much of Clinton County
CLEARFIELD, PA – PennDOT has issued an update on the multiple ongoing paving projects in Clinton County. They include many underway on Friday and continuing next week, while paving on E. Church Street in Lock Haven has been delayed:. On Route 664 (Coudersport Pike) from Track Road to Roundhouse...
LCE: 13 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
Striking workers in Schuylkill County reach agreement
SHENANDOAH, Pa. — An update on the statewide nursing home strike. Saturday morning, striking union workers at Shenandoah Heights Healthcare Nursing Home voted yes on a new contract. The details of that agreement will be released on Monday along with information on the tentative agreements announced Friday at comprehensive...
Jersey Shore $1M project to improve culvert
JERSEY SHORE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lycoming County community is in need of major repairs for its culvert. The structure carries water under a heavily used road, and it’s now at risk of collapsing. It’s hard to see behind me, but the Lawshe Run Culvert in Jersey Shore has faced problems for years. Recently, […]
Developer steps in after homebuilder fails to pull through
ORANGE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Some customers of a now-defunct Columbia County home building company are seeing their new homes being built, but not by the company they had originally hired. The I-Team has been looking into the abrupt closing of Vision Home Builders near Berwick for the past several months. Customers of Vision Home […]
