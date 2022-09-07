When Gerald Victor was a teen, his plan was to become a minister. The plan took a turn after his parents split. His mother took a night job, and there was less supervision for him and his six siblings. The boy who asked for a new Bible every year became the boy who snuck out at 13 to go to dances, he said. At 15 he left home, but eventually he enrolled in training and finished a physical therapy program.

