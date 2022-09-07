ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local woman charged with cruelty to animals

A Jennings woman is facing animal cruelty charges after authorities found one dog dead and another severely malnourished while abandoned in a cage. Faith Clement, 30, was arrested on two counts of cruelty to animals. She has been released Thursday on a $5,000 bond. Clement was arrested after the Jennings...
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 9, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 9, 2022. Reginald Michael Louis, 51, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; theft less than $1,000; simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000; resisting an officer. Desmond Jmar Adams, 31, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court;...
Louisiana Woman Arrested for Alleged Cruelty to Animals and Drug Charges After Authorities Discovered Several Malnourished Animals

Louisiana Woman Arrested for Alleged Cruelty to Animals and Drug Charges After Authorities Discovered Several Malnourished Animals. The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 8, 2022, that on September 7, 2022, Deputies were called to a home on Woolridge Road in Lacassine, Louisiana, in relation to cruelty to animals.
DeRidder Police release checkpoint numbers

The DeRidder Police Department, in a joint campaign with the Leesville Police Department, conducted a DWI checkpoint last month as part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over national campaign targeting impaired drivers. DeRidder Deputy Police Chief Darren Hall reported the Aug. 27 checkpoint in DeRidder saw 331 vehicles...
3 sentenced for burning woman’s body

Morgan Douglas, Dixon Fife and Michael Roberts were each sentenced Friday by Judge C. Kerry Anderson to the maximum possible sentence for their charges of obstruction of justice in the investigation into the death of Lexie Doga. The men all pleaded guilty to the charge last month. During sentencing, Anderson...
Sentencing set in attack on American Press newspaper carrier

The DeRidder man convicted of attacking an American Press newspaper carrier in December will appear in court next month for his sentencing. Douglas Paul James will appear in the 30th Judicial District Court in Vernon Parish on Oct. 5 for sentencing by Judge Tony Bennett. He faces maximum penalties of up to $2,000 in fines and up to eight years in prison, with or without parole.
Hoops for a cause: Man on mission to collect socks, underwear for homeless

When Gerald Victor was a teen, his plan was to become a minister. The plan took a turn after his parents split. His mother took a night job, and there was less supervision for him and his six siblings. The boy who asked for a new Bible every year became the boy who snuck out at 13 to go to dances, he said. At 15 he left home, but eventually he enrolled in training and finished a physical therapy program.
City workers mow tall grass in Jennings neighborhood after complaint

Jennings, La. (KPLC) - Residents of a Jennings neighborhood were unable to get in contact with the owners of their property about grass concerns, so city workers took it upon themselves to cut the overgrown lawns. Cyrus Homes tenants reached out to 7 News Wednesday, saying the tall grass in...
Food trucks on the rise in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More food trucks are popping up around the Lake Area, and there may be some plans for a new food truck court. It’s an idea that’s just in the research and development stage, but for new food truck owners it comes as a sign of community support.
