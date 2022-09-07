Read full article on original website
Related
Lake Charles American Press
Local woman charged with cruelty to animals
A Jennings woman is facing animal cruelty charges after authorities found one dog dead and another severely malnourished while abandoned in a cage. Faith Clement, 30, was arrested on two counts of cruelty to animals. She has been released Thursday on a $5,000 bond. Clement was arrested after the Jennings...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 9, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 9, 2022. Reginald Michael Louis, 51, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; theft less than $1,000; simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000; resisting an officer. Desmond Jmar Adams, 31, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court;...
Louisiana Woman Arrested for Alleged Cruelty to Animals and Drug Charges After Authorities Discovered Several Malnourished Animals
Louisiana Woman Arrested for Alleged Cruelty to Animals and Drug Charges After Authorities Discovered Several Malnourished Animals. The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 8, 2022, that on September 7, 2022, Deputies were called to a home on Woolridge Road in Lacassine, Louisiana, in relation to cruelty to animals.
beauregardnews.com
DeRidder Police release checkpoint numbers
The DeRidder Police Department, in a joint campaign with the Leesville Police Department, conducted a DWI checkpoint last month as part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over national campaign targeting impaired drivers. DeRidder Deputy Police Chief Darren Hall reported the Aug. 27 checkpoint in DeRidder saw 331 vehicles...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisiana trio each get 20 years in prison after body found during November 2020 fire
Three men, including a Lake Charles man, will each serve 20 years with hard labor after their involvement in a November 2020 vehicle fire in which authorities found a body, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office.
Surveillance video shows 1 of 2 Beaumont businesses burglarized Saturday night
BEAUMONT, Texas — Two Beaumont businesses are picking up the pieces after they were broken into late Saturday night. Beaumont Police say a man broke into Marisela's Tamales off Walden Road around 10 p.m. Saturday before walking down to a nearby State Farm office and breaking in there, too.
Authorities to Conduct DWI Checkpoint in Calcasieu Parish on September 9
Authorities to Conduct DWI Checkpoint in Calcasieu Parish on September 9. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On September 9, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that in a continuing effort to keep the citizens of Calcasieu Parish safe, the CPSO will be conducting a DWI checkpoint at an undisclosed location in the parish today, September 9.
L'Observateur
3 sentenced for burning woman’s body
Morgan Douglas, Dixon Fife and Michael Roberts were each sentenced Friday by Judge C. Kerry Anderson to the maximum possible sentence for their charges of obstruction of justice in the investigation into the death of Lexie Doga. The men all pleaded guilty to the charge last month. During sentencing, Anderson...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arrest made in Tuesday shooting that left one person dead
A man is facing second-degree murder charges in connection to a shooting that took place Tuesday night in Rayne.
One man dead, another under arrest in Crowley hit and run
It happen just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of S. Eastern Avenue and East Pine Street, police say. A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, and succumbed to his injuries following the incident.
Kaplan Man Dead Following Late Night Shooting in Rayne
A late night shooting on Tuesday, September 6 in Rayne has claimed the life of a Kaplan man.
Lake Charles American Press
Sentencing set in attack on American Press newspaper carrier
The DeRidder man convicted of attacking an American Press newspaper carrier in December will appear in court next month for his sentencing. Douglas Paul James will appear in the 30th Judicial District Court in Vernon Parish on Oct. 5 for sentencing by Judge Tony Bennett. He faces maximum penalties of up to $2,000 in fines and up to eight years in prison, with or without parole.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jackson Street Lane Closures in Lake Charles Starting September 13
Jackson Street Lane Closures in Lake Charles Starting September 13. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On September 8, 2022, the City of Lake Charles announced that beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, the eastbound lane of Jackson Street, between Ryan Street and Moss Street, will be closed to vehicular traffic.
Lake Charles American Press
Hoops for a cause: Man on mission to collect socks, underwear for homeless
When Gerald Victor was a teen, his plan was to become a minister. The plan took a turn after his parents split. His mother took a night job, and there was less supervision for him and his six siblings. The boy who asked for a new Bible every year became the boy who snuck out at 13 to go to dances, he said. At 15 he left home, but eventually he enrolled in training and finished a physical therapy program.
KPLC TV
City workers mow tall grass in Jennings neighborhood after complaint
Jennings, La. (KPLC) - Residents of a Jennings neighborhood were unable to get in contact with the owners of their property about grass concerns, so city workers took it upon themselves to cut the overgrown lawns. Cyrus Homes tenants reached out to 7 News Wednesday, saying the tall grass in...
KPLC TV
Food trucks on the rise in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More food trucks are popping up around the Lake Area, and there may be some plans for a new food truck court. It’s an idea that’s just in the research and development stage, but for new food truck owners it comes as a sign of community support.
Mamou man booked with animal cruelty
While serving a search warrant, narcotics agents found puppies in the sun without food or water, as well as one dead pup.
calcasieu.info
Five Louisiana Men Cited for Fishing Violations, 21 Fish Seized and Donated to A Local Charity
Five Louisiana Men Cited for Fishing Violations, 21 Fish Seized and Donated to A Local Charity. On September 7, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing violations in the Gulf of Mexico in Cameron Parish on September 2.
12-year-old Louisiana middle school student arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot other students
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office (CPSO) arrested a middle school student on Thursday after he allegedly threatened to shoot other students.
Comments / 0