A day for kids at the John Buckley Memorial Garden
PEORIA (25 NEWS NOW ) - Illinois Association of the Education of Young Children came together on Saturday to bring a soothing day in the park for children. There was sensory play, Segway rides, chalk for sidewalk art, yoga and more. Dozens of people came out to enjoy the day....
Dozens gather for ‘Pray for the Cure’ event
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - For cancer survivors, there’s comfort in meeting with, praying with, and singing with other cancer survivors. Dozens showed up for the Bloomington-Normal pray for the cure event at St. John’s Lutheran Church Thursday evening. This is the 11th year for the event that’s...
Five teams battle in dodgeball for pancreatic cancer
EAST PEORIA (25NEWSNOW) - Five teams went head-to-head in a dodgeball tournament to fight pancreatic cancer on Saturday. The event was put on by the Theresa Tracy Strive to Survive Fighting Pancreatic Cancer group. Their goal was to increase the rate of survival of pancreatic cancer through awareness and raising money for the Illinois Cancer care foundation and the University of Illinois foundation. On Saturday they raised over $800.
Bikers head south towards Memphis
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Motorcyclists across Central Illinois gathered at Walter Brothers Harley Davidson to head off to Memphis to raise money for St. Jude. This is the 16th annual ride began Thursday morning at 7AM. Around 200 bikers are driving their motorcycles the 380-mile trip, which is nearly...
Tazewell County receives grant to replace voting booths, front door of McKenzie Building
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - A $135,000 grant is going to the Tazewell County Clerk’s Office to complete the process of replacing a majority of county voting booths as well as the front door of the McKenzie Building. County clerk John Ackerman says the county also received Polling...
UPDATE: Victim identified in early morning Peoria motorcycle accident
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Police say one person was killed in a motorcycle accident early Saturday morning. It happened around 2:45 a.m. at the intersection of Washington and Harrison streets. First-responders attempted lifesaving measures on the victim, but they were pronounced dead on the scene. The Peoria County Coroner...
Four people hospitalized after Peoria house fire
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Firefighters say four people - including three kids - were hospitalized after a house fire early Saturday morning. It happened just before 5:00 a.m. in the 3400 block of North El Vista - near Sterling Avenue. When they arrived, firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from...
Bond set for man charged with Thursday shooting in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Bond is set at $500,000 for the man charged in the City of Peoria’s recent shooting. 22-year-old Jay’vion Lee is charged with the shooting that left one young girl injured Thursday afternoon on South Western Avenue. Her injuries are considered non-life threatening. Witnesses...
FBI says ‘no due diligence’ done for PPP loan applicants
PEORIA (25 News Now) - It sounded too good to believe for some who saw an opportunity in the rush to help shop keepers during the pandemic. More than $800 billion was given out to businesses in need during the pandemic. A fraction of that is now believed to have...
Illinois, Illinois State and Illinois Wesleyan all pick-up wins Saturday
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - The Fighting Illini got a bounce-back win Saturday, defeating Virginia 24-3. Illinois State got its first win of the season, defeating Valparaiso 28-21. Illinois Wesleyan opened its 2022 season with a 45-21 win over Ohio Wesleyan.
Goat Yoga takes over Tanner’s Orchard this weekend
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Families looking for fall activities can stop by what has been named the Disney World of the Midwest, Tanner’s Orchard. This year marks 75 years since the orchard first opened. One of the original owners, Marilyn Tanner spoke with 25News and says this year’s...
UPDATE: Teachers union says PPS ‘totally wrong’ about progress in contract talks
UPDATE: 6:51 P.M. - Peoria Federation of Teachers president Jeff Adkins Dutro calls the statement from PPS board president Martha Ross “totally wrong” and that there were no tentative agreements last night. “Everything during mediation is a supposal not a proposal,” he said. “We still have the majority...
Stolen car, gun recovered after Peoria police arrest teen
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Police arrested a 17-year-old who was allegedly in possession of a stolen car, a handgun and other stolen property Friday evening. The teenager was arrested on multiple counts, including Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Resisting a Police Officer, No FOID, 3 Counts of Business Burglary, 2 Counts of Attempted Business Burglary, Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, and an outstanding warrant for Aggravated Robbery.
Peoria liquor store owner speaks out after attempted burglary
PEORIA (25 NEWS NOW) - Peoria Police reported around 3:30 on Wednesday morning four juveniles attempted to break into a Tequila Tia’s on North Prospect Rd. Owner Christell Frausto said she was alerted by the police of the attempted burglary. “Right away, I hopped on my cameras to see...
15-year-old arrested for two armed robbery incidents in Normal
NORMAL (25 News Now) - A 15-year-old teen who formerly resided in Normal has been arrested for two separate alleged armed robbery incidents. Normal Police say the first incident occurred on March 12 at the Indy Smoke Shop at 112 North St. in Normal, where a suspect entered the business, displayed a firearm and threatened the employee.
Pekin man federally sentenced for possession with intent to distribute meth and cocaine
PEORIA (25 News Now) -A 32-year-old Pekin man is sentenced to an aggerate 10 years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. The Department of Justice says...
25 Sports Football Friday Week 3: Big Schools Highlights
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The 2022 Chili Bowl went the way of Normal West as the Wildcats defense dominated crosstown rival Normal Community 21-4 to move to 3-0 on the season. Senior quarterback Jayden Mangruem connected with senior wide receiver Matthew Marsaglia for two touchdowns in the win. The Wildcats defense has still yet to allow a touchdown this season.
Juvenile arrested for armed robbery and vehicle theft
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with multiple on-going robbery investigations in Peoria. On June 30th, Peoria Police were called to the 2400 block of North University on a report that a cab driver was robbed at gunpoint. Police say when they arrived,...
