RPD investigating two Sept. 9 shootings
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating two separate shootings that took place Friday evening. The first shooting took place on Sherman Street near Dana Street at around 7:45 p.m. When officers arrived to the scene they learned a private vehicle took the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital. According to […]
Rochester man shot, injured overnight on Dewey Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Around 8:45 p.m. Friday, RPD responded to the area of Dewey Avenue and Emerson Street for a report of a person shot. When they got there, they found a 50-year-old Rochester man who had been shot at least once. Police say that the circumstances behind this shooting are unknown.
No One Hurt in Alphonse Street House Fire
Rochester fire officials say no one was hurt in a fire at a boarded up one-story house on Alphonse Street, west of Hudson Avenue. The fire overnight was the second fire at the house in the past two weeks. Crews had to cut through the boarded up windows and doors...
Fatal high-rise fire on Seneca Manor Drive in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person is dead after a high-rise fire in Rochester. Firefighters were called to the Hudson Ridge Towers on Seneca Manor Drive around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday. Crews saw heavy smoke pouring from the back of the building. Because of the size of the building, firefighters called 16 fire companies to the […]
Rochester Police investigate two separate violent overnight incidents
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are looking into two separate violent incidents that occurred overnight. The first incident happened around 12:30 a.m. after police received a report of a walk-in stabbing victim at Strong Memorial Hospital. When police arrived, they located a 27-year-old male who was stabbed once to...
Man dead following Lyell Avenue stabbing
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A man is dead after being stabbed multiple times around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Lyell Avenue and Angle Street. RPD says the victim was dropped off at St. Mary’s Medical Campus, where he succumbed to his injuries. News10NBC is following this developing story and will provide updates as we learn more information.
Overnight fights lead to stabbing and shooting in Rochester
Both occurred within a few blocks of each other and were separated by a few minutes, according to police.
1 Killed in Shooing in Rochester's 19th Ward
One man is dead, after a shooting in Rochester's 19th Ward. Police say a man was hit by gunfire while driving at around 8:30 on Pioneer Street and crashed into a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene. There are no arrests. There have now been 57 homicides in...
Police identify man dead after shots fired into car on Pioneer Ave.
“It’s heartbreaking for the families, it’s heartbreaking for the community. Unfortunately we have a segment of the community that has no regard for human life."
RPD Seeks to Identify Assailant
Rochester police are seeking to identify a man who assaulted a 17-year-old female employee at the McDonald's on East Main Street and Culver Road on Tuesday. The suspect beat and dragged the employee and threatened to come back with a gun. Anyone who knows the person's identity is asked to contact police.
Employee assaulted at McDonald’s location on Culver Road
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police need your help to identify the person who attacked a worker at a local McDonald’s. Rochester New York Crime Info posted this on social media. It happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday at the McDonald’s on Culver Road and East Main Street. RPD says a...
Man arrested for assault captured on video in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — An arrest was made in an assault caught on camera last month in the city of Rochester. Rochester Police say Ethan Carrion, 19, attacked another man on Monroe Avenue on Aug. 5. Police say the video, along with other key information from the community, helped in...
‘It’s been tough’: Father of homicide victim speaks out
Both men were identified by investigators as suspects in the double murder of city resident Charles Robinson and Lonnie Keys on March 13.
2 Charged in March Double Homicide
Rochester police are charging two men with murder in connection with the shootings March 13 outside a hookah lounge on State Street that killed two people. Suspect Henry Phelps was arrested yesterday with a loaded handgun. The other suspect, Marique Simkin, has been in custody since June on charges involving...
RPD: 2 suspects at large after gunpoint robbery of Monroe Ave. corner store
According to officials, responding officers arrived at a store in the 800 block of Monroe Avenue at 6:40 p.m. for the report of a burglary in progress.
Man dead in shooting at Rochester corner store
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating another homicide during Labor Day weekend. According to police, Isaiah Fleming, 24, of Rochester, was shot in the upper body inside a corner store on Joseph Avenue just after midnight Monday. Police say employees and AMR attempted life-saving measures, but he was...
School employee facing charges after displaying gun in Odyssey Academy parking lot
The school was put into lockdown while the situation was investigated, according to district officials.
RPD makes arrest for August carjacking on Lyell Ave
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — 22-year-old Adeosun Hughes was charged with robbery and grand larceny after police said he stole a car on August 10th. Rochester Police Department Officers responded to the carjacking at the gas station on Lyell Avenue. RPD said the victim told them that he had parked his car near the gas pumps, then was approached by two men who showed a handgun.
Man steals purse from 82-year-old, RPD requests help
Anyone with information is asked to call 911, 311, or email RPDTipline@cityofrochester.gov.
Rochester Man Gets 16 Years to Life in May 2020 Shooting
A Rochester parolee will serve 16 years to life, after police say he opened fire into a crowd over two years ago. 37-year-old Gerald Carter was convicted in May of two weapons counts. Prosecutors say he fired into a crowd on Hudson Avenue in May of 2020. Carter was sentenced...
