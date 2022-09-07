ROCHESTER, N.Y. A man is dead after being stabbed multiple times around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Lyell Avenue and Angle Street. RPD says the victim was dropped off at St. Mary’s Medical Campus, where he succumbed to his injuries. News10NBC is following this developing story and will provide updates as we learn more information.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO