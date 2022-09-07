One person dead after Conway-area shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Saturday night in a shooting in the Conway area, according to officials.

Police were called to Legacy Way for a reported fight, according to a police report obtained by News13. A caller told police multiple people were fighting one person and three shots were fired.

Kenyance Williamson, 31, died after he was taken to Conway Medical Center with traumatic injuries, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

No other information was immediately available.

