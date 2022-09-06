Read full article on original website
theburn.com
Grand opening scheduled for Hanson Regional Park in Aldie
Exciting news — Loudoun County residents will soon have another massive regional park for them to recreate in and enjoy. Officials have announced that the grand opening ceremony for the Hal and Berni Hanson Regional Park will be held on September 23. The 257-acre park is located off Evergreen...
ffxnow.com
Oktoberfests and fall festivals launch around Tysons next weekend
Theoretically, an intrepid day drinker could hit up all three of the Oktoberfest celebrations around the Tysons area scheduled for next weekend. Provided they have a designated driver or don’t mind quick Uber trips from the Metro: here’s where they’ll be going:. Kicking off a full day...
ffxnow.com
Fast-casual Indian restaurant to open in the Town of Herndon
A new fast-casual Indian restaurant is coming soon to the Town of Herndon. Desi Chowrastha Indian Eatery — a fast-casual Indian chain that has two locations in Texas, New Hampshire, and Ohio — plans to open in the third quarter of this year at 905 Herndon Parkway. Items...
theburn.com
Ashburn’s upcoming ThaiTastic Thai Cuisine shares menu online
The Burn has been telling you about a new Thai restaurant headed to Ashburn. It’s called ThaiTastic Thai Cuisine and now we’ve got a preview of its upcoming menu. Regular readers may remember that ThaiTastic is coming to a small space in the Ashbrook Commons shopping plaza. That’s...
Two D.C.-Area Restaurants Make Bon Appetit’s 50 Best New Restaurants List This Year
It happened again. Bon Appetit magazine is recognizing the D.C. region’s food scene on its 50 Best New Restaurants List, with H Street neighborhood “Indian-ish” spot Daru and Rockville’s Z&Z Manoushe Bakery making the cut this year. The magazine praised Daru co-owner and bar manager Dante...
northernvirginiamag.com
These Bakeries Are Creating the Best Over-the-Top Cookie Treats in NoVA
The gourmet cookie craze has hit NoVA and these bakeries are baking up the sweetest creations in the region. Who doesn’t love a good old-fashioned chocolate chip cookie? The classic treat and its siblings — oatmeal raisin, snickerdoodle, peanut butter, to name a few — have dominated pantries, lunch boxes, cafés, and bakeries for as long as we can remember. However, in recent years, the traditional cookie has been mutating into something even more delicious. Gourmet cookies are on the rise. Much like the cupcake bakery trend of the late aughts, cookie-centric bakeries are springing up left and right. These shops specialize in cookies that are bigger and better than your regular grocery store cookies. Thick, chewy, crumbly, sweet — these treats have it all.
Inside Nova
Metro changing names of two stations in Fairfax County
And, sorry, Wahoos, but West Falls Church is no longer affiliated with U.Va. Those are two of five station name changes being implemented by Metro this weekend, as requested by the local jurisdictions and approved by the Metro board, according to a news release. Effective Sunday, the Tysons Corner stop...
ffxnow.com
Retired flight attendant pushes beverage cart through Herndon in memory of 9/11
Town of Herndon police officers gathered on the Washington & Old Dominion Trail Wednesday to celebrate a peculiar site: a retired flight attendant pushing a beverage cart. “It was an honor to welcome Paul “Paulie” Veneto to the Herndon as he continues Paulie’s Push,” the Herndon Police Department wrote.
WTOP
Metro to change names of 5 stations starting Sept. 11
Metro has announced that the names of five stations will change on signs and maps across the system starting Sept. 11. Prince George’s Plaza will become Hyattsville Crossing. The secondary name of West Falls Church will change from VT/UVA to VT only. Customers will see instantaneous changes on the...
Virginia country club apologizes for ‘appalling’ 9/11-themed seafood menu
A Manassas, Virginia, country club has apologized after advertising their special menu that was going to be served on the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack. The Clubhouse at Aquia Harbour outraged social media users with menu items included a “Remember-tini,” a “2977 Chowder,” (an apparent reference to the death toll from the attacks), and a “Flight 93 Redirect” hot crab dip with crostini.
titantime.org
Closing of Frederick Business Leads to Devastating Effects on Community
Closing of Frederick Business Leads to Devastating Effects on Community. The Frederick Community Fridge announces its temporary closing following their host business, Glory Doughnuts, shutting down after 10 years of serving the community. Glory Doughnuts, a beloved vegan diner located at 162 W. Patrick St., announced its closing August 31st. Due to their struggling with “high overhead costs and having moved into [their] new space during the pandemic…” their landlord abruptly shut the work down at 3 a.m. while the staff was baking. This occurred after the landlord agreed to allow the business to finish out their final week, the business stated via social media.
12-year-old Virginia boy opens candle store in Tysons Corner Center
12 year-old Alejandro Buxton is the first kid entrepreneur to hold a lease space in Tysons Corner Center.
northernvirginiamag.com
Herndon’s Jodhpur Provides an Upscale Take on the All-You-Can-Eat Indian Buffet
As the region’s only restaurant serving up bottomless thalis, diners can find authentic Indian flavors at this new eatery. Indian buffets made me who I am today. My South Asian obsession started when I was in fourth grade, when I started lugging Madhur Jaffrey’s cookbooks with me to school every day. I did a fair amount of cooking from those tomes, but just as much of my education came from dining out. And the best way to try a wide range of dishes is at a buffet.
scenicstates.com
5 Outstanding Wineries Near Harpers Ferry
At the picturesque intersection between the Shenandoah and Potomac rivers, the quaint town of Harpers Ferry has even more to offer than just great views: the wineries. While Harpers Ferry is located in WV, most of the best wineries are located south of town, in Virginia. While you may have...
theburn.com
Report: Raising Cane’s targeting Oct-Nov opening in Loudoun
A small update today but it’s one that lots of folks are waiting for. If things stay on track, the first Raising Cane’s restaurant in Northern Virginia is looking to open sometime in late October or early November. That info from the Washington Business Journal today, which spoke...
Eater
The Most Anticipated Fall Restaurant Openings to Track Around D.C.
Despite economic stressors continuing to trigger global shortages and delays in labor, equipment, and food, several notable projects that entrepreneurs initially hoped to unveil this summer or earlier are finally ready to debut just as leaves change color around town. Other anticipated restaurants are making good on their original fall timelines.
Want To Experience The Best Of The C&O Canal? Jump On A Bike
There’s a moment along the C&O about 85 miles north of D.C. where the towpath that parallels the canal suddenly emerges from the woods. As it does, the Potomac River opens up dramatically before you, and you find yourself moving along a concrete trail that seems to hover between craggy rock cliffs on one side and the placid water on the other.
3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia
If you love great pizza and you also happen to live in Virginia then you should continue reading because that's what this article is all about, three great pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see if your favorite place made it on the list? Here are the three amazing places that are highly praised by local people.
National Air And Space Museum Tickets Available Starting Next Week
Starting next Wednesday at noon, you can get free timed-entry passes online to visit the west wing of the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum, which is set to reopen Oct. 14. All visitors will need passes to visit. The museum, located on the National Mall, has been closed...
fox5dc.com
FOX 5 Field Trip: Children's consignment event this week in Winchester
September is a month to save big on clothing and items for kids and there's a consignment event in Winchester organizers are getting ready for! FOX 5’s Claire Anderson has more!
