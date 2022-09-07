Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Peter Do Officially Announces SM Entertainment Collab for Upcoming SS23 Show
Peter Do has officially announced its anticipated collaboration with K-pop giant SM Entertainment for its Spring/Summer 2023 show at New York Fashion Week. Teased earlier this week, the partnership will include some of SM’s stars on the upcoming runway, which will feature womenswear and unisex, as well as the brand’s inaugural menswear range. The show will open with NCT member JENO, marking the first time a K-pop star kicks off an NYFW presentation.
Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'
Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
Hello Kitty Joins the adidas Family With Three-Part Drop
Following a Nike Presto and apparel collection released back in May, everyone’s favorite Sanrio character broadens her sneaker portfolio with three adidas silhouettes. Comprised of a Superstar, Forum Low and Astir, the Hello Kitty x adidas capsule employs the character’s signature bow detail alongside a black, pink, red and white color story. As expected, each pair comes in collectible packaging with a hangtag featuring Hello Kitty in an adidas tracksuit.
Burberry Cancels Its SS23 Show Following Queen Elizabeth II's Death
Burberry has made the decision to cancel its upcoming Spring/Summer 2023 show, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The British heritage brand shared in a statement, “It is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. As a mark of respect, we have taken the decision to cancel our SS23 runway show due to take place on 17 September in London. We hope to see you in the near future.”
Selena Gomez To Drop "Uniquely Raw" Documentary Titled 'My Mind & Me'
Selena Gomez is giving fans an inside look into her life with an upcoming documentary. The singer-slash-actor took to social media to tease the forthcoming project. “Wanna hear a part to my story … My Mind & Me coming soon to @AppleTvPlus,” she captioned a clip of a camera panning over a private screening room with the doc’s title on display on a screen.
Bottega Veneta Creates Luxe Tote Bags for NYC Bookstore, The Strand
Bottega Veneta‘s Matthieu Blazy has partnered with the iconic New York bookstore The Strand to create limited-edition tote bags. Comprised of three bags and a selection of books curated by Blazy himself, the collaboration is a celebration of the creative director’s love for the store. Its signature tote has been elevated with Bottega’s Intrecciato weave, crafted in leather with The Strand’s red logo stamped at the front. Accompanying the bags, the curated book selection — spanning art, photography, fashion and architecture — will be on display at The Strand in the East Village and the fashion house’s SoHo location. The duo has also commissioned cartoons with The New Yorker to celebrate the occasion.
Queen Elizabeth II begins solemn final journey
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin on Sunday left the Scottish retreat where she died as the late monarch embarked on her final journey with thousands of her mourning subjects expected to line the route. Six groundskeepers had loaded the oak coffin -- draped with a Scottish Royal Standard and a floral wreath -- into the black hearse that was to wind its way slowly on a six-hour journey to Scotland's capital.
U.K.・
Take an Early Look at the Kiko Kostinadov x Hysteric Glamour ASICS Collab
Designers Laura and Deanna Fanning excited Kiko Kostadinov fans when they previewed a Hysteric Glamour partnership via their joint Instagram account. The reel teased a vivd striped top, knit shoulder bag and printed denim. Yesterday the official Kiko Kostadinov account revealed that the partnership would include an ASICS collaboration as...
Two : Minds NYC To Be Us Retailer Of Nike x Jacquemus Collaboration
New York-based boutique two : minds has revealed that it will be the premiere US retailer for Nike and Jacquemus‘ first-ever collaboration. Presenting a full in-store takeover, creating a uniquely immersive experience, two : minds NYC will exclusively launch the collaboration of ready-to-wear clothing and sneakers on September 9 before its official release on Nike’s online store on the following day.
South Coast Plaza is a One Stop Destination for All of the Fall ‘22 Trends
New York Fashion Week is on the horizon and anticipation for the event also brings about reflection upon trends of past fashion weeks. In February, after most shows returned to normalcy following the pandemic, brands came together to do what they do best — presenting showstopping collections and letting creativity flourish. Among those collections included styles that were familiar and approachable, yet updated and fresh. To partake in this fall’s most popular fads, the international shopping center South Coast Plaza offers all of the current menswear and womenswear styles in one place.
